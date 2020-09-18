Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  HongDa Financial Holding Limited    1822   KYG4610G1010

HONGDA FINANCIAL HOLDING LIMITED

(1822)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HongDa Financial : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD BY THE GROUP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA WOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO., LIMITED

中木國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1822)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO

2019 ANNUAL REPORT

SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD BY THE GROUP

This announcement is made by China Wood International Holding Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to paragraph 32(4A) of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") intends to provide further information in respect of the significant investments held by the Group, their performance during the financial year and the Group's strategy for future investments as at 31 December 2019. Reference is made to the 2019 annual report of the Company published on

15 May 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

During the year ended 31 December 2019, the Group had the following significant investments held with a value of 5 per cent. or more of the Group's total assets which were classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:

Performance/

Size as

Total amount

Change in

compared

of dividends

Percentage

fair value

to the Group's

received

Fair value

of investments

for the

total assets

for the

as at

held as at

year ended

as at

year ended

Name of

Investment

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

the investments

costs

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(HK$'000)

(HK$'000)

(%)

(HK$'000)

(%)

(HK$'000)

中新（黑龍江）互聯網小額貸款有限公司

111,750

165,390

2

(9,954)

14

-

做實事科技服務（北京）有限公司

67,050

201,374

11

(69,613)

18

-

1

Description of the investments

中新（黑龍江）互聯網小額貸款有限公司 is an unlisted company established in the PRC which principally engaged in internet microfinance business.

做實事科技服務（北京）有限公司 is an unlisted company established in the PRC which principally engaged in the provision of innovation service for start-up technology companies and related investment activities.

As at 31 December 2019, none of each individual underlying investment of the above mentioned investments constitutes 5% or above of the total assets of the Group.

Strategy for future investments

Looking forward, the Group expects that the market in year 2020 will remain challenging and demanding. The competitive and volatile operating environment in the financial industry in Hong Kong will continue to exert pressure on the market. Despite the foregoing, the Group will continue to pursue long-term business and profitability growth in line with its corporate mission and goals. The Group will continue to adopt prudent capital management and liquidity risk management to preserve adequate buffer to meet the challenges ahead.

Save for the information above, the contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited

Qiu Bin

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Qiu Bin (Chairman and CEO) as executive Director; and Mr. Zhao Xianming, Mr. An Dong and Mr. Fung Tze Wa as independent non-executive Directors.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HongDa Financial Holding Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 10:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HONGDA FINANCIAL HOLDING LIMITED
06:35aHONGDA FINANCIAL : Supplemental announcement to 2019 annual report significant i..
PU
08/28HONGDA FINANCIAL : Change of company secretary, authorized representative and se..
PU
08/24HONGDA FINANCIAL : Resignation of executive director and non-executive director
PU
07/30HONGDA FINANCIAL : Results of the rights issue on the basis of one (1) rights sh..
PU
07/27HONGDA FINANCIAL : Resignation of independent non-executive director
PU
2017HONGDA FINANCIAL : Discloseable transaction - subscription of interest in a fund
PU
2017HONGDA FINANCIAL : Voluntary announcement - investment in zuoshishi technology s..
PU
2017HONGDA FINANCIAL : Joint announcement - extension of long stop date in relation ..
PU
2017HONGDA FINANCIAL : Poll results for annual general meeting held on 26 may 2017
PU
2017HONGDA FINANCIAL : Change of company secretary and authorised representative, pr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 654 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net income 2019 -692 M -89,2 M -89,2 M
Net Debt 2019 888 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 41,8 M 5,39 M 5,39 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart HONGDA FINANCIAL HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HongDa Financial Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONGDA FINANCIAL HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Qiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xian Ming Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Dong An Independent Non-Executive Director
Tze Wa Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Cheong Ho Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONGDA FINANCIAL HOLDING LIMITED-53.08%5
HEXAGON AB28.91%28 253
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED15.20%26 556
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-7.49%17 612
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.29%13 665
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-7.14%11 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group