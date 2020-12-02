Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hooker Furniture Corporation    HOFT

HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION

(HOFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hooker Furniture Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend

12/02/2020 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: HOFT) announced that on December 2, 2020, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at December 16, 2020. This represents a 12.5% increase over the previous quarterly dividend and the fifth consecutive annual dividend increase.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, in its 97th year of business, is a designer, marketer and importer of casegoods (wooden and metal furniture), leather-and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The Company also domestically manufactures premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. It is ranked among the nation’s largest publicly traded furniture sources, based on 2019 shipments to U.S. retailers, according to a 2020 survey by a leading trade publication. Major casegoods product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture in the upper-medium price points sold under the Hooker Furniture brand. Hooker’s residential upholstered seating product lines include Bradington-Young, a specialist in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, Sam Moore Furniture, a specialist in upscale occasional chairs, settees, sofas and sectional seating with an emphasis on cover-to-frame customization, Hooker Upholstery, imported upholstered furniture targeted at the upper-medium price-range and Shenandoah Furniture, an upscale upholstered furniture company specializing in private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds and dining chairs in the upper-medium price points for lifestyle specialty retailers. The H Contract product line supplies upholstered seating and casegoods to upscale senior living facilities. The Home Meridian division addresses more moderate price points and channels of distribution not currently served by other Hooker Furniture divisions or brands. Home Meridian’s brands include Accentrics Home, home furnishings centered around an eclectic mix of unique pieces and materials that offer a fresh take on home fashion, Pulaski Furniture, casegoods covering the complete design spectrum in a wide range of bedroom, dining room, accent and display cabinets at medium price points, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, value-conscious offerings in bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, Prime Resources, value-conscious imported leather upholstered furniture, Samuel Lawrence Hospitality, a designer and supplier of hotel furnishings and HMidea, a 2019 start-up that provides better-quality, ready-to-assemble furniture to mass marketers and e-commerce customers. Hooker Furniture Corporation’s corporate offices and upholstery manufacturing facilities are located in Virginia and North Carolina, with showrooms in High Point, N.C. and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company operates eight distribution centers in North Carolina, Virginia, California and Vietnam. Please visit our websites hookerfurniture.com, bradington-young.com, sammoore.com, hcontractfurniture.com, homemeridian.com, pulaskifurniture.com, accentricshome.com and slh-co.com.

For more information, contact:
Paul A. Huckfeldt, Senior Vice President-Finance and CFO
Hooker Furniture Corporation, 276.666.3949


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION
05:30pHooker Furniture Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend
GL
11/19HOOKER FURNITURE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16HOOKER FURNITURE : to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call on December 10
AQ
11/16Hooker Furniture to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call on December 10
GL
10/14HOOKER FURNITURE : HMI Division to Open Central Distribution Center in Georgia
AQ
10/14Hooker Furniture's HMI Division to Open Central Distribution Center in Georgi..
GL
09/17HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/09HOOKER FURNITURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
09/03HOOKER FURNITURE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09/03Orders Rebound, Earnings Increase During Hooker Furniture's Second Quarter
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 594 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 362 M 362 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 251
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hooker Furniture Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,00 $
Last Close Price 30,57 $
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul B. Toms Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul A. Huckfeldt Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Accounting & Finance
Henry G. Williamson Independent Director
W. Christopher Beeler Lead Independent Director
E. Larry Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION19.00%362
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.65.10%7 376
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED147.93%6 899
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-15.80%5 672
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.37%5 182
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.33.32%3 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ