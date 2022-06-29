INVITATION to Honka Haiku and tips for the Naantali Housing Fair

Invitation to the press

We built a house for the Naantali Housing Fair in which you can feel the power of the forest. We set a target for the construction: good life. We find Honka Haiku fantastic, special. It is composed of Japanese harmony and the clean forests of the north. It is a trailblazer in sustainable and healthy living.





You are warmly welcome as our guest



on 14 July 2022, day before the opening day of the Naantali Housing Fair

between 11.15 and 12.00 noon

Property 3, Honka Haiku



Let’s raise a toast to good life.

We serve hors d’oeuvres, flavours from the forest, with a Finnish-Japanese twist.

Please respond by July 8th :

https://hub.honka.fi/honka-haiku

---

Press release, Honkarakenne Ltd, free for publication on 29 June 2022 at 9.40 am

Tips for the Naantali Housing Fair – spa, Japanese garden and a preview into sustainable living in Honka Haiku

The Japan-inspired Honka Haiku is in harmony with the surrounding nature Connection with nature, natural materials and smart solutions for ecological living combine to create sustainable luxury. We listed four points for you to think about as you come and see Honka Haiku at the Naantali Housing Fair. Honka Haiku, a modern log home, is property no. 3 at the housing fair.

Spa like onsen

Honka Haiku has been stripped of any unnecessary noise. The exception to the considered simplicity and functionality of the house is the unique spa, which is like an onsen, a Japanese hot spring. A fire in the fireplace, the loose river stones around the bathtub, and a view of the magnificent pine forest add a touch of luxury. You can also get a feeling of the woods from Woodio’s ecological bathroom furniture made of wood composite. The interior designer of Honka Haiku is Maru Hautala.

Read more

Yard and nature merging

“Harmony in a Japanese garden means that the yard and nature merge into each other,” says garden designer Asako Hashimoto. Honka Haiku’s yard symbolises, in Japanese philosophy, an entire landscape, rivers, islands and forest or field. The plants in the sheltered atrium, on the other hand, when viewed from the living room, create a landscape painting, framed by the window.

The Japanese architect and garden designer was brought to Finland by love 12 years ago. Asako Hashimoto received an environmental structure award for her designs at the Hyvinkää Housing Fair in 2014.



Showing the way for future living

Choosing the right technology for your home can enhance the sustainability of living and quality of life. With Honka Haiku, you get top-level energy efficiency class A, a holistic approach to keeping indoor air healthy as well as modern smart-home solutions designed to respond to everyday situations and the surrounding conditions. The technology blends in with the interior and aesthetics.

Read more

Tribute to a long-term export country

In the late 1950s, five brothers shared a vision for the industrial production of log houses, the first in the world to do so. By the 1970s, log villas were exported as far as Japan, and in the late 1980s, one of the younger members of the family was sent to Japan to study. Marko Saarelainen, the grandson of one of the founding brothers, ran the subsidiary in Japan for almost 20 years, and is now the Honkarakenne CEO. The Japan-inspired Honka Haiku is a tribute to a long-standing export country and Finnish wood used globally.



Press opening – welcome!

Honka Haiku, property 3

Open to the media the day before the opening of the Housing Fair on media day, 14 July 2022 between 10 am and 4 pm

Honka Haiku is at its best when experienced first-hand – walk around with garden designer Asako Hashimoto in the Japanese garden and experience the unique spa. You will also have a chance to talk to architect Marko Simsiö and interior designer Maru Hautala, among others.

Additional information and request for photo sessions

Images and other material available for downloading here

Saka Paavolainen, Marketing Manager

+358 41 731 7715, saka.paavolainen@honka.com



