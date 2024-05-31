Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Stock Code: 3284 June 3, 2024 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: May 24, 2024) To Our Shareholders Eiichi Ogawa President and Representative Director, Executive Officer Hoosiers Holdings CO., Ltd. 2-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders We are pleased to announce that the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Hoosiers Holdings ("the Company") will be held as described below. The Company has taken measures for electronic provision for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted as "Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet. https://www.hoosiers.co.jp/en/ir/meeting.html The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "Hoosiers Holdings" in the Issue name (company name) field or "3284" in the Code field, search, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to check the available content. https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, and exercise your voting rights by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST). - 1 -

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, 10:00 a.m. (The reception desk will open at 9:30 a.m.) 2. Venue: Rooms 1, 2, 3, Bellesalle Yaesu, 3rd Floor, Yaesu First Financial Building, 3-7, Yaesu 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo 3. Objectives of Meeting Matters to be reported: 1. Report of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 11th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 2. Report of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 11th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters to be resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal 2: Election of Four (4) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member When attending the meeting in person, please hand in the enclosed voting form at the reception desk at the meeting venue.

Please understand that the Company's attendees will be lightly dressed (in Cool Biz) for power saving.

The meeting will be streamed live via the internet. So please make use of this option to view the proceedings of the meeting. Please be aware that shareholders who choose to view the live stream will not be able to participate in the resolutions on the day or ask questions during the deliberations.

If any revisions are made to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the details of such revisions will be posted on each website on which the matters are posted. The Company's website (https://www.hoosiers.co.jp/) - 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and Reference Information Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus The Company proposes year-end dividends for the 11th Fiscal Year as follows, comprehensively taking into consideration the performance in the current fiscal year, our business environments in the future, internal reserves for continuous growth of our business, and other factors. Type of dividend property To be paid in cash Items on allocation of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount 28 yen per common share of the Company Total 1,009,394,764 yen (Reference) The annual amount of dividends including interim dividends is 55 yen per share. Effective date of dividends of surplus June 24, 2024 - 3 -

Proposal 2: Election of Four (4) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office for all of the current four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company requests the election of four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; including two (2) Outside Directors). Each candidate for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) was determined by the Board of Directors based on the report of the Nominating and Remuneration Advisory Committee. With regard to this proposal, the Audit & Supervisory Committee has determined that each candidate has been elected in accordance with the Criteria for Election of Directors and is suitable as a Director of the Company. The candidates for Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows. Candidate Name Current position at the Number of the Board of No. Company Directors meetings attended Chairman and 1 Re-election Tetsuya Hirooka Representative Director, 100% (13/13) Executive Officer 2 Re-election Eiichi Ogawa President and Representative 100% (13/13) Director, Executive Officer Re-election 3 Outside Masatoshi An Outside Director 100% (13/13) Independent Re-election 4 Outside Shoji Tsuboyama Outside Director 100% (13/13) Independent - 4 -

Number Name of the Candidate No. Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions Company's (date of birth) shares owned Apr. 1987 Joined Recruit Cosmos Co., Ltd. (currently Cosmos Initia Co., Ltd.) Dec. 1994 Established Hoosiers Limited (currently Hoosiers Corporation) President 8,987,600 Tetsuya Hirooka Apr. 2013 President and Representative Director, the Company shares (June 25, 1963) May 2017 Director, Hoosiers Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (incumbent) 1 Oct. 2021 Director, Hoosiers Real Estate (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (incumbent) Fiscal 2023 Apr. 2022 Chairman and Representative Director, Executive Officer, the Company (incumbent) Re-election Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director Board of Directors meetings> Tetsuya Hirooka is the founder of the Company and the Group companies, has led the management of the Company and the Group companies for nearly 30 years as a Director, 13/13 100% has extensive experience and wide-ranging insight in corporate management and the real estate business in general, and the Company has judged that he can be expected to continue to fulfill an appropriate role in the overall management of the Company. The Company has therefore nominated him as a candidate for Director. Apr. 1988 Joined Recruit Cosmos Co., Ltd. (currently Cosmos Initia Co., Ltd.) July 2001 Joined Hoosiers Corporation Feb. 2002 Director, Hoosiers Corporation July 2009 Representative Director, A-one corporation co., Ltd. Apr. 2015 Member of the Board of Directors, KK Harakosan (currently REVOLUTION CO., LTD.) 58,400 Eiichi Ogawa Apr. 2016 Director, Hoosiers Corporation shares (December 6, Apr. 2017 President and Representative Director, Hoosiers Corporation 1964) (incumbent) June 2019 Director, the Company 2 Apr. 2022 President and Representative Director, Executive Officer, the Fiscal 2023 Company (incumbent) Re-election Jan. 2024 Representative Director, Hoosiers Asset Management Co., Ltd. Board of Directors (incumbent) meetings> Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director 13/13 100% Eiichi Ogawa has extensive experience and wide-ranging insight in the fields of planning and development, architectural design, and business promotion, and has served as an officer of several companies, including Hoosiers Corporation, a Group company. The Company has judged that he can contribute to the decision-making of important management matters, the supervision of business execution, and the further reinforcement of corporate governance of the Group. The Company has therefore nominated him as a candidate for Director. - 5 -

Number Name of the Candidate No. Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions Company's (date of birth) shares owned Apr. 1975 Joined Nikken Sekkei Ltd. Mar. 2001 Executive Officer, Vice Principal, Tokyo, and General Manager, Tokyo Planning Office, Nikken Sekkei Ltd. Jan. 2006 Executive Vice President, Representative Member of the Board, Nikken Sekkei Ltd. 4,400 Jan. 2014 Chairman and Director, Nikken Sekkei Research Institute shares Sep. 2016 Chairman and Representative Director, MA Partners (incumbent) Masatoshi An June 2018 Executive Deputy President, Dyna-Air Co., Ltd. (incumbent) June 2019 Outside Director, the Company (incumbent) 3 (June 16, 1949) Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles Fiscal 2023 Masatoshi An served as Representative Director of Nikken Sekkei Ltd. for many years, Re-election Outside Board of Directors and has extensive experience in corporate management and wide-ranging insight in the Independent meetings> fields of architectural design, urban planning, and redevelopment projects. The Company has therefore nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director. 13/13 100% After his election, we expect that he will provide opinions on the Company's overall management and, in particular, that he will supervise the Company's management from an independent standpoint by providing advice based on his wide-ranging insight in the fields of quality control, urban planning and redevelopment projects. If he is elected, he will be involved as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Advisory Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint in the selection of candidates for the Company's officers and in the determination of the officer remuneration. Apr. 1988 Joined Salomon Brothers Asia Ltd. (currently Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.) July 1996 Joined UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd. Aug. 2013 Managing Executive Officer, UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd. Sep. 2016 Representative Director, Chairman, and CEO, EVOLUTION 10,600 Shoji Tsuboyama JAPAN SECURITIES Co., Ltd. shares (December 19, May 2019 Representative Director, CapitaLink Investment Inc. (currently 4 1965) CapitaLink Partners Inc.) (incumbent) Re-election Fiscal 2023 June 2020 Outside Director, the Company (incumbent) Apr. 2024 Fellow, Center for Applied Capital Markets Research, The Outside Board of Directors University of Tokyo (incumbent) Independent meetings> Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles 13/13 100% Shoji Tsuboyama has extensive experience and wide-ranging insight in corporate management and in the financial and securities industries. The Company has therefore nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director. After his election, we expect that he will provide opinions on overall management and, in particular, advice on finance, accounting and capital strategy, and supervise the Company's management from an independent standpoint. Notes:1. There are no special conflicts of interest between any of the candidates and the Company. Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama are the candidates for Outside Directors. The Company has concluded liability limitation agreements with Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama to limit their liability for damages, as stipulated in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, to the higher of 1 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, as long as they have performed their duties in good faith and without gross negligence. The Company will continue the agreements in the event that the re- election of both candidates is approved. The Company has concluded Directors and Officers liability insurance contracts with insurance companies as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act to indemnify Directors and Officers for damages and legal costs in the event that they receive claims for damages caused by their execution of duties during the insurance period. If the candidates are elected and assume 6 -

office of Directors, they will become the insured of those insurance contracts. The Company plans to renew those insurance contracts with the same contents at the next renewal. Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama are currently Outside Directors of the Company. At the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Masatoshi An's term of office will be five years, and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama's term of office will be four years. The Company appointed Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama as independent Executive Officers as set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has registered them with the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Both candidates meet the requirements for independence in the Criteria for Determining Independence of the Company. The Company will continue to appoint them as independent Executive Officers if their re-election is approved. The number of the Company's shares owned by Mr. Tetsuya Hirooka includes the number of shares owned in the name of "DAIWA CM SINGAPORE LTD-NOMINEE HIROOKA TETSUYA." - 7 -

Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members The terms of office for all of the current three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company requests the election of three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; including two (2) Outside Directors. Each candidate for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members was determined by the Board of Directors based on the report of the Nominating and Remuneration Advisory Committee. With regard to this proposal, the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Committee has been obtained. The candidates for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members are as follows. Number of the Number of the Audit & Board of Candidat Supervisory Name Current position at the Company Directors e No. Committee meetings meetings attended attended 1 Re-election Atsuhiro Imai Director, Audit & Supervisory 100% 100% Committee Member (Full-time) (13/13) (15/15) New election 2 Outside Naoko Taniguchi - - - Independent New election 3 Outside Shinkichi Matsuo - - - Independent - 8 -

Number Name of the Candidate No. Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions Company's (date of birth) shares owned Apr. 1983 Joined The Kyowa Bank, Ltd. (currently Resona Bank, Limited.) Apr. 2004 General Manager, Compliance Control Department, Resona Bank, Limited. May 2013 Joined Inageya Co., Ltd. June 2016 Director, Head of IR, and General Manager, Administration Division, Inageya Co., Ltd. Atsuhiro Imai Jan. 2019 Joined the Company Apr. 2019 General Manager, Risk Management Division, and General (December 4, Manager, Internal Audit Office, the Company 3,500 1960) May 2020 Auditor, Hoosiers Wellness & Sports Co., Ltd. (incumbent) shares Fiscal 2023 Auditor, Hoosiers REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (currently Hoosiers Capital Management Co., Ltd.) (incumbent) June 2020 Auditor, Hoosiers Living Service Co., Ltd. (incumbent) 1 Board of Directors June 2021 Full-time Auditor, the Company meetings> June 2021 Auditor, Hoosiers Care Design Co., Ltd. (incumbent) Re-election 13/13 100% June 2022 Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Full-time), the Company (incumbent) Sep. 2022 Outside Director, INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (incumbent) Audit & Dec. 2022 Auditor, HOME STAGE Co., Ltd. (incumbent) Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director who is Audit & Supervisory Supervisory Committee Member Committee Atsuhiro Imai is well versed in the operations of corporate administrative departments meetings> and has a high level of knowledge in risk management, internal control, and corporate 15/15 100% governance, in particular, due to his many years of business experience at financial institutions, as well as his experience as General Manager of the Administration Department of an operating company, General Manager of the Risk Management Department and General Manager of the Internal Audit Office of the Company. We nominated him as a candidate for Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member in the expectation that he will utilize his expertise and insight to supervise the Company's management from an objective and neutral standpoint. May 1993 Admitted to the New York State Bar Jan. 1994 Joined Davis Polk and Wardwell Nov. 1998 Joined Merrill Lynch Securities Co., Ltd. July 2000 Joined Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Mar. 2003 Joined Lehman Brothers Japan Inc. Aug. 2009 Joined Japan GE, General Manager, Legal Department, Capital 0 Division shares Nov. 2016 Joined Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (currently SUBARU CORPORATION) Jan. 2017 General Manager, Legal Department, Fuji Heavy Industries 2 Ltd. Feb. 2021 Joined NEC Corporation New election Naoko Taniguchi Apr. 2021 General Manager, Legal Department, NEC Corporation (June 25, 1965) Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director who is Audit & Supervisory Outside Committee Member and outline of expected roles Independent Naoko Taniguchi has a high level of knowledge in corporate governance, risk management, and overall corporate legal affairs, which she has cultivated through her many years of experience as an attorney at law of the U.S. state of New York. We nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member in the expectation that she will audit the Company's management from an objective and neutral standpoint and make timely and appropriate comments at meetings of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee. After her appointment, we expect that Ms. Taniguchi will supervise management of the Company from an independent standpoint through her advice on risk management, personnel systems in general, and corporate governance. - 9 -