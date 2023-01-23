Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hope Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOPE   US43940T1097

HOPE BANCORP, INC.

(HOPE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-23 pm EST
13.05 USD   +0.62%
04:48pHope Bancorp : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:40pHope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
BU
04:36pEarnings Flash (HOPE) HOPE BANCORP Reports Q4 EPS $0.43
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

01/23/2023 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about February 16, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 2, 2023.

Investor Conference Call

The Company previously announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international) and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com. Other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through January 31, 2023, replay access code 9204177.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $19.16 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 54 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama and Georgia. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HOPE BANCORP, INC.
04:48pHope Bancorp : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:40pHope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
BU
04:36pEarnings Flash (HOPE) HOPE BANCORP Reports Q4 EPS $0.43
MT
04:35pHope Bancorp Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
BU
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/06Hope Bancorp Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Prin..
AQ
01/06Hope Bancorp Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko Resigns
MT
01/06Hope Bancorp Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
BU
01/06Hope Bancorp, Inc. and Bank of Hope Announce Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
01/06Hope Bancorp, Inc. and Bank of Hope Announce Resignation of Alex Ko as Senior Executive..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOPE BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 638 M - -
Net income 2022 221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,08x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 1 550 M 1 550 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 449
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hope Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,97 $
Average target price 14,70 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David P. Malone Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Peter Koh Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jin Ho Doo Independent Director
William J. Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOPE BANCORP, INC.1.25%1 550
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%148 595
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.92%67 936
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.10%55 010
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.61%51 634
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.33%45 668