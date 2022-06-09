Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Honkarakenne Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
09:56 2022-06-09
5.220 EUR   -4.40%
Honkarakenne strengthens its executive group
AQ
06/02Jyväskylä got a new landmark made of local logs – the sustainably built sauna restaurant, located by a lake and close to the city centre, represents interesting new architecture
AQ
06/02Jyväskylä got a new landmark made of local logs – the sustainably built sauna restaurant, located by a lake and close to the city centre, represents interesting new architecture
GL
HONKARAKENNE STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE GROUP

06/09/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Honkarakenne Oyj – Stock exchange release – Changes in executive group

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 9 June 2022 at 18:00

HONKARAKENNE STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE GROUP

Honkarakenne strengthens its executive group to implement projects in line with the updated strategy and appoints two new members to the executive group as of 9 June 2022.

Maarit Taskinen, Honkarakenne Oyj's Business Development Manager, Export has been appointed as Vice President – Operations Export and a member of the executive group as of June 9, 2022. In her new position, Maarit Taskinen will be responsible for the operational activities of Honkarakenne Group's export business and for export development tasks.

Maarit Taskinen has been Honkarakenne's Sales Manager, Export and Business Development Manager, Export since 2019. From 1993 to 2018, Taskinen worked for Tikkurila Oyj in a number of different positions, most recently as Director in Sales Support, Export Director and Commercial Director in St. Petersburg.

Eino Hekali, who has worked as Honkarakenne Oyj's Product Director since the beginning of 2021, has been appointed a member of the executive group as of June 9, 2022. As Honkarakenne’s Vice President – Product, Eino Hekali is responsible for the duties of Director of Product Development and Product Management and for Honkarakenne's purchasing operations.

During 2000-2013, Eino Hekali worked for Honkarakenne as Product Development Manager, Vice President Product Development, Vice President Marketing and R&D and Vice President Planning, Sales Support and R&D. During 2013-2020, Hekali was the Global Sales Director and the B2C Director of Kontiotuote Oy.

“I warmly welcome Maarit and Eino to Honkarakenne's executive group. I expect them to make a strong contribution to our executive team work, which is strongly guided by the change and development projects in line with our updated strategy”, says President and CEO Marko Saarelainen.

Honkarakenne’s executive group as of 9 June 2022:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO
Eino Hekali, Vice President – Product
Sanna Huovinen, Vice President – Marketing
Maarit Jylhä, Vice President – Finance, CFO
Juha-Matti Hanhikoski, Vice President – Production
Petri Perttula, Vice President – Operations Finland
Maarit Taskinen, Vice President – Operations Export

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen
President and CEO

Further information:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com  

 


