Hong Pu Real Estate Development : Announced that the board of directors of Hong Pu approved the signing of office project located on Jiuzong Sec., Neihui Dist., Taipei City construction contract
04/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Provided by: Hong Pu Real Estate Development CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/28
Time of announcement
13:43:33
Subject
Announced that the board of directors of Hong Pu
approved the signing of office project located on Jiuzong
Sec., Neihui Dist., Taipei City construction contract
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Engaging others to build on own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Counterparty to the contract:Kimzoa Construction Co., Ltd.
Relationship with the Company:Non related-party
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
Located on No.54-11 and 54-22, Jiuzong Sec., Neihui Dist., Taipei City
Totalcontract amount:NT$883,000,000.
No restrictive covenants or other important terms and conditions.
Date of contract:2022/04/28
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:N/A
6.Name of the real property appraiser:N/A
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:N/A
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:N/A
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/28
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
Hung Poo Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:08 UTC.