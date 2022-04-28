Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hong Pu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2536   TW0002536000

HONG PU REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2536)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
20.60 TWD   -1.20%
02:05aHONG PU REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announced that the board of directors of Hong Pu approved the signing of office project located on Jiuzong Sec., Neihui Dist., Taipei City construction contract
PU
02:05aHONG PU REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announce the adoption of the 2022 Q1 consolidated report by the company's board of directors
PU
03/23Hong Pu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Pu Real Estate Development : Announce the adoption of the 2022 Q1 consolidated report by the company's board of directors

04/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hong Pu Real Estate Development CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 13:43:12
Subject 
 Announce the adoption of the 2022 Q1 consolidated
report by the company's board of directors
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/28
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01-2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):505,567
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):318,118
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):295,954
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):241,301
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):154,240
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):155,216
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.47
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):37,015,838
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):24,530,876
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):11,871,196
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Hung Poo Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 6 856 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart HONG PU REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hong Pu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG PU REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Hua Tuan Chairman & General Manager
Pao Shu Liu Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Pi Shu Li Independent Director
Ching Ju Wu Independent Director
Kuo Lung Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG PU REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-11.02%233
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.27%34 495
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.33.53%34 385
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.36%32 079
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.64%31 492
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.22%29 619