Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a property investment, management and development company. It owns and manages more than 850,000 square meters of prime office and luxury retail assets in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its segments include Investment properties and Development properties. Its Central Hong Kong portfolio represents over 450,000 square meters of prime property. It has approximately 165,000 square meters of office space in Singapore, mainly held through joint ventures, four retail centers on the Chinese mainland, including a retail center at Wangfujing in Beijing, and it owns an interest in an office complex in Central Jakarta. It also has various residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia, including a 43% interest in a 1.1 million square meters mixed-use project in West Bund, Shanghai. Its subsidiary is MCL Land, which is a residential developer in Singapore.