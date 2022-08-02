Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hong Yi Fiber Ind. Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1452   TW0001452001

HONG YI FIBER IND. CO., LTD.

(1452)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
18.55 TWD   -0.27%
02:40aHONG YI FIBER IND : The Company's 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
06/15HONG YI FIBER IND : To announce the ex-dividend record date of year 2022
PU
06/15HONG YI FIBER IND : Important Resolutions from HONG YI's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Yi Fiber Ind : The Company's 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors

08/02/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HONG YI FIBER INDUSTRY CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 14:28:22
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 Q2 consolidated financial
statements have been approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,025,452
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):174,065
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):114,604
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):125,490
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):93,535
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):93,535
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.71
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,148,817
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):494,158
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,654,659
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Hong Yi Fiber Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HONG YI FIBER IND. CO., LTD.
02:40aHONG YI FIBER IND : The Company's 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements have been appr..
PU
06/15HONG YI FIBER IND : To announce the ex-dividend record date of year 2022
PU
06/15HONG YI FIBER IND : Important Resolutions from HONG YI's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'..
PU
05/03Hong Yi Fiber Ind. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
02/25Hong Yi Fiber Ind. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
02/25HONG YI FIBER IND : The Announcement of HONG YI Board of Directors' Resolution to Convene ..
PU
2021HONG YI FIBER IND : The Company has been invited to attend the investor conference hosted ..
PU
2021Hong Yi Fiber Ind. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021The Company's 2021 Q3 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board..
PU
2021HONG YI FIBER IND. CO., LTD.(TWSE : 1452) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 098 M - -
Net income 2021 352 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 8,26%
Capitalization 2 460 M 81,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart HONG YI FIBER IND. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hong Yi Fiber Ind. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG YI FIBER IND. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Chia Lo General Manager & Director
Shu Hsien Shih Head-Finance & Director
Chen Jung Shih Chairman
Chih Fa Cheng Independent Director
Ying Chieh Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONG YI FIBER IND. CO., LTD.-23.35%82
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-19.84%8 629
ZHE JIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-3.98%1 849
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-33.15%1 130
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-20.57%912
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-29.13%858