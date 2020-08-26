Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hope Bancorp, Inc.    HOPE

HOPE BANCORP, INC.

(HOPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hope Bancorp : D.A. Davidson & Co. West Coast Bank Tour 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:07am EDT

D.A. Davidson & Co. West Coast Bank Tour 2020

Virtual Conference

August 26, 2020

1

Forward Looking Statements &

Additional Disclosures

This presentation may contain statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company that constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward‐looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and perceived opportunities in the market. Forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts" or similar expressions. With respect to any such forward‐looking statements, the Company claims the protection provided for in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in any forward‐looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include: the COVID‐19 pandemic and its impact on our financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and capitalization; liquidity risks; risk of significant non‐earning assets, and net credit losses that could occur, particularly in times of weak economic conditions or times of rising interest rates; the failure of or changes to assumptions and estimates underlying the Company's allowances for credit losses; and regulatory risks associated with current and future regulations. For additional information concerning these and other risk factors, see Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Item 1A. Risk Factors in this Quarterly Report on Form 10‐Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward‐looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

2

Presentation Index

Company Overview

Financial Highlights & Earnings Performance

Loan Growth Trends

Stable Asset Quality Trends

Favorable Deposit Trends

Strong Franchise Value

Appendix

Slide 4

Slide 10

Slide 15

Slide 22

Slide 29

Slide 31

Slide 40

3

Company Overview

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hope Bancorp Inc. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 15:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HOPE BANCORP, INC.
11:07aHOPE BANCORP : D.A. Davidson & Co. West Coast Bank Tour 2020
PU
10:07aHOPE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/10HOPE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/07HOPE BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31HOPE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, ..
AQ
07/30HOPE BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30HOPE BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
BU
07/30HOPE BANCORP : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
07/20HOPE BANCORP : Announces New Dates for 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and..
BU
07/08HOPE BANCORP : to Report 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, July ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 518 M - -
Net income 2020 101 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 6,49%
Capitalization 1 064 M 1 064 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 474
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hope Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,20 $
Last Close Price 8,64 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Alex Ko CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jinho Doo Independent Director
Jin Chul Jhung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE BANCORP, INC.-41.89%1 064
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.41%160 000
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-21.70%56 076
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.79%53 791
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.12%46 430
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.52%44 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group