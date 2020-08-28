Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited    2320   KYG459991025

HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2320)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hop Fung : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 2320

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") of Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") published on 22 April 2020. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information in respect of the other expenses of the Group which amounted to approximately HK$18.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: approximately HK$23.7 million).

Detailed breakdown of the other expenses of the Group is set out as follows:

Other Expenses

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

PRC other taxes

6,652

11,585

Depreciation*

8,936

6,876

Legal and professional fees

1,280

942

Others

1,300

4,262

18,168

23,665

* Other than depreciation included in cost of inventories which was recognised as expenses

- 1 -

The supplemental information provided in this announcement does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report and save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Hui Yuen Li

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Hui Sum Ping

Hui Sum Tai

Hui Yuen Li

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Chee Man Sang, Eric

Wong Chu Leung

Chau Suk Ming

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hop Fung Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:23aHOP FUNG : Supplemental announcement to the annual report for the year ended 31 ..
PU
2018HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2017HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2012HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDI : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.18 HKD for 2 existing share..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 194 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2019 -7,92 M -1,02 M -1,02 M
Net cash 2019 73,8 M 9,53 M 9,53 M
P/E ratio 2019 -39,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 204 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sum Tai Hui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sum Ping Hui Chairman
Yuen Li Hui CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Chu Leung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Sang Chee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOP FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.06%26
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-21.45%14 387
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-10.83%9 614
MONDI PLC-16.25%9 492
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.57.17%9 272
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-10.68%8 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group