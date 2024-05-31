Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Stock Code: 3284 June 3, 2024 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: May 24, 2024)
To Our Shareholders
Eiichi Ogawa
President and Representative Director,
Executive Officer
Hoosiers Holdings CO., Ltd.
2-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku,
Tokyo
Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to announce that the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Hoosiers Holdings ("the Company") will be held as described below.
The Company has taken measures for electronic provision for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted as "Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.https://www.hoosiers.co.jp/en/ir/meeting.html
The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "Hoosiers Holdings" in the Issue name (company name) field or "3284" in the Code field, search, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to check the available content.https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, and exercise your voting rights by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST).
1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, 10:00 a.m. (The reception desk will open at 9:30 a.m.)
2. Venue:
Rooms 1, 2, 3, Bellesalle Yaesu, 3rd Floor, Yaesu First Financial Building,
3-7, Yaesu 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
3. Objectives of Meeting
Matters to be reported: 1. Report of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and
Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 11th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
2. Report of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 11th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Four (4) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
- When attending the meeting in person, please hand in the enclosed voting form at the reception desk at the meeting venue.
- Please understand that the Company's attendees will be lightly dressed (in Cool Biz) for power saving.
- The meeting will be streamed live via the internet. So please make use of this option to view the proceedings of the meeting. Please be aware that shareholders who choose to view the live stream will not be able to participate in the resolutions on the day or ask questions during the deliberations.
- If any revisions are made to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the details of such revisions will be posted on each website on which the matters are posted.
The Company's website (https://www.hoosiers.co.jp/)
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and Reference Information
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company proposes year-end dividends for the 11th Fiscal Year as follows, comprehensively taking into consideration the performance in the current fiscal year, our business environments in the future, internal reserves for continuous growth of our business, and other factors.
- Type of dividend property To be paid in cash
- Items on allocation of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount 28 yen per common share of the Company
Total
1,009,394,764 yen
(Reference)
The annual amount of dividends including interim dividends is 55 yen per share.
- Effective date of dividends of surplus June 24, 2024
Proposal 2: Election of Four (4) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office for all of the current four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company requests the election of four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; including two (2) Outside Directors).
Each candidate for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) was determined by the Board of Directors based on the report of the Nominating and Remuneration Advisory Committee.
With regard to this proposal, the Audit & Supervisory Committee has determined that each candidate has been elected in accordance with the Criteria for Election of Directors and is suitable as a Director of the Company.
The candidates for Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows.
Candidate
Name
Current position at the
Number of the Board of
No.
Company
Directors meetings attended
Chairman and
1
Re-election
Tetsuya Hirooka
Representative Director,
100% (13/13)
Executive Officer
2
Re-election
Eiichi Ogawa
President and Representative
100% (13/13)
Director, Executive Officer
Re-election
3
Outside
Masatoshi An
Outside Director
100% (13/13)
Independent
Re-election
4
Outside
Shoji Tsuboyama
Outside Director
100% (13/13)
Independent
Number
Name
of the
Candidate No.
Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions
Company's
(date of birth)
shares
owned
Apr. 1987
Joined Recruit Cosmos Co., Ltd. (currently Cosmos Initia Co.,
Ltd.)
Dec. 1994
Established Hoosiers Limited (currently Hoosiers Corporation)
President
8,987,600
Tetsuya Hirooka
Apr. 2013
President and Representative Director, the Company
shares
(June 25, 1963)
May 2017
Director, Hoosiers Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (incumbent)
1
Oct. 2021
Director, Hoosiers Real Estate (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
Fiscal 2023
Apr. 2022
Chairman and Representative Director, Executive Officer, the
Company (incumbent)
Re-election
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director
Board of Directors
meetings>
Tetsuya Hirooka is the founder of the Company and the Group companies, has led the
management of the Company and the Group companies for nearly 30 years as a Director,
13/13 100%
has extensive experience and wide-ranging insight in corporate management and the real
estate business in general, and the Company has judged that he can be expected to
continue to fulfill an appropriate role in the overall management of the Company. The
Company has therefore nominated him as a candidate for Director.
Apr. 1988
Joined Recruit Cosmos Co., Ltd. (currently Cosmos Initia Co.,
Ltd.)
July 2001
Joined Hoosiers Corporation
Feb. 2002
Director, Hoosiers Corporation
July 2009
Representative Director, A-one corporation co., Ltd.
Apr. 2015
Member of the Board of Directors, KK Harakosan (currently
REVOLUTION CO., LTD.)
58,400
Eiichi Ogawa
Apr. 2016
Director, Hoosiers Corporation
shares
(December 6,
Apr. 2017
President and Representative Director, Hoosiers Corporation
1964)
(incumbent)
June 2019
Director, the Company
2
Apr. 2022
President and Representative Director, Executive Officer, the
Fiscal 2023
Company (incumbent)
Re-election
Jan. 2024
Representative Director, Hoosiers Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Board of Directors
(incumbent)
meetings>
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director
13/13 100%
Eiichi Ogawa has extensive experience and wide-ranging insight in the fields of planning
and development, architectural design, and business promotion, and has served as an
officer of several companies, including Hoosiers Corporation, a Group company. The
Company has judged that he can contribute to the decision-making of important
management matters, the supervision of business execution, and the further reinforcement
of corporate governance of the Group. The Company has therefore nominated him as a
candidate for Director.
Number
Name
of the
Candidate No.
Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions
Company's
(date of birth)
shares
owned
Apr. 1975
Joined Nikken Sekkei Ltd.
Mar. 2001
Executive Officer, Vice Principal, Tokyo, and General
Manager, Tokyo Planning Office, Nikken Sekkei Ltd.
Jan. 2006
Executive Vice President, Representative Member of the
Board, Nikken Sekkei Ltd.
4,400
Jan. 2014
Chairman and Director, Nikken Sekkei Research Institute
shares
Sep. 2016
Chairman and Representative Director, MA Partners
(incumbent)
Masatoshi An
June 2018 Executive Deputy President, Dyna-Air Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
June 2019 Outside Director, the Company (incumbent)
3
(June 16, 1949)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles
Fiscal 2023
Masatoshi An served as Representative Director of Nikken Sekkei Ltd. for many years,
Re-election
Outside
Board of Directors
and has extensive experience in corporate management and wide-ranging insight in the
Independent
meetings>
fields of architectural design, urban planning, and redevelopment projects. The Company
has therefore nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director.
13/13 100%
After his election, we expect that he will provide opinions on the Company's overall
management and, in particular, that he will supervise the Company's management from
an independent standpoint by providing advice based on his wide-ranging insight in the
fields of quality control, urban planning and redevelopment projects.
If he is elected, he will be involved as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration
Advisory Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint in the selection of
candidates for the Company's officers and in the determination of the officer
remuneration.
Apr. 1988 Joined Salomon Brothers Asia Ltd. (currently Citigroup Global
Markets Japan Inc.)
July 1996 Joined UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
Aug. 2013 Managing Executive Officer, UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
Sep. 2016 Representative Director, Chairman, and CEO, EVOLUTION
10,600
Shoji Tsuboyama
JAPAN SECURITIES Co., Ltd.
shares
(December 19,
May 2019 Representative Director, CapitaLink Investment Inc. (currently
4
1965)
CapitaLink Partners Inc.) (incumbent)
Re-election
Fiscal 2023
June 2020
Outside Director, the Company (incumbent)
Apr. 2024
Fellow, Center for Applied Capital Markets Research, The
Outside
Board of Directors
University of Tokyo (incumbent)
Independent
meetings>
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles
13/13 100%
Shoji Tsuboyama has extensive experience and wide-ranging insight in corporate
management and in the financial and securities industries. The Company has therefore
nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director.
After his election, we expect that he will provide opinions on overall management and,
in particular, advice on finance, accounting and capital strategy, and supervise the
Company's management from an independent standpoint.
Notes:1. There are no special conflicts of interest between any of the candidates and the Company.
- Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama are the candidates for Outside Directors.
- The Company has concluded liability limitation agreements with Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama to limit their liability for damages, as stipulated in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, to the higher of 1 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, as long as they have performed their duties in good faith and without gross negligence. The Company will continue the agreements in the event that the re- election of both candidates is approved.
- The Company has concluded Directors and Officers liability insurance contracts with insurance companies as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act to indemnify Directors and Officers for damages and legal costs in the event that they receive claims for damages caused by their execution of duties during the insurance period. If the candidates are elected and assume
office of Directors, they will become the insured of those insurance contracts.
The Company plans to renew those insurance contracts with the same contents at the next renewal.
- Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama are currently Outside Directors of the Company. At the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Masatoshi An's term of office will be five years, and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama's term of office will be four years.
- The Company appointed Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama as independent Executive Officers as set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has registered them with the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Both candidates meet the requirements for independence in the Criteria for Determining Independence of the Company. The Company will continue to appoint them as independent Executive Officers if their re-election is approved.
- The number of the Company's shares owned by Mr. Tetsuya Hirooka includes the number of shares owned in the name of "DAIWA CM SINGAPORE LTD-NOMINEE HIROOKA TETSUYA."
Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
The terms of office for all of the current three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company requests the election of three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; including two (2) Outside Directors.
Each candidate for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members was determined by the Board of Directors based on the report of the Nominating and Remuneration Advisory Committee. With regard to this proposal, the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Committee has been obtained.
The candidates for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members are as follows.
Number of the
Number of the
Audit &
Board of
Candidat
Supervisory
Name
Current position at the Company
Directors
e No.
Committee
meetings
meetings
attended
attended
1
Re-election
Atsuhiro Imai
Director, Audit & Supervisory
100%
100%
Committee Member (Full-time)
(13/13)
(15/15)
New election
2
Outside
Naoko Taniguchi
-
-
-
Independent
New election
3
Outside
Shinkichi Matsuo
-
-
-
Independent
Number
Name
of the
Candidate No.
Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions
Company's
(date of birth)
shares
owned
Apr. 1983
Joined The Kyowa Bank, Ltd. (currently Resona Bank,
Limited.)
Apr. 2004
General Manager, Compliance Control Department, Resona
Bank, Limited.
May 2013
Joined Inageya Co., Ltd.
June 2016
Director, Head of IR, and General Manager, Administration
Division, Inageya Co., Ltd.
Atsuhiro Imai
Jan. 2019
Joined the Company
Apr. 2019
General Manager, Risk Management Division, and General
(December 4,
Manager, Internal Audit Office, the Company
3,500
1960)
May 2020
Auditor, Hoosiers Wellness & Sports Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
shares
Fiscal 2023
Auditor, Hoosiers REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (currently Hoosiers
Capital Management Co., Ltd.) (incumbent)
June 2020
Auditor, Hoosiers Living Service Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
1
Board of Directors
June 2021
Full-time Auditor, the Company
meetings>
June 2021
Auditor, Hoosiers Care Design Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
Re-election
13/13 100%
June 2022
Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Full-time),
the Company (incumbent)
Sep. 2022
Outside Director, INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (incumbent)
Audit &
Dec. 2022
Auditor, HOME STAGE Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director who is Audit & Supervisory
Supervisory
Committee Member
Committee
Atsuhiro Imai is well versed in the operations of corporate administrative departments
meetings>
and has a high level of knowledge in risk management, internal control, and corporate
15/15 100%
governance, in particular, due to his many years of business experience at financial
institutions, as well as his experience as General Manager of the Administration
Department of an operating company, General Manager of the Risk Management
Department and General Manager of the Internal Audit Office of the Company. We
nominated him as a candidate for Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee
Member in the expectation that he will utilize his expertise and insight to supervise the
Company's management from an objective and neutral standpoint.
May 1993
Admitted to the New York State Bar
Jan. 1994
Joined Davis Polk and Wardwell
Nov. 1998
Joined Merrill Lynch Securities Co., Ltd.
July 2000
Joined Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2003
Joined Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.
Aug. 2009
Joined Japan GE, General Manager, Legal Department, Capital
0
Division
shares
Nov. 2016
Joined Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (currently SUBARU
CORPORATION)
Jan. 2017
General Manager, Legal Department, Fuji Heavy Industries
2
Ltd.
Feb. 2021
Joined NEC Corporation
New election
Naoko Taniguchi
Apr. 2021
General Manager, Legal Department, NEC Corporation
(June 25, 1965)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director who is Audit & Supervisory
Outside
Committee Member and outline of expected roles
Independent
Naoko Taniguchi has a high level of knowledge in corporate governance, risk
management, and overall corporate legal affairs, which she has cultivated through her
many years of experience as an attorney at law of the U.S. state of New York. We
nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director who is an Audit & Supervisory
Committee Member in the expectation that she will audit the Company's management
from an objective and neutral standpoint and make timely and appropriate comments at
meetings of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee. After her
appointment, we expect that Ms. Taniguchi will supervise management of the Company
from an independent standpoint through her advice on risk management, personnel
systems in general, and corporate governance.
Number
Name
of the
Candidate No.
Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions
Company's
(date of birth)
shares
owned
Apr. 1991
Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Apr. 1993
Joined Yokohama City Government
Oct. 1995
Joined Ota Showa Audit Corporation (currently Ernst & Young
ShinNihon LLC)
Apr. 1999
Registered as a certified public accountant
July 2010
Partner, Ota Showa Audit Corporation
June 2018
Founded NextLeap Co., Ltd., Representative Director
(incumbent)
0
Oct. 2018
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Amvis Holdings,
shares
Inc. (incumbent)
June 2019
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, SEIKAGAKU
CORPORATION (incumbent)
3
Aug. 2019
Outside Corporate Auditor, Takara Printing Co., Ltd.
Shinkichi Matsuo
(currently TAKARA & COMPANY LTD.) (incumbent)
New election
Dec. 2023
Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory Board Member),
Outside
(January 9, 1969)
NSGROUP CORPORATION (incumbent)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director who is Audit & Supervisory
Independent
Committee Member and outline of expected roles
Shinkichi Matsuo has been engaged for many years in accounting audits as a certified
public accountant, and has extensive experience and wide-ranging knowledge in the
fields of corporate accounting and auditing. We nominated him as a candidate for Outside
Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member in the expectation that he
will utilize his expertise and insight also as a real estate appraiser to audit the Company's
management from an objective and neutral standpoint and make timely and appropriate
comments at meetings of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Committee.
After his appointment, we expect Mr. Matsuo will supervise management of the
Company from an independent standpoint through his advice on corporate governance,
risk management, and financial accounting.
Notes:1. There are no special conflicts of interest between any of the candidates and the Company.
- Ms. Naoko Taniguchi and Mr. Shinkichi Matsuo are the candidates for Outside Directors.
- The Company has concluded liability limitation agreements with Mr. Atsuhiro Imai to limit his liability for damages, as stipulated in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, to the higher of 1 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, as long as he has performed his duties in good faith and without gross negligence. The Company will continue the agreement in the event that his re-election is approved.
- If the election of Ms. Naoko Taniguchi and Mr. Shinkichi Matsuo is approved, the Company will conclude liability limitation agreements with both candidates to limit their liability for damages, as stipulated in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, to the higher of 1 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, as long as they have performed their duties in good faith and without gross negligence.
- The Company has concluded Directors and Officers liability insurance contracts with insurance companies as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act to indemnify Directors and Officers for damages and legal costs in the event that they receive claims for damages caused by their execution of duties during the insurance period. If the candidates are elected and assume office of Directors, they will become the insured of those insurance contracts.
- Ms. Naoko Taniguchi and Mr. Shinkichi Matsuo meet the requirements for independent Executive Officers specified by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the requirements for independence in the Criteria for Determining Independence of the Company. If the election of both candidates is approved, the Company will appoint them as independent Executive Officers as set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and register them with the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
