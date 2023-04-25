Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Honkarakenne Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HONBS   FI0009900104

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

(HONBS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  08:29:36 2023-04-24 am EDT
4.590 EUR   -1.50%
HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

04/25/2023 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 25 April 2023 at 10:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marko Saarelainen
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 29015/7/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-21
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8333 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8333 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2022, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 73.7 million, of which exports accounted for 26%. www.honka.com  


Financials
Sales 2023 53,5 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
Net income 2023 1,70 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net cash 2023 15,3 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 3,27%
Capitalization 27,0 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Honkarakenne Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,59 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marko Saarelainen President & Chief Executive Officer
Maarit Jylhä Chief Financial Officer
Timo Iisakki Kohtamäki Chairman
Petri Perttula Vice President-Operations
Kari Saarelainen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONKARAKENNE OYJ5.76%30
LENNAR CORPORATION22.87%31 651
NVR, INC.29.37%19 239
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION38.70%4 637
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.25.03%2 868
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.44.16%2 690
