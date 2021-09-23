Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Honkarakenne Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HONBS   FI0009900104

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

(HONBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honkarakenne Oyj : Garupe Beach Cottages opened in Latvia – The seremony was a success

09/23/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In Garupe, Latvia, a unique wooden log house village "Garupe Beach Cottages" has been opened. The area is the first wooden private house village of its kind in Latvia and only a 30-minute drive from the center of Riga. Currently, the first phase of the project has been completed - eight houses have been built. The start of the second phase is planned for 2022, as a result of compination of total 27 log houses.

The village housing combines aesthetics with ecology and a dynamic rhythm of life intertwined with the peace of nature. Modern log buildings are built of Finnish pine ("Honka"), which provides a healthy and ecological living space. The vision of the project is to create a beautiful new village, where like-minded people should gather.

The opening event took place in September 2021 and was attended by Markko Saarelainen, CEO of the Finnish manufacturer Honka, project developer Sergejs Pališčuks, Finnish Ambassador to Latvia Riita Korpivaara with Adazi mayor Maris Sprindžuks, as well as other well-known celebrities and potential buyers.

At the opening event, the project developer Pališčuks shared the story of his childhood and his grandparents' wooden house, which has been remembered as a warm, cozy place where the smell of wood evokes a sense of happiness, which also served as an inspiration for such a project.

CEO Saarelainen mentioned that the houses use the latest knowledge and technologies that currently exist in the world and are also used in Finland in the construction of wooden houses. "We are pioneers in the world in the construction of this type of houses and we are 15 years ahead of our competitors."

Disclaimer

Honkarakenne Oyj published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HONKARAKENNE OYJ
01:42aHONKARAKENNE OYJ : Garupe Beach Cottages opened in Latvia – The seremony was a succe..
PU
08/26HONKARAKENNE OYJ : Petri perttula appointed as vice president - operations finland of honk..
AQ
08/26HONKARAKENNE OYJ : HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT, 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE 2021
AQ
08/26Honkarakenne Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/26Honkarakenne Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
08/26Honkarakenne Appoints Petri Perttula as Vice President, Operations Finland
CI
08/17HONKARAKENNE OYJ : Cottages are now built for families with children – old summer co..
PU
08/17HONKARAKENNE OYJ : Cottages are now built for families with children – old summer co..
AQ
06/23HONKARAKENNE OYJ : Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén's new villa was inspired by the sea
PU
06/23HONKARAKENNE OYJ : The new villa designed by Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén was inspired by the sea. T..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 66,5 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net income 2021 3,00 M 3,51 M 3,51 M
Net cash 2021 6,90 M 8,08 M 8,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 40,8 M 47,8 M 47,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Honkarakenne Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,94 €
Average target price 8,00 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marko Saarelainen Chief Executive Officer
Maarit Jylhä Chief Financial Officer
Kyösti Saarimäki Chairman
Timo Iisakki Kohtamäki Independent Director
Helena Ruponen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONKARAKENNE OYJ62.15%48
LENNAR CORPORATION28.26%29 905
NVR, INC.21.74%17 777
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION21.07%3 775
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.0.45%3 448
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.24.93%2 452