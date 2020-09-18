HongDa Financial : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD BY THE GROUP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA WOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO., LIMITED

中木國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1822)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO

2019 ANNUAL REPORT

SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD BY THE GROUP

This announcement is made by China Wood International Holding Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to paragraph 32(4A) of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") intends to provide further information in respect of the significant investments held by the Group, their performance during the financial year and the Group's strategy for future investments as at 31 December 2019. Reference is made to the 2019 annual report of the Company published on

15 May 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

During the year ended 31 December 2019, the Group had the following significant investments held with a value of 5 per cent. or more of the Group's total assets which were classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: