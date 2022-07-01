Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HOOK   US43906K1007

HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.

(HOOK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
1.540 USD   -5.52%
HOOKIPA Pharma : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Baker Christine D.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Operating Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O HOOKIPA PHARMA INC. , 350 FIFTH AVENUE, 72ND FLOOR, SUITE 7240
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10118
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Baker Christine D.
C/O HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.
350 FIFTH AVENUE, 72ND FLOOR, SUITE 7240
NEW YORK, NY10118

Chief Operating Officer
Signatures
/s/ Reinhard Kandera, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) 25% of this option shall vest on April 19, 2023, with the remainder vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Hookipa Pharma Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 74,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89,1 M 89,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,63 $
Average target price 7,29 $
Spread / Average Target 347%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jörn Aldag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Reinhard Kandera Chief Financial Officer
Jan G. J. van de Winkel Chairman
Igor Matushansky Chief Medical Officer & Global Head-Research
Roman Necina Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOOKIPA PHARMA INC.-30.04%89
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.46%467 100
PFIZER, INC.-13.73%294 179
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.94%291 859
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.97%272 586
ABBVIE INC.13.12%270 651