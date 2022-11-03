Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H78   BMG4587L1090

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

(H78)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-11-03 am EDT
4.080 USD   -1.69%
07:53aHongkong Land : Share Repurchase
PU
07:14aHongkong Land Buys Back More Shares
MT
11/01Hongkong Land Buys Back More Shares; Shares Jump 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hongkong Land : Share Repurchase

11/03/2022 | 07:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited - Share Repurchase
Hamilton, Bermuda: 3rd, November 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, announces its share repurchase. The full filing stated:

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED ('HKLH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by HKLH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase: 2nd November 2022

Total number of shares repurchased: 256,000 shares

Price paid per share: US$4.1188

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A on a voluntary basis, as at 2nd November 2022, HKLH's issued share capital consists of 2,228,585,115 ordinary shares with voting rights of one vote per share. HKLH does not hold any treasury shares.

The above figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, HKLH under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited

3rd November 2022

www.hkland.com

# # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Disclaimer

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:52:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:53aHongkong Land : Share Repurchase
PU
07:14aHongkong Land Buys Back More Shares
MT
11/01Hongkong Land Buys Back More Shares; Shares Jump 4%
MT
10/31Hongkong Land : Share Repurchase
PU
10/31Hongkong Land Buys Back More Shares
MT
10/28Hongkong Land : 473,100 Shares Repurchased
PU
10/28Hongkong Land : 791,900 Shares Repurchased
PU
10/27Hongkong Land : Share Repurchase
PU
10/27Hongkong Land Buys Back Over 1 Million Shares
MT
10/24Hongkong Land Buys Back More Shares
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 110 M - -
Net income 2022 869 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 5,30%
Capitalization 9 250 M 9 250 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,31x
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 880
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,15 $
Average target price 5,87 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Craig Alan Beattie Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Wei Kuo Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Prijono Sugiarto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.19%9 250
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-7.66%32 245
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-20.43%23 710
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.62%22 948
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-17.77%21 165
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.85%20 525