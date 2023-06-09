Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H78   BMG4587L1090

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

(H78)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:34:42 2023-06-09 am EDT
4.180 USD   -1.18%
Hongkong Land says to open 10 retail developments in 5 years in China

06/09/2023 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hongkong Land Holdings said it plans to open 10 retail developments in the next five years in seven cities across China, bringing the total number of commercial projects in the country to 17.

The cities will be Chongqing, Chengdu, Wuhan, Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou and Suzhou, it said in a statement on Thursday, adding the new developments will add 280,000 square meters of retail floor space to its China portfolio

Hongkong Land also said it will complete the $8 billion West Bund Financial Hub development in Shanghai in three phases through 2027, and start selling the high-end waterfront apartments later this year.

The West Bund Orbit, a landmark public art centre, will also be launched by the end of 2023, it added.

Acquired in 2020 with a joint-venture partner, the West Bund Financial Hub is built on a 23.1-hectare mixed-use site located in Xuhui district, where the local government plans to create a new international financial centre.

The development is the firm's largest ever single project investment and twice the size of its Central Portfolio in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.18% 4.18 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
TOPIX INDEX 1.50% 2224.32 Delayed Quote.15.85%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 261 M - -
Net income 2023 832 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 5,23%
Capitalization 9 368 M 9 368 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,82x
EV / Sales 2024 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 932
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,23 $
Average target price 4,99 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Craig Alan Beattie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Kwee Fong Hon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stuart Morrison Grant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.04%9 368
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.03%37 904
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.87%30 622
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.59%24 862
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.40%23 584
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.18%20 363
