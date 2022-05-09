Log in
HOOKIPA Pharma to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022
GL
07:01aHOOKIPA Pharma to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022
GL
05/03HOOKIPA Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May
GL
HOOKIPA Pharma to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022

05/09/2022
NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 financial results before the market open on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this earnings release.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, that are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes wholly-owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapeutics targeting HPV16+ cancers, prostate cancer, KRAS-mutated cancers (including colorectal, pancreatic and lung), and other undisclosed programs. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media Investors
Instinctif Partners    Matt Beck 
hookipa@instinctif.com   Executive Director – Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7457 2020 matthew.beck@hookipapharma.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2022
