Hop-on's Digitalage Onboards NTCONSULT to Assist with Digital Rights Management Platform

Utilizing Latest Technologies and World-class Talent to Enable Groundbreaking Solutions

Temecula, CA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) has retained the professional services of NTCONSULT to develop business process workflow solutions for the new Digitalage decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform. NTCONSULT was chosen for their top-tier experience in implementing process automation and workflow solutions for some of the world’s largest names in finance and banking.

While the primary work will be focused on design, development, and delivery of advanced tools to automate and facilitate digital rights management, royalty collection and distribution, financial services, and dispute resolution, NTCONSULT will also be tapped to assist Hop-on’s in-house and contracted engineering teams on bleeding edge solutions including:

Automated identification of illegal, explicit, and biased content

Generating descriptions of images and video scenes for the vision impaired

Immersive augmented and virtual reality experiences

Advanced vocal pattern mapping, synthesis, and speech translation technologies

Intuitive match-making algorithms to build lasting mutually beneficial relationships between creators, advertisers, and consumers

As Hop-on accelerates towards launching the public beta of Digitalage’s decentralized social media platform, NTCONSULT is also being tapped to enhance straight-through processing and automation of common tasks and backend workflow. These capabilities are set to improve scalability and processing time for the numerous intensive operations that occur behind the scenes.

Peter Michaels, founder and CEO of Hop-on, states, “We are extremely proud to have NTCONSULT apply their greatest strengths and world-class talent to create paradigm-shifting technologies for the Digitalage platform. I look forward to our beta launch being done right, without the problems that plagued so many other entrants into this space. As we approach the finish line for the beta version, we want to try and eliminate privacy and security issues that other social media sites have faced so our production launch is near perfect.”

NTCONSULT founder and CEO Cláudio Comunelo states, “Our ability to mobilize squads of highly qualified specialists, combined with our nearly 20 years of experience working on large and complex technology projects, results in the kind of expertise that is exactly what Hop-on needs right now. We are confident that our experience makes us the ideal partner for this project.”

About NTCONSULT

We are a global company that transforms your business challenges into digital solutions. We work with hyper-automation, custom software development and IT staff augmentation. In other words, we automate your business processes with the most efficient platforms in the world, we build ﬁrst class solutions for your organization and we augment your team with best in the class resources. We understand critical and complex software projects. We’ve been there, done that, many, many times over the past almost 20 years. Our history means security for you, your team and your project. We realize quality cannot be compromised. During our long tenure, we have been building mission-critical systems for leading institutions like World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank and the United Nations. We also work with public agencies and technology driven clients in a variety of diﬀerent industries.

Our oﬃces and development centers in the United States, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and Peru, make us the perfect partner for your growing technology needs.

With a talented and highly skilled team of engineers, equipped with the right tools and using the methodological approach that is best suited for each situation, we can conﬁdently help your company reach your business goals through technology. www.ntconsultcorp.com

Guilherme Gagliardi, Head of Marketing

contact@NTConsultCorp.com

+1 858 263-3382

www.NTConsultCorp.com

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com , www.digitalage.com , www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.