General Announcement::Share Repurchase

The following notification dated 7th September 2021 in respect of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited was lodged with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom today:
"HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED ('HKLH')
SHARE REPURCHASE
Please be advised of the following off-market repurchase by HKLH of its ordinary shares:
|
Date of repurchase:
|
7th September 2021
|
Total number of shares repurchased:
|
320,000 shares
|
Price paid per share:
|
US$4.6712
The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited
For and on behalf of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
7th September 2021"
Disclaimer
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.