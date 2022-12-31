Hope Bancorp : 2022 ESG Report

Welcome to Bank of Hope Charting our ESG Journey

I am pleased to present our inaugural Environ- mental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, which begins to chart our ESG journey at Hope Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Bank of Hope (collectively referred to as the "Company"). The roots of Bank of Hope go back more than 40 years and includes many of the first banks established to provide financial services to the underserved and emerging Korean American communities in the United States. From our very beginnings, we have been committed to being a responsible corporate citizen for our customers and communities. Today, as the representative bank of the Korean American community and one of the largest regional Asian American banks in the nation, we recognize the important role we play in continuing to create a socially responsible and sustainable future.