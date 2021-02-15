Hong Leong Industries : a) Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int. (S138) - Hong Realty (Private) Limited

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LIMITED Address 16 Raffles Quay, #26-00 Hong Leong Building 048581 Singapore. Company No. 196200244W Nationality/Country of Singapore incorporation Descriptions (Class) Ordinary share Details of changes No Date of change 1

02 Feb 2021

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 44,167 Disposed Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder

HLIB Nominees (Asing) Sdn Bhd

Address of registered holder

Level 3A, Block B, Plaza Zurich No. 12, Jalan Gelenggang Bukit Damansara 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Deemed interest

Nature of interest

Deemed Interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

242,169,169

Date of notice

08 Feb 2021

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

08 Feb 2021

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 8 February 2021.

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Stock Name

HLIND