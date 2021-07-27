Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    47   KYG463AM1037

HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(47)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hop Hing : PROFIT ALERT

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:40aHOP HING : Profit alert
PU
04/27HOP HING : Unaudited operational update for the first quarter ended 31 march 202..
PU
04/27Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited Announces Sales Results for the First Quarter..
CI
04/26HOP HING : Proposals involving general mandates to issue securities and buy-back..
PU
04/07HOP HING : Monthly return for the month ended 31 march 2021
PU
03/30Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited Recommends to Omit Dividend Payment for the Y..
CI
03/30Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
02/05HOP HING : Warns of Swing to Loss in 2020
MT
02/04Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended..
CI
2020Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 590 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2020 -81,9 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net Debt 2020 245 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 399 M 61,5 M 61,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Kei Hung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gin Chung Seto Chairman
Tsai-To Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sai Cheong Wan Independent Non-executive Director
Kwok Ying Wong Secretary, Executive Director & Group Comptroller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.08%64
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION13.23%182 052
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.30.30%50 769
YUM! BRANDS, INC.13.11%36 776
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.12.96%27 124
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.7.02%20 076