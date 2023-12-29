Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Honkarakenne Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the design and construction of specialty wooden log homes. It operates under the brand name Honka, and provides timber-constructed houses, using primarily Nordic pinewood. Honkarakenne Oyj operates one mill in Karstula, which is the main facility that manufactures round logs and sawn goods, and contains the logistics center of the Company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had five subsidiaries in Finland, Germany, France, and Japan. In February 2014, it opened a representative office in Beijing and launched sales in China.

Sector Homebuilding