Hooker Furnishings Corporation is a designer, marketer and importer of casegoods (wooden and metal furniture), leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, lighting, accessories, and home decor for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. Its segments include Hooker Branded, Home Meridian and Domestic Upholstery. Hooker Branded segment which includes two businesses: Hooker Casegoods, which covers a range of design categories and includes home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture in the upper-medium price points sold under the Hooker Furniture brand; and Hooker Upholstery, which includes imported upholstered furniture targeted at the upper-medium price-range. The Home Meridian segment includes Pulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Prime Resources International and Samuel Lawrence Hospitality. The Domestic Upholstery segment includes Bradington-Young, HF Custom, Shenandoah Furniture and Sunset West operations.

Sector Home Furnishings