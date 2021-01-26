Hope Bancorp : Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $28.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share. This compares with net income of $30.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2020 and $43.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $111.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $171.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019.
“Fourth quarter results represent a continuation of the many positive trends we have delivered in 2020 and underscore how well we have been able to manage through a year that has been plagued by a global pandemic,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Bancorp, Inc. “Notwithstanding the challenging business environment, we recorded very strong loan originations of $844 million during the quarter. We are also extremely pleased with the success of our expanded commercial lending capabilities, with commercial loans accounting for 52% of new loan production during the fourth quarter of 2020. New commercial customer relationships that we have won during the year have been valuable contributors to our deposit achievements as well, with total deposits increasing 2% quarter-over-quarter and noninterest bearing deposits expanding to a record 34% of total deposits at the end of 2020. The improved mix in our deposit composition and reductions in deposit costs led to a second consecutive quarter of margin expansion with our net interest margin increasing 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 3.02% for the fourth quarter. We also continued to maintain a tight grip on expenses with our efficiency ratio improving to 53.77% for the 2020 fourth quarter.
“With the highly effective vaccines in distribution and the support of additional government stimulus programs, it appears the groundwork for a faster economic recovery is being paved, and we believe we are well positioned with a stronger allowance coverage ratio that we have prudently built to date,” said Kim. “2020 required more commitment and dedication from our employees than any period in the history of our Bank, and I am extremely proud of how we, as a team, adapted and succeeded this last year. As a result of all of the challenges we have successfully endured this year, I have great conviction that we are a stronger franchise today than ever before, and we move forward in 2021 with cautious optimism that we will indeed get through this unprecedented period of time together and deliver increased value to all the stakeholders of Bank of Hope.”
Q4 2020 Highlights
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $120.8 million, largely reflecting reduced interest expense due to lower cost of deposits.
Net interest margin expanded 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter.
Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 7% quarter-over-quarter and accounted for 34% of total deposits at year-end.
Total cost of deposits decreased 16 basis points quarter-over-quarter benefiting from an on going positive mix-shift to lower-cost core deposits.
Loan originations totaled $844.2 million and contributed to a 3.4% increase in loans receivable quarter-over-quarter, or 13.5% annualized.
Noninterest expenses continued to be well managed with efficiency ratio improving to 53.77% from 54.31% quarter-over-quarter and noninterest expense to average assets improving to 1.69% from 1.73%
Financial Highlights
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Net income
$
28,319
$
30,490
$
43,009
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.25
$
0.34
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
$
120,756
$
117,637
$
113,508
Net interest margin
3.02
%
2.91
%
3.16
%
Noninterest income
$
11,415
$
17,513
$
12,979
Noninterest expense
$
71,063
$
73,406
$
70,429
Net loans receivable
$
13,356,472
$
12,940,376
$
12,181,863
Deposits
$
14,333,912
$
14,008,356
$
12,527,364
Total cost of deposits
0.48
%
0.64
%
1.49
%
Nonaccrual loans (1) (2)
$
85,238
$
69,205
$
54,785
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable (1) (2)
0.91
%
0.81
%
0.80
%
ACL to loans receivable (3)
1.52
%
1.37
%
0.77
%
ACL to nonaccrual loans (1) (2)(3)
242.55
%
259.88
%
171.84
%
ACL to nonperforming assets (1) (2)(3)
144.24
%
144.36
%
77.08
%
Provision for credit losses
$
27,500
$
22,000
$
1,000
Net charge offs
$
608
$
3,922
$
738
Return on average assets (“ROA”)
0.67
%
0.72
%
1.13
%
Return on average equity (“ROE”)
5.54
%
5.98
%
8.46
%
Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) (4)
7.21
%
7.80
%
11.04
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
1.69
%
1.73
%
1.85
%
Efficiency ratio
53.77
%
54.31
%
55.68
(1)
Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation
(2)
Excludes purchased credit-impaired loans for December 31, 2019
(3)
Allowance for credit losses for current-year periods were calculated under the CECL methodology while allowance for loan losses for the prior-year period was calculated under the incurred loss methodology.
(4)
Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s return on average tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
Operating Results for the 2020 Fourth Quarter
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the 2020 fourth quarter increased 3% to $120.8 million from $117.6 million in the 2020 third quarter and increased 6% from $113.5 million in the year-ago fourth quarter. As with the preceding third quarter, the Company attributed the increases primarily to meaningful reductions in interest expense due to lower cost of deposits and lower average FHLB borrowing balances.
The net interest margin for the 2020 fourth quarter increased 11 basis points to 3.02% from 2.91% in the preceding third quarter, reflecting the benefits of lower deposit costs and reductions in cash on the Company’s balance sheet, partially offset by lower weighted average yield on loans. The net interest margin in the prior-year fourth quarter was 3.16%.
The weighted average yield on loans for the 2020 fourth quarter was 4.03%, compared with 4.20% in the preceding third quarter, largely reflecting a significant increase in the lower-yielding warehouse line balances during the quarter and lower accretion income. The weighted average yield on loans for the 2019 fourth quarter was 5.04%.
The weighted average cost of deposits for the 2020 fourth quarter decreased for the fifth consecutive quarter to 0.48%, representing a 16 basis point decrease from 0.64% for the 2020 third quarter and a 101 basis point decrease from 1.49% for the 2019 fourth quarter. The Company attributed the significant improvements in the weighted average cost of deposits to a continuing shift in its deposit mix to lower-cost core deposits and the ongoing downward repricing of time deposits. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 7% quarter-over-quarter and increased 55% year-over-year and accounted for 34%, 32% and 25% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Noninterest income totaled $11.4 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared with $17.5 million in the preceding third quarter. The largest factor contributing to the decrease was a $7.5 million net gain on the sale of $161 million of available-for-sale investment securities in the preceding third quarter, compared with zero in the 2020 fourth quarter. In addition, net gains on sales of other loans decreased to $1.6 million for the 2020 fourth quarter from $2.9 million for the preceding third quarter. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in other income and fees in the 2020 fourth quarter, reflecting higher levels of swap fee income and a gain in the fair value change in derivatives. Noninterest income in the 2019 fourth quarter totaled $13.0 million.
Noninterest expense for the 2020 fourth quarter decreased to $71.1 million from $73.4 million for the preceding third quarter. Noninterest expense for the 2020 fourth quarter included $2.4 million in branch restructuring costs while the 2020 third quarter included a $3.6 million FHLB prepayment penalty. For the 2019 fourth quarter, noninterest expense totaled $70.4 million.
Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $40.9 million, $40.7 million and $39.8 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, 2020 third quarter and 2019 fourth quarter.
Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets improved to 1.69% for the 2020 fourth quarter from 1.73% for the 2020 third quarter and from 1.85% for the 2019 fourth quarter.
The effective tax rate for the 2020 fourth quarter was 15.74%, compared with 23.3% for the preceding third quarter and 21.9% in the year-ago fourth quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2020 fourth quarter reflects lower tax provision based on adjustments to the applicable state apportionment factors.
Balance Sheet Summary
New loan originations funded during the 2020 fourth quarter totaled $844.2 million and included SBA loan production of $25.5 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $62.5 million. In addition, two new warehouse mortgage lines of credit were booked during the 2020 fourth quarter, of which $106.8 million was funded as of December 31, 2020. For the preceding 2020 third quarter, new loan originations funded totaled $782.4 million, including SBA loan originations of $33.3 million, residential mortgage loan originations of $102.3 million and four new warehouse mortgages lines of credit, of which $301 million was funded as of September 30, 2020. In the year-ago fourth quarter, new loan originations funded totaled $847.6 million, including SBA loan production of $61.8 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $64.2 million. There were no new warehouse mortgage lines of credit established in the 2019 fourth quarter.
At December 31, 2020, loans receivable increased 3.4% to $13.56 billion from $13.12 billion at September 30, 2020 and increased 10.5% from $12.28 billion at December 31, 2019.
Total deposits at December 31, 2020 increased 2.3% to $14.33 billion from $14.01 billion at September 30, 2020 and increased 14.4% from $12.53 billion at December 31, 2019.
Following is the deposit composition as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
% change
12/31/2019
% change
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
4,814,254
$
4,488,529
7
%
$
3,108,687
55
%
Money market and other
5,232,413
4,763,893
10
%
3,985,556
31
%
Saving deposits
300,770
308,943
(3
)%
274,151
10
%
Time deposits
3,986,475
4,446,991
(10
)%
5,158,970
(23
)%
Total deposit balances
$
14,333,912
$
14,008,356
2
%
$
12,527,364
14
%
Following is the deposit composition as a percentage of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and a breakdown of cost of deposits for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
Deposit Breakdown
Cost of Deposits
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
33.6
%
32.1
%
24.8
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Money market and other
36.5
%
34.0
%
31.8
%
0.45
%
0.53
%
1.61
%
Saving deposits
2.1
%
2.2
%
2.2
%
1.17
%
1.19
%
1.12
%
Time deposits
27.8
%
31.7
%
41.2
%
0.98
%
1.30
%
2.29
%
Total deposit balances
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
0.48
%
0.64
%
1.49
%
Allowance for Credit Losses
The 2020 fourth quarter provision for credit losses under the CECL methodology was $27.5 million, compared with $22.0 million for the preceding third quarter. This compares with a provision for loan losses under the prior incurred loss methodology of $1.0 million for the 2019 fourth quarter.
The provision for credit losses for the 2020 fourth quarter generally utilizes the most recent available Moody’s Analytics Baseline scenario, as well as more specific information, including updated CRE market data which reflects deterioration primarily in the hospitality industry, updated qualitative factors in the Company’s ACL methodology, and downgrades following the receipt of updated financial statements of the borrowers. As such, the buildup of the reserves in the 2020 fourth quarter was largely driven by additional allocations made to the hotel and motel portfolio as the Company continued to assess the full impact of the pandemic on this sector of its portfolio.
Following is the Allowance for Credit Losses as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Allowance for credit losses
$
206,741
$
179,849
$
94,144
Allowance for credit loss/loans receivable
1.52
%
1.37
%
0.77
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
167.80
%
169.40
%
96.03
%
Credit Quality
Following are the components of nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Loans on nonaccrual status (1)
$
85,238
$
69,205
$
54,785
Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status (2)
614
1,537
7,547
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
37,354
35,429
35,709
Total nonperforming loans
123,206
106,171
98,041
Other real estate owned
20,121
18,410
24,091
Total nonperforming assets
$
143,327
$
124,581
$
122,132
(1)
Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $26.5 million, $26.2 million, and $28.1 million, at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2)
Excludes PCI loans totaling $13.2 million at December 31, 2019.
Following are the components of criticized loan balances as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Special Mention (3)
$
184,941
$
153,388
$
141,452
Classified (3)
366,557
318,542
259,291
Criticized
$
551,498
$
471,930
$
400,743
(3)
Balances include purchased loans which were marked to fair value on the date of acquisition.
During the 2020 fourth quarter, net charge offs totaled $608,000, or 0.02% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis. This compares with net charge offs of $3.9 million, or 0.12% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis for the 2020 third quarter and net charge offs for the 2019 fourth quarter of $738,000, or 0.02% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis.
Capital
At December 31, 2020, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be classified as a “well-capitalized” financial institution. Following are capital ratios for the Company as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
(unaudited)
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Minimum Guideline for
“Well-Capitalized”
Bank
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
10.94%
11.36%
11.76%
6.50%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.22%
10.02%
11.22%
5.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio
11.64%
12.09%
12.51%
8.00%
Total Risk-Based Ratio
12.87%
13.19%
13.23%
10.00%
Following are tangible common equity (“TCE”) per share and TCE as a percentage of tangible assets as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:
(unaudited)
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Tangible common equity per share (1)
$12.81
$12.70
$12.40
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
9.50%
9.63%
10.27%
(1)
Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the number of shares issued and outstanding. Both tangible common equity and tangible common equity per share are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company’s total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
(2)
Tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity over tangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s total assets to tangible assets is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio in evaluating the Company’s and the Bank’s capital levels and has included these figures and tangible common equity per share figures in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information.
Investor Conference Call
Forward-Looking Statements
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Assets
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
% change
12/31/2019
% change
Cash and due from banks
$
350,579
$
629,133
(44
)%
$
698,567
(50
)%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
2,285,611
2,060,991
11
%
1,715,987
33
%
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock and other investments
105,591
97,305
9
%
97,659
8
%
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
17,743
9,170
93
%
54,271
(67
)%
Loans receivable
13,563,213
13,120,225
3
%
12,276,007
10
%
Allowance for credit losses
(206,741
)
(179,849
)
(15
)%
(94,144
)
(120
)%
Net loans receivable
13,356,472
12,940,376
3
%
12,181,863
10
%
Accrued interest receivable
59,430
57,989
2
%
30,772
93
%
Premises and equipment, net
48,409
49,552
(2
)%
52,012
(7
)%
Bank owned life insurance
76,765
77,388
(1
)%
76,339
1
%
Goodwill
464,450
464,450
—
%
464,450
—
%
Servicing assets
12,692
13,718
(7
)%
16,417
(23
)%
Other intangible assets, net
9,708
10,239
(5
)%
11,833
(18
)%
Other assets
319,214
323,456
(1
)%
267,270
19
%
Total assets
$
17,106,664
$
16,733,767
2
%
$
15,667,440
9
%
Liabilities
Deposits
$
14,333,912
$
14,008,356
2
%
$
12,527,364
14
%
FHLB advances
250,000
200,000
25
%
625,000
(60
)%
Convertible notes, net
204,565
203,270
1
%
199,458
3
%
Subordinated debentures
104,178
103,889
—
%
103,035
1
%
Accrued interest payable
14,706
21,991
(33
)%
33,810
(57
)%
Other liabilities
145,558
155,700
(7
)%
142,762
2
%
Total liabilities
15,052,919
14,693,206
2
%
13,631,429
10
%
Stockholders’ Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value
136
136
—
%
136
—
%
Capital surplus
1,434,916
1,432,773
—
%
1,428,066
—
%
Retained earnings
785,940
774,970
1
%
762,480
3
%
Treasury stock, at cost
(200,000
)
(200,000
)
—
%
(163,820
)
(22
)%
Accumulated other comprehensive gain, net
32,753
32,682
—
%
9,149
258
%
Total stockholders’ equity
2,053,745
2,040,561
1
%
2,036,011
1
%
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
17,106,664
$
16,733,767
2
%
$
15,667,440
9
%
Common stock shares - authorized
150,000,000
150,000,000
150,000,000
Common stock shares - outstanding
123,264,864
123,260,760
125,756,543
Treasury stock shares
12,661,581
12,661,581
9,945,547
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
% change
12/31/2019
% change
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
% change
Interest and fees on loans
$
132,117
$
134,430
(2
)%
$
152,795
(14
)%
$
554,967
$
627,673
(12
)%
Interest on securities
9,014
9,848
(8
)%
10,737
(16
)%
39,362
46,295
(15
)%
Interest on federal funds sold and other investments
598
942
(37
)%
2,241
(73
)%
4,549
10,818
(58
)%
Total interest income
141,729
145,220
(2
)%
165,773
(15
)%
598,878
684,786
(13
)%
Interest on deposits
16,934
22,871
(26
)%
45,428
(63
)%
110,369
190,158
(42
)%
Interest on other borrowings and convertible notes
4,039
4,712
(14
)%
6,837
(41
)%
21,011
28,033
(25
)%
Total interest expense
20,973
27,583
(24
)%
52,265
(60
)%
131,380
218,191
(40
)%
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
120,756
117,637
3
%
113,508
6
%
467,498
466,595
—
%
Provision for credit losses
27,500
22,000
25
%
1,000
2,650
%
95,000
7,300
1,201
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
93,256
95,637
(2
)%
112,508
(17
)%
372,498
459,295
(19
)%
Service fees on deposit accounts
2,991
2,736
9
%
4,510
(34
)%
12,443
17,933
(31
)%
International service fees
696
987
(29
)%
780
(11
)%
3,139
3,926
(20
)%
Loan servicing fees, net
566
772
(27
)%
660
(14
)%
2,809
2,316
21
%
Wire transfer fees
867
892
(3
)%
1,100
(21
)%
3,577
4,558
(22
)%
Net gains on sales of other loans
1,618
2,853
(43
)%
1,876
(14
)%
8,004
4,487
78
%
Net gains on sales of securities available for sale
—
7,531
(100
)%
—
—
%
7,531
282
2,571
%
Other income and fees
4,677
1,742
168
%
4,053
15
%
15,929
16,181
(2
)%
Total noninterest income
11,415
17,513
(35
)%
12,979
(12
)%
53,432
49,683
8
%
Salaries and employee benefits
40,911
40,659
1
%
39,841
3
%
162,922
161,174
1
%
Occupancy
7,200
7,264
(1
)%
7,516
(4
)%
28,917
30,735
(6
)%
Furniture and equipment
4,122
4,513
(9
)%
4,260
(3
)%
17,548
15,583
13
%
Advertising and marketing
1,695
1,601
6
%
2,462
(31
)%
6,284
9,146
(31
)%
Data processing and communications
2,235
2,204
1
%
2,416
(7
)%
9,344
10,780
(13
)%
Professional fees
1,847
1,513
22
%
5,948
(69
)%
8,170
22,528
(64
)%
FDIC assessment
1,166
1,167
—
%
772
51
%
5,544
3,882
43
%
Credit related expenses
2,001
1,793
12
%
1,717
17
%
6,817
4,975
37
%
OREO (income) expense, net
(86
)
1,770
N/A
(122
)
(30
)%
3,865
(934
)
N/A
FHLB prepayment fee
—
3,584
(100
)%
—
—
%
3,584
—
100
%
Branch restructuring costs
2,367
—
100
%
—
100
%
2,367
—
100
%
Other
7,605
7,338
4
%
5,619
35
%
28,277
24,759
14
%
Total noninterest expense
71,063
73,406
(3
)%
70,429
1
%
283,639
282,628
—
%
Income before income taxes
33,608
39,744
(15
)%
55,058
(39
)%
142,291
226,350
(37
)%
Income tax provision
5,289
9,254
(43
)%
12,049
(56
)%
30,776
55,310
(44
)%
Net income
$
28,319
$
30,490
(7
)%
$
43,009
(34
)%
$
111,515
$
171,040
(35
)%
Earnings per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.23
$
0.25
$
0.34
$
0.90
$
1.35
Diluted
$
0.23
$
0.25
$
0.34
$
0.90
$
1.35
Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
123,264,172
123,251,336
126,410,924
123,501,401
126,598,564
Diluted
123,874,229
123,536,765
126,835,273
123,889,343
126,875,320
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
At or for the Three Months Ended
(Annualized)
At or for the Twelve Months Ended
Profitability measures:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
ROA
0.67
%
0.72
%
1.13
%
0.68
%
1.12
%
ROE
5.54
%
5.98
%
8.46
%
5.49
%
8.63
%
ROTCE (1)
7.21
%
7.80
%
11.04
%
7.16
%
11.37
%
Net interest margin
3.02
%
2.91
%
3.16
%
3.00
%
3.27
%
Efficiency ratio
53.77
%
54.31
%
55.68
%
54.45
%
54.74
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
1.69
%
1.73
%
1.85
%
1.72
%
1.86
%
1 Average tangible equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles assets from average stockholders’ equity. This is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Pre-tax acquisition accounting adjustments
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Accretion on acquired non-impaired loans
$
452
$
747
$
1,945
$
2,916
$
7,956
Accretion on acquired credit deteriorated/purchased credit impaired loans
3,064
4,584
5,958
20,143
23,874
Amortization of premium on low income housing tax credits
(71
)
(71
)
(76
)
(283
)
(303
)
Amortization of premium on acquired FHLB borrowings
—
—
—
—
1,280
Accretion of discount on acquired subordinated debt
(289
)
(287
)
(281
)
(1,143
)
(1,107
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
(531
)
(531
)
(557
)
(2,125
)
(2,228
)
Total acquisition accounting adjustments
$
2,625
$
4,442
$
6,989
$
19,508
$
29,472
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Interest
Annualized
Interest
Annualized
Interest
Annualized
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
13,046,443
$
132,117
4.03
%
$
12,728,558
$
134,430
4.20
%
$
12,036,477
$
152,795
5.04
%
Securities available for sale
2,123,025
9,014
1.69
%
2,010,907
9,848
1.95
%
1,755,887
10,737
2.43
%
FHLB stock and other investments
749,281
598
0.32
%
1,342,641
942
0.28
%
463,615
2,241
1.92
%
Total interest earning assets
$
15,918,749
$
141,729
3.54
%
$
16,082,106
$
145,220
3.59
%
$
14,255,979
$
165,773
4.61
%
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand, interest bearing
$
4,910,649
$
5,541
0.45
%
$
4,895,101
$
6,546
0.53
%
$
3,682,300
$
14,924
1.61
%
Savings
305,341
898
1.17
%
302,882
907
1.19
%
265,008
748
1.12
%
Time deposits
4,240,500
10,495
0.98
%
4,703,640
15,418
1.30
%
5,148,092
29,756
2.29
%
Total interest bearing deposits
9,456,490
16,934
0.71
%
9,901,623
22,871
0.92
%
9,095,400
45,428
1.98
%
FHLB advances
204,900
657
1.28
%
353,587
1,323
1.49
%
608,052
2,921
1.91
%
Convertible notes, net
203,807
2,383
4.58
%
202,470
2,370
4.58
%
198,669
2,334
4.60
%
Subordinated debentures
100,118
999
3.90
%
99,819
1,019
3.99
%
98,972
1,582
6.25
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
9,965,315
$
20,973
0.84
%
10,557,499
$
27,583
1.04
%
10,001,093
$
52,265
2.07
%
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
4,637,584
4,239,108
2,999,048
Total funding liabilities/cost of funds
$
14,602,899
0.57
%
$
14,796,607
0.74
%
$
13,000,141
1.60
%
Net interest income/net interest spread
$
120,756
2.70
%
$
117,637
2.55
%
$
113,508
2.54
%
Net interest margin
3.02
%
2.91
%
3.16
%
Cost of deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
4,637,584
$
—
—
%
$
4,239,108
$
—
—
%
$
2,999,048
$
—
—
%
Interest bearing deposits
9,456,490
16,934
0.71
%
9,901,623
22,871
0.92
%
9,095,400
45,428
1.98
%
Total deposits
$
14,094,074
$
16,934
0.48
%
$
14,140,731
$
22,871
0.64
%
$
12,094,448
$
45,428
1.49
%
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
12,698,523
$
554,967
4.37
%
$
11,998,675
$
627,673
5.23
%
Securities available for sale
1,899,948
39,362
2.07
%
1,796,412
46,295
2.58
%
FHLB stock and other investments
982,419
4,549
0.46
%
453,452
10,818
2.39
%
Total interest earning assets
$
15,580,890
$
598,878
3.84
%
$
14,248,539
$
684,786
4.81
%
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand, interest bearing
$
4,729,438
$
34,529
0.73
%
$
3,319,556
$
57,731
1.74
%
Savings
291,655
3,475
1.19
%
241,968
2,596
1.07
%
Time deposits
4,698,503
72,365
1.54
%
5,556,983
129,831
2.34
%
Total interest bearing deposits
9,719,596
110,369
1.14
%
9,118,507
190,158
2.09
%
FHLB advances
435,836
6,865
1.58
%
688,652
12,031
1.75
%
Convertible notes, net
201,859
9,457
4.61
%
196,835
9,264
4.64
%
Subordinated debentures
99,682
4,689
4.63
%
98,551
6,738
6.74
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
10,456,973
$
131,380
1.26
%
10,102,545
$
218,191
2.16
%
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
3,840,935
2,948,212
Total funding liabilities/cost of funds
$
14,297,908
0.92
%
$
13,050,757
1.67
%
Net interest income/net interest spread
$
467,498
2.58
%
$
466,595
2.65
%
Net interest margin
3.00
%
3.27
%
Cost of deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
3,840,935
$
—
—
%
$
2,948,212
$
—
—
%
Interest bearing deposits
9,719,596
110,369
1.14
%
9,118,507
190,158
2.09
%
Total deposits
$
13,560,531
$
110,369
0.81
%
$
12,066,719
$
190,158
1.58
%
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
% change
12/31/2019
% change
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
% change
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
$
13,046,443
$
12,728,558
2
%
$
12,036,477
8
%
$
12,698,523
$
11,998,675
6
%
Investments
2,872,306
3,353,548
(14
)%
2,219,502
29
%
2,882,367
2,249,864
28
%
Interest earning assets
15,918,749
16,082,106
(1
)%
14,255,979
12
%
15,580,890
14,248,539
9
%
Total assets
16,824,700
17,020,795
(1
)%
15,228,488
10
%
16,515,102
15,214,412
9
%
Interest bearing deposits
9,456,490
9,901,623
(4
)%
9,095,400
4
%
9,719,596
9,118,507
7
%
Interest bearing liabilities
9,965,315
10,557,499
(6
)%
10,001,093
—
%
10,456,973
10,102,545
4
%
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
4,637,584
4,239,108
9
%
2,999,048
55
%
3,840,935
2,948,212
30
%
Stockholders’ equity
2,045,959
2,039,555
—
%
2,034,231
1
%
2,032,570
1,981,811
3
%
Net interest earning assets
5,953,434
5,524,607
8
%
4,254,886
40
%
5,123,917
4,145,994
24
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
% change
12/31/2019
% change
Commercial loans
$
4,157,787
$
3,700,020
12
%
$
2,719,818
53
%
Real estate loans
8,772,134
8,713,536
1
%
8,666,901
1
%
Consumer and other loans
633,292
706,669
(10
)%
889,288
(29
)%
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
13,563,213
13,120,225
3
%
12,276,007
10
%
Allowance for credit losses
(206,741
)
(179,849
)
(15
)%
(94,144
)
(120
)%
Loans receivable, net
$
13,356,472
$
12,940,376
3
%
$
12,181,863
10
%
REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
% change
12/31/2019
% change
Retail buildings
$
2,293,396
$
2,311,516
(1
)%
$
2,298,872
—
%
Hotels/motels
1,634,287
1,675,960
(2
)%
1,709,189
(4
)%
Gas stations/car washes
892,110
824,378
8
%
844,081
6
%
Mixed-use facilities
750,867
754,096
—
%
785,882
(4
)%
Warehouses
1,091,389
1,022,657
7
%
1,030,876
6
%
Multifamily
518,498
518,295
—
%
465,397
11
%
Other
1,591,587
1,606,634
(1
)%
1,532,604
4
%
Total
$
8,772,134
$
8,713,536
1
%
$
8,666,901
1
%
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
% change
12/31/2019
% change
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
4,814,254
$
4,488,529
7
%
$
3,108,687
55
%
Money market and other
5,232,413
4,763,893
10
%
3,985,556
31
%
Saving deposits
300,770
308,943
(3
)%
274,151
10
%
Time deposits
3,986,475
4,446,991
(10
)%
5,158,970
(23
)%
Total deposit balances
$
14,333,912
$
14,008,356
2
%
$
12,527,364
14
%
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (%):
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
33.6
%
32.1
%
24.8
%
Money market and other
36.5
%
34.0
%
31.8
%
Saving deposits
2.1
%
2.2
%
2.2
%
Time deposits
27.8
%
31.7
%
41.2
%
Total deposit balances
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
CAPITAL RATIOS:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Total stockholders’ equity
$
2,053,745
$
2,040,561
$
2,036,011
Common equity tier 1 ratio
10.94
%
11.36
%
11.76
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.64
%
12.09
%
12.51
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.87
%
13.19
%
13.23
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.22
%
10.02
%
11.22
%
Total risk weighted assets
$
14,341,456
$
13,691,823
$
13,208,299
Book value per common share
$
16.66
$
16.55
$
16.19
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1
9.50
%
9.63
%
10.27
%
Tangible common equity per share 1
$
12.81
$
12.70
$
12.40
1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company’s capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Balance at beginning of period
$
179,849
$
161,771
$
144,923
$
94,144
$
93,882
$
94,144
$
92,557
CECL day 1 adoption impact
—
—
—
26,200
—
26,200
—
Provision for credit losses
27,500
22,000
17,500
28,000
1,000
95,000
7,300
Recoveries
2,207
2,428
252
2,536
939
7,423
3,736
Charge offs
(2,815)
(6,350)
(904)
(5,957)
(1,677)
(16,026)
(8,109)
PCI allowance adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1,340)
Balance at end of period
$
206,741
$
179,849
$
161,771
$
144,923
$
94,144
$
206,741
$
94,144
Net charge offs/average loans receivable (annualized)
0.02
%
0.12
%
0.02
%
0.11
%
0.02
%
0.07
%
0.04
%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
NET CHARGE OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY TYPE:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Real estate loans
$
(726)
$
5,154
$
148
$
2,230
$
203
$
6,806
$
(301)
Commercial loans
1,167
(1,451)
240
676
245
632
3,490
Consumer loans
167
219
264
515
290
1,165
1,184
Total net charge offs
$
608
$
3,922
$
652
$
3,421
$
738
$
8,603
$
4,373
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Loans on nonaccrual status 1
$
85,238
$
69,205
$
82,137
$
72,639
$
54,785
Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status
614
1,537
430
387
7,547
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
37,354
35,429
44,026
43,789
35,709
Total nonperforming loans
123,206
106,171
126,593
116,815
98,041
Other real estate owned
20,121
18,410
20,983
23,039
24,091
Total nonperforming assets
$
143,327
$
124,581
$
147,576
$
139,854
$
122,132
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.84
%
0.74
%
0.86
%
0.87
%
0.78
%
Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO
1.06
%
0.95
%
1.14
%
1.11
%
0.99
%
Nonperforming assets/total capital
6.98
%
6.11
%
7.27
%
6.93
%
6.00
%
Nonperforming loans/loans receivable
0.91
%
0.81
%
0.98
%
0.93
%
0.80
%
Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable
0.63
%
0.53
%
0.64
%
0.58
%
0.45
%
Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable
1.52
%
1.37
%
1.26
%
1.15
%
0.77
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
242.55
%
259.88
%
196.95
%
199.51
%
171.84
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
167.80
%
169.40
%
127.79
%
124.06
%
96.03
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming assets
144.24
%
144.36
%
109.62
%
103.62
%
77.08
%
1 Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $26.5 million, $26.2 million, $30.3 million, $28.8 million, and $28.1 million, at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Real estate loans
$
67,450
$
51,739
$
64,060
$
56,787
$
40,935
Commercial loans
13,911
13,022
12,079
12,747
10,893
Consumer loans
3,877
4,444
5,998
3,105
2,957
Total nonaccrual loans
$
85,238
$
69,205
$
82,137
$
72,639
$
54,785
BREAKDOWN OF ACCRUING TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURED LOANS:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Retail buildings
$
5,408
$
5,451
$
5,526
$
5,014
$
4,215
Gas stations/car washes
219
224
1,789
1,675
—
Mixed-use facilities
3,521
4,323
3,583
3,157
3,175
Warehouses
7,296
7,320
13,433
13,381
10,381
Other 2
20,910
18,111
19,695
20,562
17,938
Total
$
37,354
$
35,429
$
44,026
$
43,789
$
35,709
2 Includes commercial business, consumer and other loans
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
30 - 59 days
$
11,347
$
5,962
$
18,857
$
37,866
$
14,433
60 - 89 days
16,826
58,065
29,975
2,605
4,712
Total
$
28,173
$
64,027
$
48,832
$
40,471
$
19,145
ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Real estate loans
$
15,689
$
60,510
$
27,245
$
23,753
$
7,689
Commercial loans
3,393
624
5,987
4,583
692
Consumer loans
9,091
2,893
15,600
12,135
10,764
Total
$
28,173
$
64,027
$
48,832
$
40,471
$
19,145
CRITICIZED LOANS:
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Special mention
$
184,941
$
153,388
$
127,149
$
122,279
$
141,452
Substandard
366,556
311,902
299,357
278,771
259,278
Doubtful/Loss
1
6,640
11
12
13
Total criticized loans
$
551,498
$
471,930
$
426,517
$
401,062
$
400,743
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures:
Management reviews select non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s and the Bank’s financial performance and in response to market participant interest. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management is provided below.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Average stockholders’ equity
$
2,045,959
$
2,039,555
$
2,034,231
$
2,032,570
$
1,981,811
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
(474,467
)
(475,010
)
(476,596
)
(475,263
)
(477,444
)
Average tangible common equity
$
1,571,492
$
1,564,545
$
1,557,635
$
1,557,307
$
1,504,367
Net Income
$
28,319
$
30,490
$
43,009
$
111,515
$
171,040
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
7.21
%
7.80
%
11.04
%
7.16
%
11.37
%
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
12/31/2019
Total stockholders’ equity
$
2,053,745
$
2,040,561
$
2,036,011
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
(474,158
)
(474,689
)
(476,283
)
Tangible common equity
$
1,579,587
$
1,565,872
$
1,559,728
Total assets
$
17,106,664
$
16,733,767
$
15,667,440
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net