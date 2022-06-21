Hong Tai Electric Industrial : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director and independent director. 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Directors: Chen Shi Yi (Representative of Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.) Pan Wu Hsiung (Representative of Shinn Bang Investment CO.) Chen Chieh Fu (Representative of Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd.) Chen Liang Hua (Representative of Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.) Pan Chun Hsiung (Representative of Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd.) Independent directors: Chao Jang, Jing Chih Yuan Lu Lo Hsueh Yu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Directors: Chen Shi Yi (Representative of Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.) / Chairman of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Pan Wu Hsiung (Representative of Shinn Bang Investment CO.) / Vice Chairman of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Chen Chieh Fu (Representative of Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd.) / Director of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Chen Liang Hua (Representative of Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd.) / Director of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Pan Chun Hsiung (Representative of Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd.) / Director of Hong Tai Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. Independent Directors: Chao Jang, Jing / Director of DerMauShin Capital Co., Ltd. Chih Yuan Lu / Chairman of Ardentec Corporation, President of Macronix International Co., Ltd. Lo Hsueh Yu / Independent Director of Everfocus Electronics Corp. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Directors: Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd. Shinn Bang Investment CO. Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd. Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd. Independent Directors: Chao Jang, Jing Chih Yuan Lu Lo Hsueh Yu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Directors: Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd. / N/A Shinn Bang Investment CO. / N/A Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd. / N/A Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd. / N/A Independent Directors: Chao Jang, Jing / Director of DerMauShin Capital Co., Ltd. Chih Yuan Lu / Chairman of Ardentec Corporation, President of Macronix International Co., Ltd. Lo Hsueh Yu / Independent Director of Everfocus Electronics Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Directors: Chiu Chiang Investment Co., Ltd. : 15,734,514 shares Shinn Bang Investment CO. : 5,390,500 shares Qiqingxin Investment Co., Ltd. : 6,000,000 shares Jyh Tai Investment Co., Ltd. : 11,650,029 shares Independent Directors: Chao Jang, Jing : 461,913 shares Chih Yuan Lu : 0 shares Lo Hsueh Yu : 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13-2022/06/12 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A. Term expired and full re-election. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A. Term expired and full re-election. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None