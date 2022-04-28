Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hong Pu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2536   TW0002536000

HONG PU REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2536)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
20.60 TWD   -1.20%
02:05aHONG PU REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announced that the board of directors of Hong Pu approved the signing of office project located on Jiuzong Sec., Neihui Dist., Taipei City construction contract
PU
02:05aHONG PU REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announce the adoption of the 2022 Q1 consolidated report by the company's board of directors
PU
03/23Hong Pu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Pu Real Estate Development : Announced that the board of directors of Hong Pu approved the signing of office project located on Jiuzong Sec., Neihui Dist., Taipei City construction contract

04/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Hong Pu Real Estate Development CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 13:43:33
Subject 
 Announced that the board of directors of Hong Pu
approved the signing of office project located on Jiuzong
Sec., Neihui Dist., Taipei City construction contract
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Engaging others to build on own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
Counterparty to the contract:Kimzoa Construction Co., Ltd.
Relationship with the Company:Non related-party
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
Located on No.54-11 and 54-22, Jiuzong Sec., Neihui Dist., Taipei City
Totalcontract amount:NT$883,000,000.
No restrictive covenants or other important terms and conditions.
Date of contract:2022/04/28
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:N/A
6.Name of the real property appraiser:N/A
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:N/A
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:N/A
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/28
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Hung Poo Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
