Hooker Furnishings Corporation is a designer, marketer and importer of case goods (wooden and metal furniture), leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture and outdoor furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. Its segments include Hooker Branded, Home Meridian and Domestic Upholstery. Hooker Branded segment which includes two businesses: Hooker Casegoods, which covers a wide range of design categories and includes home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture in the upper-medium price points sold under the Hooker Furniture brand; and Hooker Upholstery, imported upholstered furniture targeted at the upper-medium price-range. The Home Meridian segment which includes Accentrics Home, Pulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brands/marketing units. The Domestic Upholstery segment Bradington-Young, HF Custom, Shenandoah Furniture and Sunset West operations.

Sector Home Furnishings