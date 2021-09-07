Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H78   BMG4587L1090

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

(H78)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/06
4.2 USD   -0.47%
07:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Share Repurchase
PU
01:41aHONGKONG LAND : to Buy Back Shares for Up to $500 Million, Shares Jump 13%
MT
09/01Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Appoints Craig Alan Beattie as Director
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Share Repurchase

09/07/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following notification dated 7th September 2021 in respect of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited was lodged with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom today:

"HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED ('HKLH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following off-market repurchase by HKLH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase:

7th September 2021

Total number of shares repurchased:

320,000 shares

Price paid per share:

US$4.6712

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited

7th September 2021"

Disclaimer

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Share Repurchase
PU
01:41aHONGKONG LAND : to Buy Back Shares for Up to $500 Million, Shares Jump 13%
MT
09/01Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Appoints Craig Alan Beattie as Director
CI
08/31CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Hongkong Land Unit Secure $631 Million Green Financing for J..
MT
08/19HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/30HONGKONG LAND : Cuts H1 Loss, Grows Revenue
MT
07/29Jardine Matheson 1st Half Net Loss Narrowed, Says Outlook Remains Challenging
DJ
07/29James Arthur Watkins Steps Down from the Board of Hongkong Land Holdings Limi..
CI
07/29Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend in Respect of 2021,..
CI
07/29Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 332 M - -
Net income 2021 1 039 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 554 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
Yield 2021 5,26%
Capitalization 9 803 M 9 803 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 686
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,20 $
Average target price 5,82 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Raymond Witt Managing Director & Director
Craig Alan Beattie Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Wei Kuo Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED1.69%9 803
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.80%40 556
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.03%27 627
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.88%27 335
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED7.00%25 398
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.59%24 621