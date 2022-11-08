Advanced search
    HONBS   FI0009900104

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

(HONBS)
2022-11-08
4.130 EUR   +0.73%
09:46aComposition of honkarakenne's shareholders' nomination committee
GL
09:45aComposition of honkarakenne's shareholders' nomination committee
AQ
08/24Honkarakenne oyj half-year report 1 january to 30 june 2022
GL
COMPOSITION OF HONKARAKENNE'S SHAREHOLDERS' NOMINATION COMMITTEE

11/08/2022 | 09:46am EST
HONKARAKENNE OYJ                   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE    8 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 16:45

COMPOSITION OF HONKARAKENNE’S SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General meeting on April 13, 2022 resolved to establish a Shareholders’ Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee is responsible for preparing and presenting to the Annual General Meeting proposals regarding the number, selection and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee consists of four members, of which the company's four largest shareholders are each entitled to nominate one member. In addition, the chairman of the company's Board of Directors acts as an expert member of the Nomination Committee.

The right to nominate the members representing the shareholders belongs to the four shareholders whose share of the votes produced by all of Honkarakenne's shares, according to the shareholder list maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy, is the largest on the last business day of August before the Annual General Meeting.

Honkarakenne's four largest shareholders on 31 August 2022 were Saarelainen Oy, Ark-invest Oy, Marko Saarelainen, CEO of Honkarakenne Oyj and Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund. The above-mentioned shareholders have exercised their naming rights.

The following members have been appointed to Honkarakenne’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee:

  • Mauri Saarelainen, appointed by Saarelainen Oy
  • Arimo Ristola, appointed by Akr-invest Oy
  • Marko Saarelainen, presenting himself and
  • Tanja Susanne Eronen, appointed by Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund.

In its meeting on November 8, 2022, the Nomination Committee elected Mauri Saarelainen as chairman of the Committee and invited Kyösti Saarimäki, Chairman of Honkarakenne's Board of Directors, to act as an expert member in the Committee.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Committee will forward its proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2023 to Honkarakenne’s Board of Directors by January 31, 2023.

For further information, please contact Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen
President and CEO

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com



Income Statement Evolution
