  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    H78   BMG4587L1090

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

(H78)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04:33 2023-04-14 am EDT
4.330 USD   -0.23%
08:06aHongkong Land : Share Repurchase
PU
04:34aHongkong Land Repurchases Shares
MT
04/11Hongkong Land : Share Repurchase
PU
Hongkong Land : Share Repurchase

04/14/2023 | 08:06am EDT
BSX News

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited - Share Repurchase
Hamilton, Bermuda: 14 April 2023- In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, announces its share repurchase. The full filing stated:

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED ('HKLH')

SHARE REPURCHASE

Please be advised of the following market repurchase by HKLH of its ordinary shares:

Date of repurchase: 13th April 2023

Total number of shares repurchased: 683,000 shares

Price paid per share: US$4.3575

The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A on a voluntary basis, as at 13th April 2023, HKLH's issued share capital consists of 2,218,883,026 ordinary shares with voting rights of one vote per share. HKLH does not hold any treasury shares.

The above figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, HKLH under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited

14th April 2023

www.hkland.com

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 12:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
