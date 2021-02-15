Hong Leong Industries : a) Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int. (S138) - Hong Realty (Private) Limited

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LIMITED
|
Address
|
16 Raffles Quay, #26-00 Hong Leong Building
|
048581
|
Singapore.
|
Company No.
|
196200244W
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Singapore
|
incorporation
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary share
|
Details of changes
|
No Date of change
1
02 Feb 2021
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
44,167
|
Disposed
|
Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder
HLIB Nominees (Asing) Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder
Level 3A, Block B, Plaza Zurich No. 12, Jalan Gelenggang Bukit Damansara 50490 Kuala Lumpur
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Deemed interest
Nature of interest
Deemed Interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
242,169,169
Date of notice
08 Feb 2021
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
08 Feb 2021
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 8 February 2021.
Announcement Info
Company Name
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Stock Name
HLIND
|
Date Announced
|
08 Feb 2021
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
|
Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-08022021-00105
Disclaimer
