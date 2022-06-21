Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1612   TW0001612000

HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
22.00 TWD   -4.97%
04:34aHONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete restrictions for Directors
PU
04:34aHONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors)
PU
05/09Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
News 
Most relevantAll News

Hong Tai Electric Industrial : Announcement of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete restrictions for Directors

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:31:36
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's 2022 regular
shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete
restrictions for Directors
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Directors:
Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.
Shinn Bang Investment CO.
Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd.
Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd.
Independent Directors:
Chao Jang, Jing
Chih Yuan Lu
Lo Hsueh Yu
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Acting as a director in other company or investing in or managing a third
party operating in a scope of business similar to that of the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:For the duration
of serving as a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):The proposal has been approved
with required voting-agreement shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
