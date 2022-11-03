Hongkong Land : Share Repurchase

BSX News

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited - Share Repurchase

Hamilton, Bermuda: 3rd, November 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, announces its share repurchase. The full filing stated:

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED ('HKLH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by HKLH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase: 2nd November 2022

Total number of shares repurchased: 256,000 shares

Price paid per share: US$4.1188

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A on a voluntary basis, as at 2nd November 2022, HKLH's issued share capital consists of 2,228,585,115 ordinary shares with voting rights of one vote per share. HKLH does not hold any treasury shares.

The above figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, HKLH under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited

3rd November 2022

