Hope Bancorp : 2022 ESG Report

Promoting Positive Social Impact Through Community
Engagement, Volunteerism & Philanthropy
6
Our People
7
Governance
Commitment to Strong Corporate Governance
8
A Message from our Chairman, President and CEO
Welcome to Bank of Hope
Charting our ESG Journey
I am pleased to present our inaugural Environ- mental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, which begins to chart our ESG journey at Hope Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Bank of Hope (collectively referred to as the
"Company").
The roots of Bank of Hope go back more than 40 years and includes many of the first banks established to provide financial services to the underserved and emerging Korean American communities in the United States. From our very beginnings, we have been committed to being a responsible corporate citizen for our customers and communities. Today, as the representative bank of the Korean American community and one of the largest regional Asian American banks in the nation, we recognize the important role we play in continuing to create a socially responsible and sustainable future.
As we continue to progress with this journey, we are thankful that our rooted corporate culture and philosophies serve as a sound base upon which we plan to build out a more comprehensive ESG program. In addition to our commitment to corporate governance and social practices that foster diversity, inclusion and economic equity, we look forward to engaging in environmental stewardship in the years to come.
We intend to publish our ESG report annually on www.ir-hopebancorp.com, our investor relations website.
On behalf of our Board of Directors and more than 1,500 associates, we thank you for your support and continued trust in our Company.
Kevin S. Kim
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Hope Bancorp, Inc. and Bank of Hope
2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report - 01
Who We Are - Bankers. Experts. Neighbors.
Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama and Georgia.
The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California, Seattle and Tampa; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing.
2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report - 02
Core Values
IT FITS
Integrity
Maintaining the highest standards of honesty and ethical behavior in our day-to-day interactions with others
Transparency
Being open and forthright in all of our business practices and communications
Fairness
Committing to Diversity, Inclusion & Equality and acting without bias or prejudice in all of our business conduct
Initiative
Willingness to independently take action to resolve a problem, complete a task, or develop an innovative response to a business challenge
Teamwork
Working with our colleagues to achieve our common goals, recognizing that as a team we can achieve far more than any of us can as individuals
Satisfaction
Delivering high levels of satisfaction to our customers, shareholders, employees and communities by meeting or exceeding their expectations
IT FITS is a registered trademark of Bank of Hope.
Who We Are - Bankers. Experts. Neighbors.
The metrics on this page reflect information as of September 30, 2022.
Total Assets
Loans Receivable
Total Deposits
$19.1
$15.3
$15.5
Billion
Billion
Billion
We are committed to improving the value of our services as BANKERS, providing comprehensive financial solutions as EXPERTS, and being good NEIGHBORS that foster growth for our customers and communities.
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence
Source: Federal Reserve Statistical Release as of September 30, 2022; Insured U.S.-chartered commercial banks ranked by consolidated assets
Source: SBA national lender rankings as of September 30, 2022
2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report - 03
