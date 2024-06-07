Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT)
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Margins remain above 20%
- Strong dividend yield of 5.4%
- Backlog increased ~18.4% sequentially
Click image above to view full announcement.
