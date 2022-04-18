Log in
    HOPE   US43940T1097

HOPE BANCORP, INC.

(HOPE)
  Report
04/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
15.56 USD    0.00%
04:47pHOPE BANCORP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:47pHope Bancorp Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
04:41pEarnings Flash (HOPE) HOPE BANCORP Reports Q1 Revenue $146.37M, vs. Street Est of $144.1M
MT
Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

04/18/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about May 12, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2022.

Investor Conference Call

The Company previously announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international) and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com. Other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through April 26, 2022, replay access code 1867037.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $17.80 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2022. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 54 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama and Georgia. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 607 M - -
Net income 2022 201 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 1 869 M 1 869 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 476
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Ko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Koh Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jinho Doo Independent Director
William J. Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOPE BANCORP, INC.5.78%1 869
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%165 540
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%81 250
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%66 106
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)17.19%60 536
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.33%56 599