    H78   BMG4587L1090

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

(H78)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:08 2022-07-26 am EDT
4.890 USD   -0.61%
07/22HONGKONG LAND : Share Repurchase
PU
07/22Hongkong Land Buys Back More Shares
MT
07/21Hongkong Land Buys Back More Shares
MT
Hongkong Land : Share Repurchase

07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
BSX News

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited - Share Repurchase

Hamilton, Bermuda: 26th, July 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, announces its share repurchase. The full filing stated:

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED ('HKLH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by HKLH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase: 26th July 2022

Total number of shares repurchased: 300,000 shares

Highest price paid per share: US$4.95

Lowest price paid per share: US$4.88

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A on a voluntary basis, as at the date of this announcement, HKLH's issued share capital consists of 2,238,419,130 ordinary shares with voting rights of one vote per share. HKLH does not hold any treasury shares.

The above figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, HKLH under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited

26th July 2022

www.hkland.com

# # #

For more information on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), contact James Best at 1-441-292-7212 or jbest@bsx.com. Information is also available at www.bsx.com and on Bloomberg at BSX.

Established in 1971 the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is now the leading fully electronic offshore securities market. The BSX specializes in listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and Insurance Linked Securities.

The BSX, recognised by the US SEC as a Designated Offshore Securities Market, is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges and is located in an O.E.C.D. member nation. The BSX has Approved Stock Exchange status under Australia's Foreign Investment Fund (FIF) taxation rules; Designated Investment Exchange status by the UK's Financial Services Authority; Recognised Stock Exchange by the UK HM Revenue and Customs; Designated Exchange status under Canada's Income Tax Act and is a member of America's Central Securities Depository Association.

Disclaimer

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
