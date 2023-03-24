Advanced search
    HONBS   FI0009900104

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

(HONBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:16:00 2023-03-24 am EDT
4.185 EUR   -0.36%
07:01aHonkarakenne's board of directors' report, financial statements, corporate governance statement and remuneration report for 2022 have been published
GL
07:00aHonkarakenne's board of directors' report, financial statements, corporate governance statement and remuneration report for 2022 have been published
AQ
02/16Honkarakenne oyj's financial statements bulletin 1 january - 31 december 2022
GL
HONKARAKENNE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2022 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

03/24/2023 | 07:01am EDT
HONKARAKENNE OYJ        Stock Exchange Release         24 March 2023 at 13:00 p.m.  

HONKARAKENNE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2022 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Honkarakenne has published its Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements and the Auditor’s Report for year 2022.

The Board of Director’s Report and Financial Statements as well as the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) Financial Statements are attached to this release and also available on the company's website https://investors.honka.com/en/investors/reports_and_presentations.

The ESEF Financial Statements have not been certified by an auditor.

In addition, Honkarakenne Oyj has published today the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2022. The report on the Corporate Governance and the Remuneration Report have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies, and they are attached to this release and available on the company's website https://investors.honka.com/en/investors/corporate_governance and https://investors.honka.com/en/investors/corporate_governance/remuneration.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Maarit Jylhä

CFO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

Attachments:

Honkarakenne Oyj Board of Director’s Report and Financial Statements 2022
Financial Statements in ESEF format
Honkarakenne Oyj Remuneration Report 2022
Honkarakenne Oyj Corporate Governance Statement 2022

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2022, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 73.7 million, of which exports accounted for 26%. www.honka.com  

 

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 72,7 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,48%
Capitalization 24,7 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 42,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,20 €
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Managers and Directors
Marko Saarelainen President & Chief Executive Officer
Maarit Jylhä Chief Financial Officer
Kyösti Saarimäki Chairman
Petri Perttula Vice President-Operations
Timo Iisakki Kohtamäki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONKARAKENNE OYJ-3.23%27
LENNAR CORPORATION14.22%29 215
NVR, INC.16.08%17 389
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION23.05%4 149
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.19.02%2 730
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.31.63%2 490
