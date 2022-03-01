Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Honkarakenne Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HONBS   FI0009900104

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

(HONBS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Honkarakenne Oyj : suspends sales to Russia

03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST
Honkarakenne has decided to suspend sales to Russia due to the Ukrainian crisis. For projects in order and delivery stages, Honkarakenne examines the situation critically based on the delivery contract of each project.

Since last Thursday, 24 February 2022, Honkarakenne has been engaged in dialog with various stakeholders, including staff and dealers, on the situation. Customers have also expressed their concern about the situation.

- We are deeply shocked by the situation in Ukraine, and therefore have decided to suspend sales to Russia, says Honkarakenne's CEO Marko Saarelainen.

Honkarakenne has already previously prepared in its strategy to seek new international markets next to existing ones.

Further information:

CEO Marko Saarelainen, tel. +358 40 542 0254 marko.saarelainen@honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from renewable, certified solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.fi

