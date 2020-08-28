Hop Fung : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 2320

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") of Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") published on 22 April 2020. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information in respect of the other expenses of the Group which amounted to approximately HK$18.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: approximately HK$23.7 million).

Detailed breakdown of the other expenses of the Group is set out as follows:

Other Expenses 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 PRC other taxes 6,652 11,585 Depreciation* 8,936 6,876 Legal and professional fees 1,280 942 Others 1,300 4,262 18,168 23,665

* Other than depreciation included in cost of inventories which was recognised as expenses