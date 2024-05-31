Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

To Our Shareholders

Eiichi Ogawa

President and Representative Director,

Executive Officer

Hoosiers Holdings CO., Ltd.

2-3, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo

Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce that the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Hoosiers Holdings ("the Company") will be held as described below.

The Company has taken measures for electronic provision for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted as "Notice of the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.

https://www.hoosiers.co.jp/en/ir/meeting.html

The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search), enter "Hoosiers Holdings" in the Issue name (company name) field or "3284" in the Code field, search, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to check the available content.

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, and exercise your voting rights by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST).

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, 10:00 a.m. (The reception desk will open at 9:30 a.m.)

2. Venue:

Rooms 1, 2, 3, Bellesalle Yaesu, 3rd Floor, Yaesu First Financial Building,

3-7, Yaesu 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

3. Objectives of Meeting

Matters to be reported: 1. Report of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and

Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 11th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

2. Report of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 11th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of Four (4) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

  • When attending the meeting in person, please hand in the enclosed voting form at the reception desk at the meeting venue.
  • Please understand that the Company's attendees will be lightly dressed (in Cool Biz) for power saving.
  • The meeting will be streamed live via the internet. So please make use of this option to view the proceedings of the meeting. Please be aware that shareholders who choose to view the live stream will not be able to participate in the resolutions on the day or ask questions during the deliberations.
  • If any revisions are made to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the details of such revisions will be posted on each website on which the matters are posted.

The Company's website (https://www.hoosiers.co.jp/)

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Company proposes year-end dividends for the 11th Fiscal Year as follows, comprehensively taking into consideration the performance in the current fiscal year, our business environments in the future, internal reserves for continuous growth of our business, and other factors.

  1. Type of dividend property To be paid in cash
  2. Items on allocation of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount 28 yen per common share of the Company

Total

1,009,394,764 yen

(Reference)

The annual amount of dividends including interim dividends is 55 yen per share.

  1. Effective date of dividends of surplus June 24, 2024

Proposal 2: Election of Four (4) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office for all of the current four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company requests the election of four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; including two (2) Outside Directors).

Each candidate for Director (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) was determined by the Board of Directors based on the report of the Nominating and Remuneration Advisory Committee.

With regard to this proposal, the Audit & Supervisory Committee has determined that each candidate has been elected in accordance with the Criteria for Election of Directors and is suitable as a Director of the Company.

The candidates for Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows.

Candidate

Name

Current position at the

Number of the Board of

No.

Company

Directors meetings attended

Chairman and

1

Re-election

Tetsuya Hirooka

Representative Director,

100% (13/13)

Executive Officer

2

Re-election

Eiichi Ogawa

President and Representative

100% (13/13)

Director, Executive Officer

Re-election

3

Outside

Masatoshi An

Outside Director

100% (13/13)

Independent

Re-election

4

Outside

Shoji Tsuboyama

Outside Director

100% (13/13)

Independent

Number

Name

of the

Candidate No.

Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions

Company's

(date of birth)

shares

owned

Apr. 1987

Joined Recruit Cosmos Co., Ltd. (currently Cosmos Initia Co.,

Ltd.)

Dec. 1994

Established Hoosiers Limited (currently Hoosiers Corporation)

President

8,987,600

Tetsuya Hirooka

Apr. 2013

President and Representative Director, the Company

shares

(June 25, 1963)

May 2017

Director, Hoosiers Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (incumbent)

1

Oct. 2021

Director, Hoosiers Real Estate (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (incumbent)

Fiscal 2023

Apr. 2022

Chairman and Representative Director, Executive Officer, the

Company (incumbent)

Re-election

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director

Board of Directors

meetings>

Tetsuya Hirooka is the founder of the Company and the Group companies, has led the

management of the Company and the Group companies for nearly 30 years as a Director,

13/13 100%

has extensive experience and wide-ranging insight in corporate management and the real

estate business in general, and the Company has judged that he can be expected to

continue to fulfill an appropriate role in the overall management of the Company. The

Company has therefore nominated him as a candidate for Director.

Apr. 1988

Joined Recruit Cosmos Co., Ltd. (currently Cosmos Initia Co.,

Ltd.)

July 2001

Joined Hoosiers Corporation

Feb. 2002

Director, Hoosiers Corporation

July 2009

Representative Director, A-one corporation co., Ltd.

Apr. 2015

Member of the Board of Directors, KK Harakosan (currently

REVOLUTION CO., LTD.)

58,400

Eiichi Ogawa

Apr. 2016

Director, Hoosiers Corporation

shares

(December 6,

Apr. 2017

President and Representative Director, Hoosiers Corporation

1964)

(incumbent)

June 2019

Director, the Company

2

Apr. 2022

President and Representative Director, Executive Officer, the

Fiscal 2023

Company (incumbent)

Re-election

Jan. 2024

Representative Director, Hoosiers Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Board of Directors

(incumbent)

meetings>

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director

13/13 100%

Eiichi Ogawa has extensive experience and wide-ranging insight in the fields of planning

and development, architectural design, and business promotion, and has served as an

officer of several companies, including Hoosiers Corporation, a Group company. The

Company has judged that he can contribute to the decision-making of important

management matters, the supervision of business execution, and the further reinforcement

of corporate governance of the Group. The Company has therefore nominated him as a

candidate for Director.

Number

Name

of the

Candidate No.

Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions

Company's

(date of birth)

shares

owned

Apr. 1975

Joined Nikken Sekkei Ltd.

Mar. 2001

Executive Officer, Vice Principal, Tokyo, and General

Manager, Tokyo Planning Office, Nikken Sekkei Ltd.

Jan. 2006

Executive Vice President, Representative Member of the

Board, Nikken Sekkei Ltd.

4,400

Jan. 2014

Chairman and Director, Nikken Sekkei Research Institute

shares

Sep. 2016

Chairman and Representative Director, MA Partners

(incumbent)

Masatoshi An

June 2018 Executive Deputy President, Dyna-Air Co., Ltd. (incumbent)

June 2019 Outside Director, the Company (incumbent)

3

(June 16, 1949)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles

Fiscal 2023

Masatoshi An served as Representative Director of Nikken Sekkei Ltd. for many years,

Re-election

Outside

Board of Directors

and has extensive experience in corporate management and wide-ranging insight in the

Independent

meetings>

fields of architectural design, urban planning, and redevelopment projects. The Company

has therefore nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director.

13/13 100%

After his election, we expect that he will provide opinions on the Company's overall

management and, in particular, that he will supervise the Company's management from

an independent standpoint by providing advice based on his wide-ranging insight in the

fields of quality control, urban planning and redevelopment projects.

If he is elected, he will be involved as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration

Advisory Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint in the selection of

candidates for the Company's officers and in the determination of the officer

remuneration.

Apr. 1988 Joined Salomon Brothers Asia Ltd. (currently Citigroup Global

Markets Japan Inc.)

July 1996 Joined UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

Aug. 2013 Managing Executive Officer, UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

Sep. 2016 Representative Director, Chairman, and CEO, EVOLUTION

10,600

Shoji Tsuboyama

JAPAN SECURITIES Co., Ltd.

shares

(December 19,

May 2019 Representative Director, CapitaLink Investment Inc. (currently

4

1965)

CapitaLink Partners Inc.) (incumbent)

Re-election

Fiscal 2023

June 2020

Outside Director, the Company (incumbent)

Apr. 2024

Fellow, Center for Applied Capital Markets Research, The

Outside

Board of Directors

University of Tokyo (incumbent)

Independent

meetings>

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles

13/13 100%

Shoji Tsuboyama has extensive experience and wide-ranging insight in corporate

management and in the financial and securities industries. The Company has therefore

nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director.

After his election, we expect that he will provide opinions on overall management and,

in particular, advice on finance, accounting and capital strategy, and supervise the

Company's management from an independent standpoint.

Notes:1. There are no special conflicts of interest between any of the candidates and the Company.

  1. Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama are the candidates for Outside Directors.
  2. The Company has concluded liability limitation agreements with Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama to limit their liability for damages, as stipulated in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, to the higher of 1 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, as long as they have performed their duties in good faith and without gross negligence. The Company will continue the agreements in the event that the re- election of both candidates is approved.
  3. The Company has concluded Directors and Officers liability insurance contracts with insurance companies as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act to indemnify Directors and Officers for damages and legal costs in the event that they receive claims for damages caused by their execution of duties during the insurance period. If the candidates are elected and assume
office of Directors, they will become the insured of those insurance contracts.

The Company plans to renew those insurance contracts with the same contents at the next renewal.

  1. Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama are currently Outside Directors of the Company. At the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Masatoshi An's term of office will be five years, and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama's term of office will be four years.
  2. The Company appointed Mr. Masatoshi An and Mr. Shoji Tsuboyama as independent Executive Officers as set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has registered them with the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Both candidates meet the requirements for independence in the Criteria for Determining Independence of the Company. The Company will continue to appoint them as independent Executive Officers if their re-election is approved.
  3. The number of the Company's shares owned by Mr. Tetsuya Hirooka includes the number of shares owned in the name of "DAIWA CM SINGAPORE LTD-NOMINEE HIROOKA TETSUYA."

Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

The terms of office for all of the current three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the Company requests the election of three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; including two (2) Outside Directors.

Each candidate for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members was determined by the Board of Directors based on the report of the Nominating and Remuneration Advisory Committee. With regard to this proposal, the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Committee has been obtained.

The candidates for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members are as follows.

Number of the

Number of the

Audit &

Board of

Candidat

Supervisory

Name

Current position at the Company

Directors

e No.

Committee

meetings

meetings

attended

attended

1

Re-election

Atsuhiro Imai

Director, Audit & Supervisory

100%

100%

Committee Member (Full-time)

(13/13)

(15/15)

New election

2

Outside

Naoko Taniguchi

-

-

-

Independent

New election

3

Outside

Shinkichi Matsuo

-

-

-

Independent

Number

Name

of the

Candidate No.

Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions

Company's

(date of birth)

shares

owned

Apr. 1983

Joined The Kyowa Bank, Ltd. (currently Resona Bank,

Limited.)

Apr. 2004

General Manager, Compliance Control Department, Resona

Bank, Limited.

May 2013

Joined Inageya Co., Ltd.

June 2016

Director, Head of IR, and General Manager, Administration

Division, Inageya Co., Ltd.

Atsuhiro Imai

Jan. 2019

Joined the Company

Apr. 2019

General Manager, Risk Management Division, and General

(December 4,

Manager, Internal Audit Office, the Company

3,500

1960)

May 2020

Auditor, Hoosiers Wellness & Sports Co., Ltd. (incumbent)

shares

Fiscal 2023

Auditor, Hoosiers REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (currently Hoosiers

Capital Management Co., Ltd.) (incumbent)

June 2020

Auditor, Hoosiers Living Service Co., Ltd. (incumbent)

1

Board of Directors

June 2021

Full-time Auditor, the Company

meetings>

June 2021

Auditor, Hoosiers Care Design Co., Ltd. (incumbent)

Re-election

13/13 100%

June 2022

Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Full-time),

the Company (incumbent)

Sep. 2022

Outside Director, INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (incumbent)

Audit &

Dec. 2022

Auditor, HOME STAGE Co., Ltd. (incumbent)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director who is Audit & Supervisory

Supervisory

Committee Member

Committee

Atsuhiro Imai is well versed in the operations of corporate administrative departments

meetings>

and has a high level of knowledge in risk management, internal control, and corporate

15/15 100%

governance, in particular, due to his many years of business experience at financial

institutions, as well as his experience as General Manager of the Administration

Department of an operating company, General Manager of the Risk Management

Department and General Manager of the Internal Audit Office of the Company. We

nominated him as a candidate for Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee

Member in the expectation that he will utilize his expertise and insight to supervise the

Company's management from an objective and neutral standpoint.

May 1993

Admitted to the New York State Bar

Jan. 1994

Joined Davis Polk and Wardwell

Nov. 1998

Joined Merrill Lynch Securities Co., Ltd.

July 2000

Joined Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2003

Joined Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.

Aug. 2009

Joined Japan GE, General Manager, Legal Department, Capital

0

Division

shares

Nov. 2016

Joined Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (currently SUBARU

CORPORATION)

Jan. 2017

General Manager, Legal Department, Fuji Heavy Industries

2

Ltd.

Feb. 2021

Joined NEC Corporation

New election

Naoko Taniguchi

Apr. 2021

General Manager, Legal Department, NEC Corporation

(June 25, 1965)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director who is Audit & Supervisory

Outside

Committee Member and outline of expected roles

Independent

Naoko Taniguchi has a high level of knowledge in corporate governance, risk

management, and overall corporate legal affairs, which she has cultivated through her

many years of experience as an attorney at law of the U.S. state of New York. We

nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director who is an Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member in the expectation that she will audit the Company's management

from an objective and neutral standpoint and make timely and appropriate comments at

meetings of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee. After her

appointment, we expect that Ms. Taniguchi will supervise management of the Company

from an independent standpoint through her advice on risk management, personnel

systems in general, and corporate governance.

Number

Name

of the

Candidate No.

Brief profile, position, responsibility, and significant concurrent positions

Company's

(date of birth)

shares

owned

Apr. 1991

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Apr. 1993

Joined Yokohama City Government

Oct. 1995

Joined Ota Showa Audit Corporation (currently Ernst & Young

ShinNihon LLC)

Apr. 1999

Registered as a certified public accountant

July 2010

Partner, Ota Showa Audit Corporation

June 2018

Founded NextLeap Co., Ltd., Representative Director

(incumbent)

0

Oct. 2018

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Amvis Holdings,

shares

Inc. (incumbent)

June 2019

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, SEIKAGAKU

CORPORATION (incumbent)

3

Aug. 2019

Outside Corporate Auditor, Takara Printing Co., Ltd.

Shinkichi Matsuo

(currently TAKARA & COMPANY LTD.) (incumbent)

New election

Dec. 2023

Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory Board Member),

Outside

(January 9, 1969)

NSGROUP CORPORATION (incumbent)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director who is Audit & Supervisory

Independent

Committee Member and outline of expected roles

Shinkichi Matsuo has been engaged for many years in accounting audits as a certified

public accountant, and has extensive experience and wide-ranging knowledge in the

fields of corporate accounting and auditing. We nominated him as a candidate for Outside

Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member in the expectation that he

will utilize his expertise and insight also as a real estate appraiser to audit the Company's

management from an objective and neutral standpoint and make timely and appropriate

comments at meetings of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Committee.

After his appointment, we expect Mr. Matsuo will supervise management of the

Company from an independent standpoint through his advice on corporate governance,

risk management, and financial accounting.

Notes:1. There are no special conflicts of interest between any of the candidates and the Company.

  1. Ms. Naoko Taniguchi and Mr. Shinkichi Matsuo are the candidates for Outside Directors.
  2. The Company has concluded liability limitation agreements with Mr. Atsuhiro Imai to limit his liability for damages, as stipulated in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, to the higher of 1 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, as long as he has performed his duties in good faith and without gross negligence. The Company will continue the agreement in the event that his re-election is approved.
  3. If the election of Ms. Naoko Taniguchi and Mr. Shinkichi Matsuo is approved, the Company will conclude liability limitation agreements with both candidates to limit their liability for damages, as stipulated in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, to the higher of 1 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, as long as they have performed their duties in good faith and without gross negligence.
  4. The Company has concluded Directors and Officers liability insurance contracts with insurance companies as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act to indemnify Directors and Officers for damages and legal costs in the event that they receive claims for damages caused by their execution of duties during the insurance period. If the candidates are elected and assume office of Directors, they will become the insured of those insurance contracts.
  5. Ms. Naoko Taniguchi and Mr. Shinkichi Matsuo meet the requirements for independent Executive Officers specified by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the requirements for independence in the Criteria for Determining Independence of the Company. If the election of both candidates is approved, the Company will appoint them as independent Executive Officers as set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and register them with the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
