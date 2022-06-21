Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1612   TW0001612000

HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
22.00 TWD   -4.97%
04:34aHONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete restrictions for Directors
PU
04:34aHONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors)
PU
05/09Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Tai Electric Industrial : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors)

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:29:41
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected
directors (including independent directors)
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director and independent director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors:
Chen Shi Yi (Representative of Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.)
Pan Wu Hsiung (Representative of Shinn Bang Investment CO.)
Chen Chieh Fu (Representative of Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd.)
Chen Liang Hua (Representative of Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.)
Pan Chun Hsiung (Representative of Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd.)
Independent directors:
Chao Jang, Jing
Chih Yuan Lu
Lo Hsueh Yu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Directors:
Chen Shi Yi (Representative of Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.) /
Chairman of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
Pan Wu Hsiung (Representative of Shinn Bang Investment CO.) /
Vice Chairman of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
Chen Chieh Fu (Representative of Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd.) /
Director of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
Chen Liang Hua (Representative of Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.) /
Director of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
Pan Chun Hsiung (Representative of Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd.) /
Director of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
Independent Directors:
Chao Jang, Jing / Director of DerMauShin Capital Co., Ltd.
Chih Yuan Lu / Chairman of Ardentec Corporation,
President of Macronix International Co., Ltd.
Lo Hsueh Yu / Independent Director of Everfocus Electronics Corp.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors:
Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.
Shinn Bang Investment CO.
Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd.
Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd.
Independent Directors:
Chao Jang, Jing
Chih Yuan Lu
Lo Hsueh Yu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Directors:
Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd. / N/A
Shinn Bang Investment CO. / N/A
Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd. / N/A
Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd. / N/A
Independent Directors:
Chao Jang, Jing / Director of DerMauShin Capital Co., Ltd.
Chih Yuan Lu / Chairman of Ardentec Corporation,
President of Macronix International Co., Ltd.
Lo Hsueh Yu / Independent Director of Everfocus Electronics Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Directors:
Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd. : 15,734,514 shares
Shinn Bang Investment CO.        :  5,390,500 shares
Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd.   :  6,000,000 shares
Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd.     : 11,650,029 shares
Independent Directors:
Chao Jang, Jing  : 461,913 shares
Chih Yuan Lu     :       0 shares
Lo Hsueh Yu      :       0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13-2022/06/12
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
Term expired and full re-election.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A.
Term expired and full re-election.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
04:34aHONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders mee..
PU
04:34aHONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directo..
PU
05/09Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
03/28Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2021Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
2021HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LT : 1612) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
2021Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
2021Beijing Weiling Times Technology announced that it has received CNY 150 million in fund..
CI
2021Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 307 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2021 2 698 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
Net cash 2021 3 281 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,15x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 6 954 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsiung Pan General Manager & Director
Shao Ping Pan Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shih Yi Chen Chairman
Ching Chang Independent Director
Chih Yuan Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG TAI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-18.22%234
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-28.39%37 295
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-14.11%37 055
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.5.55%12 268
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-21.72%5 924
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD93.31%5 885