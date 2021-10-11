General Announcement::Share Repurchase

The following notification dated 11th October 2021 in respect of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited was lodged with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom today:
"HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED ('HKLH')
SHARE REPURCHASE
Please be advised of the following market repurchase by HKLH of its ordinary shares:
|
Date of repurchase:
|
11th October 2021
|
Total number of shares repurchased:
|
407,000 shares
|
Highest price paid per share:
|
US$4.95
|
Lowest price paid per share:
|
US$4.90
The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited
For and on behalf of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
11th October 2021"
Disclaimer
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.