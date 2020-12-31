Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Hop-On Inc.    HPNN

HOP-ON INC.

(HPNN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 12/31 10:46:07 am
0.0011 USD   --.--%
10:52aPatent Infringement and License Royalties Are Mounting Concerns Amidst Strong Consumer Electronics Market
GL
2018Hop-on Shareholders Meeting Results
GL
2018Hop-on Chairman Calls Shareholders Meeting on Expansion
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patent Infringement and License Royalties Are Mounting Concerns Amidst Strong Consumer Electronics Market

12/31/2020 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Temecula, CA , Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is announcing renewed efforts to help bring US and Asian companies into compliance with essential patent licensing and royalty requirements.

Despite job losses and other economic impacts, the consumer electronics market proved strong numbers in 2020 with over 400 Billion USD in retail revenues in the United States, closely matching projections set before the global pandemic took hold. Today’s modern devices include countless advanced patented technologies such as Nokia’s H.264 MP4 Advanced Video Codec that are protected by US and international intellectual property rights, but many companies are willfully refusing to license and pay royalties for those technologies. 

With ITC cases mounting under the Trump administration as patent infringement and royalty enforcement were stepped up, and Biden and Harris making clear that their policies will “expand the legal tools available to American victims of trade theft”, intellectual property rights will continue to be an area of concern for companies that dump unlicensed products into the US market without paying their fair share of royalties.

Since 2001, Hop-on, Inc. has secured essential patent license agreements and worked with numerous foreign companies to mitigate their potential losses to market share and revenues from ITC injunctions, protracted litigation, and unfavorable post-infringement license negotiations. Companies large and small have been blocked from selling their products in the US, faced billions in royalties for their past infringements and go-forward payments well above FRAND rates. With such grave threats, companies need to act quickly to resolve their intellectual property licensing deficiencies to stay in the US marketplace.

“The reality is, over 50% of consumer electronics, computing, and integrated media systems coming from China into the US aren’t paying their fair share and are risking everything if they continue to operate the way they have been. Hop-on has the solutions and can make the transition to doing legitimate business in the United States as painless and transparent as possible, with limited impact to their bottom line. It’s just the right thing to do,” says Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on.

About Hop-on, Inc.
Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a global manufacturer of electronics, based in the United States.  Over the past 20 years, Hop-on has successfully secured essential patents for mobile communications and computing technologies, and is respected for developing the world’s first disposable cell phone. Hop-on’s licensing capability allows OEM and ODM products to be sold in heavily regulated Western markets such as the United States and Europe as licensed products.

Contact
Peter Michaels, CEO
contact@Hop-on.com 
+1-949-756-9008 
www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements 
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about HOP-ON INC.
10:52aPatent Infringement and License Royalties Are Mounting Concerns Amidst Strong..
GL
2018Hop-on Shareholders Meeting Results
GL
2018Hop-on Chairman Calls Shareholders Meeting on Expansion
GL
2017Hop-on Subsidiary Re-Medical is Poised for Next Generation of Pain Killers
GL
2017Hop-on Secures Unsecured Adjustable Line of Credit of One Million Dollars
GL
2017HOP ON : Subsidiary Re-Medical Turns on CO2 Extraction for THC Cannabis and CBD ..
MW
2017HOP ON : Subsidiary Re-Medical Seeks Licensing of Cannabis Transdermal Delivery ..
MW
2008HOP-ON.COM : Hop-on Contracts Bay Area Compliance Laboratories for FCC Google An..
PR
2008HOP-ON.COM : Hop-on Will Launch Its Google Android Alliance Phone at 2009 Intern..
PR
2008HOP-ON.COM : Hop-on at the Major League Baseball World Series
PR
More news
Chart HOP-ON INC.
Duration : Period :
Hop-On Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter D. Michaels Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ