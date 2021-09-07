General Announcement::Share Repurchase

The following notification dated 7th September 2021 in respect of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited was lodged with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom today:

"HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED ('HKLH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following off-market repurchase by HKLH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase: 7th September 2021 Total number of shares repurchased: 320,000 shares Price paid per share: US$4.6712

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited

7th September 2021"