Honkarakenne Oyj : Garupe Beach Cottages opened in Latvia – The seremony was a success

In Garupe, Latvia, a unique wooden log house village "Garupe Beach Cottages" has been opened. The area is the first wooden private house village of its kind in Latvia and only a 30-minute drive from the center of Riga. Currently, the first phase of the project has been completed - eight houses have been built. The start of the second phase is planned for 2022, as a result of compination of total 27 log houses.

The village housing combines aesthetics with ecology and a dynamic rhythm of life intertwined with the peace of nature. Modern log buildings are built of Finnish pine ("Honka"), which provides a healthy and ecological living space. The vision of the project is to create a beautiful new village, where like-minded people should gather.

The opening event took place in September 2021 and was attended by Markko Saarelainen, CEO of the Finnish manufacturer Honka, project developer Sergejs Pališčuks, Finnish Ambassador to Latvia Riita Korpivaara with Adazi mayor Maris Sprindžuks, as well as other well-known celebrities and potential buyers.

At the opening event, the project developer Pališčuks shared the story of his childhood and his grandparents' wooden house, which has been remembered as a warm, cozy place where the smell of wood evokes a sense of happiness, which also served as an inspiration for such a project.

CEO Saarelainen mentioned that the houses use the latest knowledge and technologies that currently exist in the world and are also used in Finland in the construction of wooden houses. "We are pioneers in the world in the construction of this type of houses and we are 15 years ahead of our competitors."