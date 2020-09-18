HongDa Financial : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD BY THE GROUP

Description of the investments
中新（黑龍江）互聯網小額貸款有限公司 is an unlisted company established in the PRC which principally engaged in internet microfinance business.
做實事科技服務（北京）有限公司 is an unlisted company established in the PRC which principally engaged in the provision of innovation service for start-up technology companies and related investment activities.
As at 31 December 2019, none of each individual underlying investment of the above mentioned investments constitutes 5% or above of the total assets of the Group.
Strategy for future investments
Looking forward, the Group expects that the market in year 2020 will remain challenging and demanding. The competitive and volatile operating environment in the financial industry in Hong Kong will continue to exert pressure on the market. Despite the foregoing, the Group will continue to pursue long-term business and profitability growth in line with its corporate mission and goals. The Group will continue to adopt prudent capital management and liquidity risk management to preserve adequate buffer to meet the challenges ahead.
Save for the information above, the contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
China Wood International Holding Co., Limited
Qiu Bin
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Qiu Bin (Chairman and CEO) as executive Director; and Mr. Zhao Xianming, Mr. An Dong and Mr. Fung Tze Wa as independent non-executive Directors.