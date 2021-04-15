Log in
HOP-ON INC.

(HPNN)
Hop-on Brings Profitability to Web 3.0's Decentralized and Interoperable Social Web 

04/15/2021 | 09:28am EDT
DigitalAge’s Digital Rights Management and Social Marketplace is Designed for Today’s Media Sharing Society

 Temecula, CA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) has begun integration testing and certification of DigitalAge’s royalty distribution, contributor payout, and crowdfunding features, including support for USDC, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and over 35 fiat currencies. When complete, the digital rights management, escrow, marketplace, and decentralized social media capabilities of DigitalAge will provide a tightly integrated solution for creators, artists, influencers, publishers, distributors, consumers, and crowd-workers to consume, engage, and earn in a trillion-dollar global online entertainment and media economy. 

Hop-on has also retained the services of Intellectual Property attorney John L. Welsh with Welsh Flaxman & Gitler LLC to support enforcement of DigitalAge’s usage rights contracts, protecting the revenues and livelihoods of rights holders worldwide. 

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, stated, “DigitalAge’s innovative content protection technologies combined with automated usage tracking, escrow, and royalty distribution systems are designed to solve the problems of today’s artists and publishers, while also enabling profitability in the decentralized web we are all headed towards.  We are simultaneously curing the scourge of freebooting, while actively promoting open sharing of protected works on social networks that honor our users’ rights contracts.”

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone, to the upcoming DigitalAge decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.comwww.digitalage.com

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com 

+1-949-756-9008 

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements:  https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements  

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
