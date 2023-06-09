Hongkong Land says to open 10 retail developments in 5 years in China

The cities will be Chongqing, Chengdu, Wuhan, Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou and Suzhou, it said in a statement on Thursday, adding the new developments will add 280,000 square meters of retail floor space to its China portfolio

Hongkong Land also said it will complete the $8 billion West Bund Financial Hub development in Shanghai in three phases through 2027, and start selling the high-end waterfront apartments later this year.

The West Bund Orbit, a landmark public art centre, will also be launched by the end of 2023, it added.

Acquired in 2020 with a joint-venture partner, the West Bund Financial Hub is built on a 23.1-hectare mixed-use site located in Xuhui district, where the local government plans to create a new international financial centre.

The development is the firm's largest ever single project investment and twice the size of its Central Portfolio in Hong Kong.

