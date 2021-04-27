Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    47   KYG463AM1037

HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(47)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hop Hing : UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

04/27/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 47)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL UPDATE

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The Board announces the unaudited operational update of the Group's Business for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021.

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces the following operating information of the Group's business (the ''Business'') for the three months ended 31 March 2021. This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The operating information of the Business of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 is as follows:

For the Three Months Ended

31 March 2021

Increase in sales (Y-o-Y % change)

41.6%

Increase in same-store sales (Y-o-Y % change)

38.9%

Net decrease in store number

4

Number of stores as at 31 March 2021

576

- 1 -

The business environment in the first quarter of 2021 was still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A small-scale outbreak in northern China in late 2020 continued into the first quarter of 2021, however, the impact was relatively mild compared to early 2020 when the Group had to suspend a number of stores in response to the pandemic. The Group's sales and same-store sales in the first quarter of this year recorded growth compared to the same period last year due to the Group's active investment in the delivery business and the launch of ''Family Kitchen'' products, which allowed customers to purchase and enjoy the Group's products under different circumstances despite the pandemic. Due to the natural expiry of store leases and the need for location adjustments, the number of stores of the Group recorded a net decrease of 4 to 576 during the quarter under review.

Below are the details of the Group's footprint in China:

Net change in

the number of

Number of

stores in the

stores as at

first quarter

31 March

of 2021

2021

Yoshinoya

Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Province Metropolitan Region

(3)

253

Other northern areas of China(1)

3

130

Henan Province(2)

-

7

Sub-Total

-

390

Dairy Queen

Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Province Metropolitan Region

(5)

137

Other northern areas of China(1)

1

48

Sub-Total

(4)

185

Others

Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Province Metropolitan Region

-

1

Total

(4)

576

  1. Including Liaoning, Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces and Inner Mongolia autonomous region
  2. Operated by Joint Venture

- 2 -

Potential investors and shareholders of the Company are (i) reminded that the above operating information has not been confirmed or reviewed by the Audit Committee or audited by the auditors of the Company; and (ii) advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board

Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited

Wong Kwok Ying

Executive Director

and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 27 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hung Ming Kei, Marvin and Mr. Wong Kwok Ying. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Seto Gin Chung, John (Chairman), Mr. Sze Tsai To, Robert and Mr. Wan Sai Cheong, Joseph. The non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Lam Fung Ming, Tammy.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 13:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:11aHOP HING  : Unaudited operational update for the first quarter ended 31 march 20..
PU
04/26HOP HING  : Proposals involving general mandates to issue securities and buy-bac..
PU
04/07HOP HING  : Monthly return for the month ended 31 march 2021
PU
02/05HOP HING  : Warns of Swing to Loss in 2020
MT
2014China food scandal spreads, drags in Starbucks, Burger King and McNuggets in ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 590 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2020 -81,9 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net Debt 2020 245 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 384 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ming Kei Hung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gin Chung Seto Chairman
Tsai-To Sze Independent Non-Executive Director
Sai Cheong Wan Independent Non-executive Director
Kwok Ying Wong Secretary, Executive Director & Group Comptroller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOP HING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.08%59
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.26%173 326
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.6.06%41 416
YUM! BRANDS, INC.6.56%34 710
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.4.97%25 199
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.8.54%20 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ