Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hooker Furniture Corporation    HOFT

HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION

(HOFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maria Duey Joins Hooker Furniture Corp. Board of Directors

03/11/2021 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARTINSVILLE, Va., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maria Duey, a senior financial executive with over 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions and investor relations at publicly-traded global manufacturing companies, has joined the Board of Directors of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ-GS:HOFT) based here.

Duey is currently CEO and founder of Leonine Advisory, a consulting firm specializing in strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions for middle-market companies. She previously spent 18 years at Masco Corp., a leading manufacturer of branded home improvement and building products, where she implemented and led investor relations strategy and managed and executed numerous acquisitions, divestitures and investments. She also served in a similar capacity for several years at automotive aftermarket company Horizon Global.

“Speaking for the entire Hooker Furniture Board of Directors, we are ecstatic to have Maria Duey join our Board,” said Paul B. Toms, Chairman of the HFC Board. “She brings a strong background in strategic planning, investor relations and mergers & acquisitions as well as experience in large multi-national consumer goods companies. We believe Maria offers a complementary skillset to our existing directors and is a good fit culturally. We’re grateful she chose to join our Board and know she will be a solid contributor.”

“Hooker Furnishings’ focus on high-quality home products across multiple and expanding distribution channels makes this an exciting time to join the Board,” said Duey, “especially with the company approaching its 100th anniversary. I’m honored to join this strong Board and to begin working with the company’s talented management team to help create value for all stakeholders.”

Duey, a Detroit-area resident, holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University.

Based in Martinsville, Va., Hooker Furniture Corporation is ranked among the nation's largest publicly traded furniture sources and encompasses twelve distinct operating businesses. These brands include: Hooker Furniture, Hooker Upholstery, Bradington-Young, Sam Moore Furniture, Shenandoah Furniture, H Contract, Accentrics Home, Pulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Prime Resource International, Samuel Lawrence Hospitality and HMIdea. Hooker Furnishings Corporation's corporate offices and upholstery manufacturing facilities are located in Virginia and North Carolina, with showrooms in High Point, N.C. and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Hooker Furnishings operates distribution centers in the United States, China, and Vietnam. The company's stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HOFT.

Contact: Paul Huckfeldt, Chief Financial Officer
Email: phuckfel@hookerfurnishings.com
Phone:   276-632-2133

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20a4a243-31fa-4600-b5c1-ced343467311


Primary Logo

Maria C. Duey

Director-Hooker Furniture Corporation

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION
06:06aHOOKER FURNITURE CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events..
AQ
06:00aMaria Duey Joins Hooker Furniture Corp. Board of Directors
GL
03/09Hooker Furniture to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Call April 14
GL
03/02HOOKER FURNITURE CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/02Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/17HOOKER FURNITURE  : Furnishings Promotes Albanese and Phelps
AQ
02/10Hooker Furnishings Promotes Anne Smith and Mike Harris
GL
02/04HOOKER FURNITURE  : Jeremy Hoff Assumes CEO Role at Hooker Furniture
MT
02/04Jeremy Hoff Assumes Chief Executive Role at Hooker Furnishings
GL
02/04HOOKER FURNITURE  : Jeremy Hoff Assumes Chief Executive Role at Hooker Furnishin..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 540 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,09 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -50,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 451 M 451 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 251
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hooker Furniture Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 46,00 $
Last Close Price 38,13 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeremy R. Hoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul A. Huckfeldt Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP-Accounting
Paul B. Toms Chairman
Tod Phelps Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Anne M. Jacobsen Chief Administration Officer & SVP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOOKER FURNITURE CORPORATION18.23%451
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.36.04%7 546
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.0.74%6 902
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.23.51%4 485
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION68.68%3 504
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-2.23%2 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ