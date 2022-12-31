Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hope Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOPE   US43940T1097

HOPE BANCORP, INC.

(HOPE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
12.81 USD   -2.06%
04:58pHope Bancorp : 2022 ESG Report
PU
11/08Hope Bancorp Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04HOPE BANCORP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hope Bancorp : 2022 ESG Report

12/31/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

Contents

Welcome to Bank of Hope

A Message from our Chairman, President & CEO

1

Who We are - Bankers, Experts, Neighbors

2

Our Approach to ESG

4

Environmental Sustainability

5

Social Responsibility

Promoting Positive Social Impact Through Community

Engagement, Volunteerism & Philanthropy

6

Our People

7

Governance

Commitment to Strong Corporate Governance

8

A Message from our Chairman, President and CEO

Welcome to Bank of Hope

Charting our ESG Journey

I am pleased to present our inaugural Environ- mental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, which begins to chart our ESG journey at Hope Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Bank of Hope (collectively referred to as the

"Company").

The roots of Bank of Hope go back more than 40 years and includes many of the first banks established to provide financial services to the underserved and emerging Korean American communities in the United States. From our very beginnings, we have been committed to being a responsible corporate citizen for our customers and communities. Today, as the representative bank of the Korean American community and one of the largest regional Asian American banks in the nation, we recognize the important role we play in continuing to create a socially responsible and sustainable future.

As we continue to progress with this journey, we are thankful that our rooted corporate culture and philosophies serve as a sound base upon which we plan to build out a more comprehensive ESG program. In addition to our commitment to corporate governance and social practices that foster diversity, inclusion and economic equity, we look forward to engaging in environmental stewardship in the years to come.

We intend to publish our ESG report annually on www.ir-hopebancorp.com, our investor relations website.

On behalf of our Board of Directors and more than 1,500 associates, we thank you for your support and continued trust in our Company.

Kevin S. Kim

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Hope Bancorp, Inc. and Bank of Hope

2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report - 01

Who We Are - Bankers. Experts. Neighbors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama and Georgia.

The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California, Seattle and Tampa; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing.

2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report - 02

Core Values

IT FITS

Integrity

Maintaining the highest standards of honesty and ethical behavior in our day-to-day interactions with others

Transparency

Being open and forthright in all of our business practices and communications

Fairness

Committing to Diversity, Inclusion & Equality and acting without bias or prejudice in all of our business conduct

Initiative

Willingness to independently take action to resolve a problem, complete a task, or develop an innovative response to a business challenge

Teamwork

Working with our colleagues to achieve our common goals, recognizing that as a team we can achieve far more than any of us can as individuals

Satisfaction

Delivering high levels of satisfaction to our customers, shareholders, employees and communities by meeting or exceeding their expectations

  • IT FITS is a registered trademark of Bank of Hope.

Who We Are - Bankers. Experts. Neighbors.

The metrics on this page reflect information as of September 30, 2022.

Total Assets

Loans Receivable

Total Deposits

$19.1

$15.3

$15.5

Billion

Billion

Billion

We are committed to improving the value of our services as BANKERS, providing comprehensive financial solutions as EXPERTS, and being good NEIGHBORS that foster growth for our customers and communities.

  1. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
  2. Source: Federal Reserve Statistical Release as of September 30, 2022; Insured U.S.-chartered commercial banks ranked by consolidated assets
  3. Source: SBA national lender rankings as of September 30, 2022

2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report - 03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hope Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOPE BANCORP, INC.
04:58pHope Bancorp : 2022 ESG Report
PU
11/08Hope Bancorp Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04HOPE BANCORP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/04Tranche Update on Hope Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 24, 202..
CI
11/02HOPE BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/25Transcript : Hope Bancorp, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
10/24Hope Bancorp Q3 EPS Flat, Revenue Rises
MT
10/24Hope Bancorp : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24Hope Bancorp Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
10/24Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOPE BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 638 M - -
Net income 2022 221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 1 531 M 1 531 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 449
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hope Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,81 $
Average target price 14,90 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Ko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Koh Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jinho Doo Independent Director
William J. Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOPE BANCORP, INC.-12.92%1 531
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%145 258
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.12%67 873
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.62%52 981
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.31%48 495
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.85%45 668