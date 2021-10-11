Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    H78   BMG4587L1090

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

(H78)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/08
4.92 USD   +1.65%
06:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Share Repurchase
PU
12:21aHONGKONG LAND : Buys Back More Shares Off Market
MT
10/08HONGKONG LAND : Buys Back More Shares on Thursday
MT
Summary 
Summary

General Announcement::Share Repurchase

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
The following notification dated 11th October 2021 in respect of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited was lodged with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom today:

"HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED ('HKLH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by HKLH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase:

11th October 2021

Total number of shares repurchased:

407,000 shares

Highest price paid per share:

US$4.95

Lowest price paid per share:

US$4.90

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited

11th October 2021"

Disclaimer

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 332 M - -
Net income 2021 1 038 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 11 442 M 11 442 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 686
Free-Float 49,5%
Technical analysis trends HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,92 $
Average target price 5,84 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Raymond Witt Managing Director & Director
Craig Alan Beattie Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Wei Kuo Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED19.13%11 442
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.70%37 860
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.78%29 086
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.24%27 178
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.35%25 171
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.44%24 522