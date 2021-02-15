Log in
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES

(HLIND)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Leong Industries : a) Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int. (S138) - Hong Realty (Private) Limited

02/15/2021 | 10:51am EST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LIMITED

Address

16 Raffles Quay, #26-00 Hong Leong Building

048581

Singapore.

Company No.

196200244W

Nationality/Country of

Singapore

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary share

Details of changes

No Date of change

1

02 Feb 2021

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

44,167

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder

HLIB Nominees (Asing) Sdn Bhd

Address of registered holder

Level 3A, Block B, Plaza Zurich No. 12, Jalan Gelenggang Bukit Damansara 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Deemed interest

Nature of interest

Deemed Interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

242,169,169

Date of notice

08 Feb 2021

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

08 Feb 2021

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 8 February 2021.

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Stock Name

HLIND

Date Announced

08 Feb 2021

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-08022021-00105

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Industries Bhd published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 15:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 291 M 568 M 568 M
Net income 2020 169 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 180 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 5,24%
Capitalization 2 592 M 641 M 643 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 15 696
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Hong Leong Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mun Wei Jim Khor Group Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Eng Tatt Goh Chief Financial Officer
Leng San Kwek Chairman
Zaha Rina binti Zahari Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Wai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES-7.20%635
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.29%141 583
SIEMENS AG14.04%129 803
3M COMPANY2.24%103 485
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.61%102 848
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-1.42%63 643
