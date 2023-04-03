Advanced search
    H78   BMG4587L1090

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

(H78)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:05:03 2023-04-03 am EDT
4.400 USD   +0.23%
01:16pHongkong Land : Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report
PU
03:59aHongkong Land : Form of Proxy for AGM 2023
PU
03:44aHongkong Land Buys Back Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hongkong Land : Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report

04/03/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
BSX News

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report
Hamilton, Bermuda: 3 April 2022- In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, (the "Company") gives Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report.The full filing stated:

Notice of 2023 AGM

2023 Proxy Form

Annual Financial Report

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 042 M - -
Net income 2022 806 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 9 776 M 9 776 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,70x
EV / Sales 2023 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 880
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,40 $
Average target price 5,10 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Craig Alan Beattie Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Prijono Sugiarto Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwee Fong Hon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.57%9 754
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.00%40 606
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.14%32 521
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.96%26 435
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.61%24 623
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.83%21 808
