Hong Tai Electric Industrial : Announcement of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete restrictions for Directors
06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:31:36
Subject
Announcement of the Company's 2022 regular
shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete
restrictions for Directors
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Directors:
Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.
Shinn Bang Investment CO.
Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd.
Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd.
Independent Directors:
Chao Jang, Jing
Chih Yuan Lu
Lo Hsueh Yu
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Acting as a director in other company or investing in or managing a third
party operating in a scope of business similar to that of the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:For the duration
of serving as a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):The proposal has been approved
with required voting-agreement shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
