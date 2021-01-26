Hope Bancorp : Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Log in
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $28.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share. This compares with net income of $30.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2020 and $43.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $111.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $171.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

“Fourth quarter results represent a continuation of the many positive trends we have delivered in 2020 and underscore how well we have been able to manage through a year that has been plagued by a global pandemic,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Bancorp, Inc. “Notwithstanding the challenging business environment, we recorded very strong loan originations of $844 million during the quarter. We are also extremely pleased with the success of our expanded commercial lending capabilities, with commercial loans accounting for 52% of new loan production during the fourth quarter of 2020. New commercial customer relationships that we have won during the year have been valuable contributors to our deposit achievements as well, with total deposits increasing 2% quarter-over-quarter and noninterest bearing deposits expanding to a record 34% of total deposits at the end of 2020. The improved mix in our deposit composition and reductions in deposit costs led to a second consecutive quarter of margin expansion with our net interest margin increasing 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 3.02% for the fourth quarter. We also continued to maintain a tight grip on expenses with our efficiency ratio improving to 53.77% for the 2020 fourth quarter.

“With the highly effective vaccines in distribution and the support of additional government stimulus programs, it appears the groundwork for a faster economic recovery is being paved, and we believe we are well positioned with a stronger allowance coverage ratio that we have prudently built to date,” said Kim. “2020 required more commitment and dedication from our employees than any period in the history of our Bank, and I am extremely proud of how we, as a team, adapted and succeeded this last year. As a result of all of the challenges we have successfully endured this year, I have great conviction that we are a stronger franchise today than ever before, and we move forward in 2021 with cautious optimism that we will indeed get through this unprecedented period of time together and deliver increased value to all the stakeholders of Bank of Hope.”

Q4 2020 Highlights

  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $120.8 million, largely reflecting reduced interest expense due to lower cost of deposits.
  • Net interest margin expanded 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter.
  • Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 7% quarter-over-quarter and accounted for 34% of total deposits at year-end.
  • Total cost of deposits decreased 16 basis points quarter-over-quarter benefiting from an on going positive mix-shift to lower-cost core deposits.
  • Loan originations totaled $844.2 million and contributed to a 3.4% increase in loans receivable quarter-over-quarter, or 13.5% annualized.
  • Noninterest expenses continued to be well managed with efficiency ratio improving to 53.77% from 54.31% quarter-over-quarter and noninterest expense to average assets improving to 1.69% from 1.73%

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

Net income

$

28,319

 

 

$

30,490

 

 

$

43,009

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.34

 

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$

120,756

 

 

$

117,637

 

 

$

113,508

 

Net interest margin

 

3.02

%

 

 

2.91

%

 

 

3.16

%

Noninterest income

$

11,415

 

 

$

17,513

 

 

$

12,979

 

Noninterest expense

$

71,063

 

 

$

73,406

 

 

$

70,429

 

Net loans receivable

$

13,356,472

 

 

$

12,940,376

 

 

$

12,181,863

 

Deposits

$

14,333,912

 

 

$

14,008,356

 

 

$

12,527,364

 

Total cost of deposits

 

0.48

%

 

 

0.64

%

 

 

1.49

%

Nonaccrual loans (1) (2)

$

85,238

 

 

$

69,205

 

 

$

54,785

 

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable (1) (2)

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.81

%

 

 

0.80

%

ACL to loans receivable (3)

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

0.77

%

ACL to nonaccrual loans (1) (2)(3)

 

242.55

%

 

 

259.88

%

 

 

171.84

%

ACL to nonperforming assets (1) (2)(3)

 

144.24

%

 

 

144.36

%

 

 

77.08

%

Provision for credit losses

$

27,500

 

 

$

22,000

 

 

$

1,000

 

Net charge offs

$

608

 

 

$

3,922

 

 

$

738

 

Return on average assets (“ROA”)

 

0.67

%

 

 

0.72

%

 

 

1.13

%

Return on average equity (“ROE”)

 

5.54

%

 

 

5.98

%

 

 

8.46

%

Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) (4)

 

7.21

%

 

 

7.80

%

 

 

11.04

%

Noninterest expense / average assets

 

1.69

%

 

 

1.73

%

 

 

1.85

%

Efficiency ratio

 

53.77

%

 

 

54.31

%

 

 

55.68

 

(1)

Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation

(2)

Excludes purchased credit-impaired loans for December 31, 2019

(3)

Allowance for credit losses for current-year periods were calculated under the CECL methodology while allowance for loan losses for the prior-year period was calculated under the incurred loss methodology.

(4)

Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s return on average tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Operating Results for the 2020 Fourth Quarter

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the 2020 fourth quarter increased 3% to $120.8 million from $117.6 million in the 2020 third quarter and increased 6% from $113.5 million in the year-ago fourth quarter. As with the preceding third quarter, the Company attributed the increases primarily to meaningful reductions in interest expense due to lower cost of deposits and lower average FHLB borrowing balances.

The net interest margin for the 2020 fourth quarter increased 11 basis points to 3.02% from 2.91% in the preceding third quarter, reflecting the benefits of lower deposit costs and reductions in cash on the Company’s balance sheet, partially offset by lower weighted average yield on loans. The net interest margin in the prior-year fourth quarter was 3.16%.

The weighted average yield on loans for the 2020 fourth quarter was 4.03%, compared with 4.20% in the preceding third quarter, largely reflecting a significant increase in the lower-yielding warehouse line balances during the quarter and lower accretion income. The weighted average yield on loans for the 2019 fourth quarter was 5.04%.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the 2020 fourth quarter decreased for the fifth consecutive quarter to 0.48%, representing a 16 basis point decrease from 0.64% for the 2020 third quarter and a 101 basis point decrease from 1.49% for the 2019 fourth quarter. The Company attributed the significant improvements in the weighted average cost of deposits to a continuing shift in its deposit mix to lower-cost core deposits and the ongoing downward repricing of time deposits. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 7% quarter-over-quarter and increased 55% year-over-year and accounted for 34%, 32% and 25% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest income totaled $11.4 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared with $17.5 million in the preceding third quarter. The largest factor contributing to the decrease was a $7.5 million net gain on the sale of $161 million of available-for-sale investment securities in the preceding third quarter, compared with zero in the 2020 fourth quarter. In addition, net gains on sales of other loans decreased to $1.6 million for the 2020 fourth quarter from $2.9 million for the preceding third quarter. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in other income and fees in the 2020 fourth quarter, reflecting higher levels of swap fee income and a gain in the fair value change in derivatives. Noninterest income in the 2019 fourth quarter totaled $13.0 million.

Noninterest expense for the 2020 fourth quarter decreased to $71.1 million from $73.4 million for the preceding third quarter. Noninterest expense for the 2020 fourth quarter included $2.4 million in branch restructuring costs while the 2020 third quarter included a $3.6 million FHLB prepayment penalty. For the 2019 fourth quarter, noninterest expense totaled $70.4 million.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $40.9 million, $40.7 million and $39.8 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, 2020 third quarter and 2019 fourth quarter.

Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets improved to 1.69% for the 2020 fourth quarter from 1.73% for the 2020 third quarter and from 1.85% for the 2019 fourth quarter.

The effective tax rate for the 2020 fourth quarter was 15.74%, compared with 23.3% for the preceding third quarter and 21.9% in the year-ago fourth quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2020 fourth quarter reflects lower tax provision based on adjustments to the applicable state apportionment factors.

Balance Sheet Summary

New loan originations funded during the 2020 fourth quarter totaled $844.2 million and included SBA loan production of $25.5 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $62.5 million. In addition, two new warehouse mortgage lines of credit were booked during the 2020 fourth quarter, of which $106.8 million was funded as of December 31, 2020. For the preceding 2020 third quarter, new loan originations funded totaled $782.4 million, including SBA loan originations of $33.3 million, residential mortgage loan originations of $102.3 million and four new warehouse mortgages lines of credit, of which $301 million was funded as of September 30, 2020. In the year-ago fourth quarter, new loan originations funded totaled $847.6 million, including SBA loan production of $61.8 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $64.2 million. There were no new warehouse mortgage lines of credit established in the 2019 fourth quarter.

At December 31, 2020, loans receivable increased 3.4% to $13.56 billion from $13.12 billion at September 30, 2020 and increased 10.5% from $12.28 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 increased 2.3% to $14.33 billion from $14.01 billion at September 30, 2020 and increased 14.4% from $12.53 billion at December 31, 2019.

Following is the deposit composition as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% change

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

4,814,254

 

 

$

4,488,529

 

 

7

%

 

$

3,108,687

 

 

55

%

Money market and other

5,232,413

 

 

4,763,893

 

 

10

%

 

3,985,556

 

 

31

%

Saving deposits

300,770

 

 

308,943

 

 

(3

)%

 

274,151

 

 

10

%

Time deposits

3,986,475

 

 

4,446,991

 

 

(10

)%

 

5,158,970

 

 

(23

)%

Total deposit balances

$

14,333,912

 

 

$

14,008,356

 

 

2

%

 

$

12,527,364

 

 

14

%

Following is the deposit composition as a percentage of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and a breakdown of cost of deposits for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

 

Deposit Breakdown

 

Cost of Deposits

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

Q4 2020

 

Q3 2020

 

Q4 2019

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

33.6

%

 

32.1

%

 

24.8

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

Money market and other

36.5

%

 

34.0

%

 

31.8

%

 

0.45

%

 

0.53

%

 

1.61

%

Saving deposits

2.1

%

 

2.2

%

 

2.2

%

 

1.17

%

 

1.19

%

 

1.12

%

Time deposits

27.8

%

 

31.7

%

 

41.2

%

 

0.98

%

 

1.30

%

 

2.29

%

Total deposit balances

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

0.48

%

 

0.64

%

 

1.49

%

Allowance for Credit Losses

The 2020 fourth quarter provision for credit losses under the CECL methodology was $27.5 million, compared with $22.0 million for the preceding third quarter. This compares with a provision for loan losses under the prior incurred loss methodology of $1.0 million for the 2019 fourth quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the 2020 fourth quarter generally utilizes the most recent available Moody’s Analytics Baseline scenario, as well as more specific information, including updated CRE market data which reflects deterioration primarily in the hospitality industry, updated qualitative factors in the Company’s ACL methodology, and downgrades following the receipt of updated financial statements of the borrowers. As such, the buildup of the reserves in the 2020 fourth quarter was largely driven by additional allocations made to the hotel and motel portfolio as the Company continued to assess the full impact of the pandemic on this sector of its portfolio.

Following is the Allowance for Credit Losses as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

Allowance for credit losses

$

206,741

 

 

$

179,849

 

 

$

94,144

 

Allowance for credit loss/loans receivable

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

0.77

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

 

167.80

%

 

 

169.40

%

 

 

96.03

%

Credit Quality

Following are the components of nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

Loans on nonaccrual status (1)

$

85,238

 

$

69,205

 

$

54,785

Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status (2)

 

614

 

 

1,537

 

 

7,547

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

 

37,354

 

 

35,429

 

 

35,709

Total nonperforming loans

 

123,206

 

 

106,171

 

 

98,041

Other real estate owned

 

20,121

 

 

18,410

 

 

24,091

Total nonperforming assets

$

143,327

 

$

124,581

 

$

122,132

(1)

Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $26.5 million, $26.2 million, and $28.1 million, at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2)

Excludes PCI loans totaling $13.2 million at December 31, 2019.

Following are the components of criticized loan balances as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

Special Mention (3)

$

184,941

 

$

153,388

 

$

141,452

Classified (3)

 

366,557

 

 

318,542

 

 

259,291

Criticized

$

551,498

 

$

471,930

 

$

400,743

(3)

Balances include purchased loans which were marked to fair value on the date of acquisition.

During the 2020 fourth quarter, net charge offs totaled $608,000, or 0.02% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis. This compares with net charge offs of $3.9 million, or 0.12% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis for the 2020 third quarter and net charge offs for the 2019 fourth quarter of $738,000, or 0.02% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis.

Capital

At December 31, 2020, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be classified as a “well-capitalized” financial institution. Following are capital ratios for the Company as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

(unaudited)

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

Minimum Guideline for
“Well-Capitalized”
Bank

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

10.94%

 

11.36%

 

11.76%

 

6.50%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.22%

 

10.02%

 

11.22%

 

5.00%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio

11.64%

 

12.09%

 

12.51%

 

8.00%

Total Risk-Based Ratio

12.87%

 

13.19%

 

13.23%

 

10.00%

Following are tangible common equity (“TCE”) per share and TCE as a percentage of tangible assets as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

(unaudited)

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

Tangible common equity per share (1)

$12.81

 

$12.70

 

$12.40

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

9.50%

 

9.63%

 

10.27%

(1)

Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the number of shares issued and outstanding. Both tangible common equity and tangible common equity per share are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company’s total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

(2)

Tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity over tangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s total assets to tangible assets is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio in evaluating the Company’s and the Bank’s capital levels and has included these figures and tangible common equity per share figures in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information.

Investor Conference Call

The Company previously announced that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international) and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com. Other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through February 3, 2021, replay access code 10150976.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $17.1 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market and statements regarding our business strategies, objectives and vision. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “will,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar expressions. With respect to any such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection provided for in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: possible deterioration in economic conditions in our areas of operation; interest rate risk associated with volatile interest rates and related asset-liability matching risk; liquidity risks; risk of significant non-earning assets, and net credit losses that could occur, particularly in times of weak economic conditions or times of rising interest rates; the failure of or changes to assumptions and estimates underlying the Company’s allowances for credit losses, regulatory risks associated with current and future regulations, and the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and capitalization. For additional information concerning these and other risk factors, see the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

Assets

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% change

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

Cash and due from banks

$

350,579

 

 

 

$

629,133

 

 

 

(44

)%

 

$

698,567

 

 

 

(50

)%

Securities available for sale, at fair value

2,285,611

 

 

 

2,060,991

 

 

 

11

%

 

1,715,987

 

 

 

33

%

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock and other investments

105,591

 

 

 

97,305

 

 

 

9

%

 

97,659

 

 

 

8

%

Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value

17,743

 

 

 

9,170

 

 

 

93

%

 

54,271

 

 

 

(67

)%

Loans receivable

13,563,213

 

 

 

13,120,225

 

 

 

3

%

 

12,276,007

 

 

 

10

%

Allowance for credit losses

(206,741

)

 

 

(179,849

)

 

 

(15

)%

 

(94,144

)

 

 

(120

)%

Net loans receivable

13,356,472

 

 

 

12,940,376

 

 

 

3

%

 

12,181,863

 

 

 

10

%

Accrued interest receivable

59,430

 

 

 

57,989

 

 

 

2

%

 

30,772

 

 

 

93

%

Premises and equipment, net

48,409

 

 

 

49,552

 

 

 

(2

)%

 

52,012

 

 

 

(7

)%

Bank owned life insurance

76,765

 

 

 

77,388

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

76,339

 

 

 

1

%

Goodwill

464,450

 

 

 

464,450

 

 

 

%

 

464,450

 

 

 

%

Servicing assets

12,692

 

 

 

13,718

 

 

 

(7

)%

 

16,417

 

 

 

(23

)%

Other intangible assets, net

9,708

 

 

 

10,239

 

 

 

(5

)%

 

11,833

 

 

 

(18

)%

Other assets

319,214

 

 

 

323,456

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

267,270

 

 

 

19

%

Total assets

$

17,106,664

 

 

 

$

16,733,767

 

 

 

2

%

 

$

15,667,440

 

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

14,333,912

 

 

 

$

14,008,356

 

 

 

2

%

 

$

12,527,364

 

 

 

14

%

FHLB advances

250,000

 

 

 

200,000

 

 

 

25

%

 

625,000

 

 

 

(60

)%

Convertible notes, net

204,565

 

 

 

203,270

 

 

 

1

%

 

199,458

 

 

 

3

%

Subordinated debentures

104,178

 

 

 

103,889

 

 

 

%

 

103,035

 

 

 

1

%

Accrued interest payable

14,706

 

 

 

21,991

 

 

 

(33

)%

 

33,810

 

 

 

(57

)%

Other liabilities

145,558

 

 

 

155,700

 

 

 

(7

)%

 

142,762

 

 

 

2

%

Total liabilities

15,052,919

 

 

 

14,693,206

 

 

 

2

%

 

13,631,429

 

 

 

10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value

136

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

%

 

136

 

 

 

%

Capital surplus

1,434,916

 

 

 

1,432,773

 

 

 

%

 

1,428,066

 

 

 

%

Retained earnings

785,940

 

 

 

774,970

 

 

 

1

%

 

762,480

 

 

 

3

%

Treasury stock, at cost

(200,000

)

 

 

(200,000

)

 

 

%

 

(163,820

)

 

 

(22

)%

Accumulated other comprehensive gain, net

32,753

 

 

 

32,682

 

 

 

%

 

9,149

 

 

 

258

%

Total stockholders’ equity

2,053,745

 

 

 

2,040,561

 

 

 

1

%

 

2,036,011

 

 

 

1

%

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

17,106,664

 

 

 

$

16,733,767

 

 

 

2

%

 

$

15,667,440

 

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock shares - authorized

150,000,000

 

 

 

150,000,000

 

 

 

 

 

150,000,000

 

 

 

 

Common stock shares - outstanding

123,264,864

 

 

 

123,260,760

 

 

 

 

 

125,756,543

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock shares

12,661,581

 

 

 

12,661,581

 

 

 

 

 

9,945,547

 

 

 

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% change

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

132,117

 

 

 

$

134,430

 

 

(2

)%

 

$

152,795

 

 

 

(14

)%

 

$

554,967

 

 

$

627,673

 

 

 

(12

)%

Interest on securities

9,014

 

 

 

9,848

 

 

(8

)%

 

10,737

 

 

 

(16

)%

 

39,362

 

 

46,295

 

 

 

(15

)%

Interest on federal funds sold and other investments

598

 

 

 

942

 

 

(37

)%

 

2,241

 

 

 

(73

)%

 

4,549

 

 

10,818

 

 

 

(58

)%

Total interest income

141,729

 

 

 

145,220

 

 

(2

)%

 

165,773

 

 

 

(15

)%

 

598,878

 

 

684,786

 

 

 

(13

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

16,934

 

 

 

22,871

 

 

(26

)%

 

45,428

 

 

 

(63

)%

 

110,369

 

 

190,158

 

 

 

(42

)%

Interest on other borrowings and convertible notes

4,039

 

 

 

4,712

 

 

(14

)%

 

6,837

 

 

 

(41

)%

 

21,011

 

 

28,033

 

 

 

(25

)%

Total interest expense

20,973

 

 

 

27,583

 

 

(24

)%

 

52,265

 

 

 

(60

)%

 

131,380

 

 

218,191

 

 

 

(40

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

120,756

 

 

 

117,637

 

 

3

%

 

113,508

 

 

 

6

%

 

467,498

 

 

466,595

 

 

 

%

Provision for credit losses

27,500

 

 

 

22,000

 

 

25

%

 

1,000

 

 

 

2,650

%

 

95,000

 

 

7,300

 

 

 

1,201

%

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

93,256

 

 

 

95,637

 

 

(2

)%

 

112,508

 

 

 

(17

)%

 

372,498

 

 

459,295

 

 

 

(19

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service fees on deposit accounts

2,991

 

 

 

2,736

 

 

9

%

 

4,510

 

 

 

(34

)%

 

12,443

 

 

17,933

 

 

 

(31

)%

International service fees

696

 

 

 

987

 

 

(29

)%

 

780

 

 

 

(11

)%

 

3,139

 

 

3,926

 

 

 

(20

)%

Loan servicing fees, net

566

 

 

 

772

 

 

(27

)%

 

660

 

 

 

(14

)%

 

2,809

 

 

2,316

 

 

 

21

%

Wire transfer fees

867

 

 

 

892

 

 

(3

)%

 

1,100

 

 

 

(21

)%

 

3,577

 

 

4,558

 

 

 

(22

)%

Net gains on sales of other loans

1,618

 

 

 

2,853

 

 

(43

)%

 

1,876

 

 

 

(14

)%

 

8,004

 

 

4,487

 

 

 

78

%

Net gains on sales of securities available for sale

 

 

 

7,531

 

 

(100

)%

 

 

 

 

%

 

7,531

 

 

282

 

 

 

2,571

%

Other income and fees

4,677

 

 

 

1,742

 

 

168

%

 

4,053

 

 

 

15

%

 

15,929

 

 

16,181

 

 

 

(2

)%

Total noninterest income

11,415

 

 

 

17,513

 

 

(35

)%

 

12,979

 

 

 

(12

)%

 

53,432

 

 

49,683

 

 

 

8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

40,911

 

 

 

40,659

 

 

1

%

 

39,841

 

 

 

3

%

 

162,922

 

 

161,174

 

 

 

1

%

Occupancy

7,200

 

 

 

7,264

 

 

(1

)%

 

7,516

 

 

 

(4

)%

 

28,917

 

 

30,735

 

 

 

(6

)%

Furniture and equipment

4,122

 

 

 

4,513

 

 

(9

)%

 

4,260

 

 

 

(3

)%

 

17,548

 

 

15,583

 

 

 

13

%

Advertising and marketing

1,695

 

 

 

1,601

 

 

6

%

 

2,462

 

 

 

(31

)%

 

6,284

 

 

9,146

 

 

 

(31

)%

Data processing and communications

2,235

 

 

 

2,204

 

 

1

%

 

2,416

 

 

 

(7

)%

 

9,344

 

 

10,780

 

 

 

(13

)%

Professional fees

1,847

 

 

 

1,513

 

 

22

%

 

5,948

 

 

 

(69

)%

 

8,170

 

 

22,528

 

 

 

(64

)%

FDIC assessment

1,166

 

 

 

1,167

 

 

%

 

772

 

 

 

51

%

 

5,544

 

 

3,882

 

 

 

43

%

Credit related expenses

2,001

 

 

 

1,793

 

 

12

%

 

1,717

 

 

 

17

%

 

6,817

 

 

4,975

 

 

 

37

%

OREO (income) expense, net

(86

)

 

 

1,770

 

 

N/A

 

 

(122

)

 

 

(30

)%

 

3,865

 

 

(934

)

 

 

N/A

 

FHLB prepayment fee

 

 

 

3,584

 

 

(100

)%

 

 

 

 

%

 

3,584

 

 

 

 

 

100

%

Branch restructuring costs

2,367

 

 

 

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

100

%

 

2,367

 

 

 

 

 

100

%

Other

7,605

 

 

 

7,338

 

 

4

%

 

5,619

 

 

 

35

%

 

28,277

 

 

24,759

 

 

 

14

%

Total noninterest expense

71,063

 

 

 

73,406

 

 

(3

)%

 

70,429

 

 

 

1

%

 

283,639

 

 

282,628

 

 

 

%

Income before income taxes

33,608

 

 

 

39,744

 

 

(15

)%

 

55,058

 

 

 

(39

)%

 

142,291

 

 

226,350

 

 

 

(37

)%

Income tax provision

5,289

 

 

 

9,254

 

 

(43

)%

 

12,049

 

 

 

(56

)%

 

30,776

 

 

55,310

 

 

 

(44

)%

Net income

$

28,319

 

 

 

$

30,490

 

 

(7

)%

 

$

43,009

 

 

 

(34

)%

 

$

111,515

 

 

$

171,040

 

 

 

(35

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.23

 

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

0.23

 

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

123,264,172

 

 

 

123,251,336

 

 

 

 

126,410,924

 

 

 

 

 

123,501,401

 

 

126,598,564

 

 

 

 

Diluted

123,874,229

 

 

 

123,536,765

 

 

 

 

126,835,273

 

 

 

 

 

123,889,343

 

 

126,875,320

 

 

 

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

 

At or for the Three Months Ended
(Annualized)

 

At or for the Twelve Months Ended

Profitability measures:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

ROA

0.67

%

 

0.72

%

 

1.13

%

 

0.68

%

 

1.12

%

ROE

5.54

%

 

5.98

%

 

8.46

%

 

5.49

%

 

8.63

%

ROTCE (1)

7.21

%

 

7.80

%

 

11.04

%

 

7.16

%

 

11.37

%

Net interest margin

3.02

%

 

2.91

%

 

3.16

%

 

3.00

%

 

3.27

%

Efficiency ratio

53.77

%

 

54.31

%

 

55.68

%

 

54.45

%

 

54.74

%

Noninterest expense / average assets

1.69

%

 

1.73

%

 

1.85

%

 

1.72

%

 

1.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Average tangible equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles assets from average stockholders’ equity. This is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

Pre-tax acquisition accounting adjustments

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Accretion on acquired non-impaired loans

$

452

 

 

$

747

 

 

$

1,945

 

 

$

2,916

 

 

$

7,956

 

Accretion on acquired credit deteriorated/purchased credit impaired loans

3,064

 

 

4,584

 

 

5,958

 

 

20,143

 

 

23,874

 

Amortization of premium on low income housing tax credits

(71

)

 

(71

)

 

(76

)

 

(283

)

 

(303

)

Amortization of premium on acquired FHLB borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,280

 

Accretion of discount on acquired subordinated debt

(289

)

 

(287

)

 

(281

)

 

(1,143

)

 

(1,107

)

Amortization of core deposit intangibles

(531

)

 

(531

)

 

(557

)

 

(2,125

)

 

(2,228

)

Total acquisition accounting adjustments

$

2,625

 

 

$

4,442

 

 

$

6,989

 

 

$

19,508

 

 

$

29,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

 

Interest

 

Annualized

 

 

 

Interest

 

Annualized

 

 

 

Interest

 

Annualized

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Average

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Average

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Average

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Yield/Cost

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Yield/Cost

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Yield/Cost

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including loans held for sale

$

13,046,443

 

 

$

132,117

 

 

4.03

%

 

$

12,728,558

 

 

$

134,430

 

 

4.20

%

 

$

12,036,477

 

 

$

152,795

 

 

5.04

%

Securities available for sale

2,123,025

 

 

9,014

 

 

1.69

%

 

2,010,907

 

 

9,848

 

 

1.95

%

 

1,755,887

 

 

10,737

 

 

2.43

%

FHLB stock and other investments

749,281

 

 

598

 

 

0.32

%

 

1,342,641

 

 

942

 

 

0.28

%

 

463,615

 

 

2,241

 

 

1.92

%

Total interest earning assets

$

15,918,749

 

 

$

141,729

 

 

3.54

%

 

$

16,082,106

 

 

$

145,220

 

 

3.59

%

 

$

14,255,979

 

 

$

165,773

 

 

4.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand, interest bearing

$

4,910,649

 

 

$

5,541

 

 

0.45

%

 

$

4,895,101

 

 

$

6,546

 

 

0.53

%

 

$

3,682,300

 

 

$

14,924

 

 

1.61

%

Savings

305,341

 

 

898

 

 

1.17

%

 

302,882

 

 

907

 

 

1.19

%

 

265,008

 

 

748

 

 

1.12

%

Time deposits

4,240,500

 

 

10,495

 

 

0.98

%

 

4,703,640

 

 

15,418

 

 

1.30

%

 

5,148,092

 

 

29,756

 

 

2.29

%

Total interest bearing deposits

9,456,490

 

 

16,934

 

 

0.71

%

 

9,901,623

 

 

22,871

 

 

0.92

%

 

9,095,400

 

 

45,428

 

 

1.98

%

FHLB advances

204,900

 

 

657

 

 

1.28

%

 

353,587

 

 

1,323

 

 

1.49

%

 

608,052

 

 

2,921

 

 

1.91

%

Convertible notes, net

203,807

 

 

2,383

 

 

4.58

%

 

202,470

 

 

2,370

 

 

4.58

%

 

198,669

 

 

2,334

 

 

4.60

%

Subordinated debentures

100,118

 

 

999

 

 

3.90

%

 

99,819

 

 

1,019

 

 

3.99

%

 

98,972

 

 

1,582

 

 

6.25

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

9,965,315

 

 

$

20,973

 

 

0.84

%

 

10,557,499

 

 

$

27,583

 

 

1.04

%

 

10,001,093

 

 

$

52,265

 

 

2.07

%

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

4,637,584

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,239,108

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,999,048

 

 

 

 

 

Total funding liabilities/cost of funds

$

14,602,899

 

 

 

 

0.57

%

 

$

14,796,607

 

 

 

 

0.74

%

 

$

13,000,141

 

 

 

 

1.60

%

Net interest income/net interest spread

 

 

$

120,756

 

 

2.70

%

 

 

 

$

117,637

 

 

2.55

%

 

 

 

$

113,508

 

 

2.54

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.91

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

4,637,584

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

4,239,108

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

2,999,048

 

 

$

 

 

%

Interest bearing deposits

9,456,490

 

 

16,934

 

 

0.71

%

 

9,901,623

 

 

22,871

 

 

0.92

%

 

9,095,400

 

 

45,428

 

 

1.98

%

Total deposits

$

14,094,074

 

 

$

16,934

 

 

0.48

%

 

$

14,140,731

 

 

$

22,871

 

 

0.64

%

 

$

12,094,448

 

 

$

45,428

 

 

1.49

%

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Average

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Average

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Yield/Cost

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Yield/Cost

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including loans held for sale

$

12,698,523

 

 

$

554,967

 

 

4.37

%

 

$

11,998,675

 

 

$

627,673

 

 

5.23

%

Securities available for sale

1,899,948

 

 

39,362

 

 

2.07

%

 

1,796,412

 

 

46,295

 

 

2.58

%

FHLB stock and other investments

982,419

 

 

4,549

 

 

0.46

%

 

453,452

 

 

10,818

 

 

2.39

%

Total interest earning assets

$

15,580,890

 

 

$

598,878

 

 

3.84

%

 

$

14,248,539

 

 

$

684,786

 

 

4.81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand, interest bearing

$

4,729,438

 

 

$

34,529

 

 

0.73

%

 

$

3,319,556

 

 

$

57,731

 

 

1.74

%

Savings

291,655

 

 

3,475

 

 

1.19

%

 

241,968

 

 

2,596

 

 

1.07

%

Time deposits

4,698,503

 

 

72,365

 

 

1.54

%

 

5,556,983

 

 

129,831

 

 

2.34

%

Total interest bearing deposits

9,719,596

 

 

110,369

 

 

1.14

%

 

9,118,507

 

 

190,158

 

 

2.09

%

FHLB advances

435,836

 

 

6,865

 

 

1.58

%

 

688,652

 

 

12,031

 

 

1.75

%

Convertible notes, net

201,859

 

 

9,457

 

 

4.61

%

 

196,835

 

 

9,264

 

 

4.64

%

Subordinated debentures

99,682

 

 

4,689

 

 

4.63

%

 

98,551

 

 

6,738

 

 

6.74

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

10,456,973

 

 

$

131,380

 

 

1.26

%

 

10,102,545

 

 

$

218,191

 

 

2.16

%

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

3,840,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,948,212

 

 

 

 

 

Total funding liabilities/cost of funds

$

14,297,908

 

 

 

 

0.92

%

 

$

13,050,757

 

 

 

 

1.67

%

Net interest income/net interest spread

 

 

$

467,498

 

 

2.58

%

 

 

 

$

466,595

 

 

2.65

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.27

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

3,840,935

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

2,948,212

 

 

$

 

 

%

Interest bearing deposits

9,719,596

 

 

110,369

 

 

1.14

%

 

9,118,507

 

 

190,158

 

 

2.09

%

Total deposits

$

13,560,531

 

 

$

110,369

 

 

0.81

%

 

$

12,066,719

 

 

$

190,158

 

 

1.58

%

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

AVERAGE BALANCES:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% change

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

Loans receivable, including loans held for sale

$

13,046,443

 

 

 

$

12,728,558

 

 

 

2

%

 

$

12,036,477

 

 

 

8

%

 

$

12,698,523

 

 

$

11,998,675

 

 

6

%

Investments

2,872,306

 

 

 

3,353,548

 

 

 

(14

)%

 

2,219,502

 

 

 

29

%

 

2,882,367

 

 

2,249,864

 

 

28

%

Interest earning assets

15,918,749

 

 

 

16,082,106

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

14,255,979

 

 

 

12

%

 

15,580,890

 

 

14,248,539

 

 

9

%

Total assets

16,824,700

 

 

 

17,020,795

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

15,228,488

 

 

 

10

%

 

16,515,102

 

 

15,214,412

 

 

9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits

9,456,490

 

 

 

9,901,623

 

 

 

(4

)%

 

9,095,400

 

 

 

4

%

 

9,719,596

 

 

9,118,507

 

 

7

%

Interest bearing liabilities

9,965,315

 

 

 

10,557,499

 

 

 

(6

)%

 

10,001,093

 

 

 

%

 

10,456,973

 

 

10,102,545

 

 

4

%

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

4,637,584

 

 

 

4,239,108

 

 

 

9

%

 

2,999,048

 

 

 

55

%

 

3,840,935

 

 

2,948,212

 

 

30

%

Stockholders’ equity

2,045,959

 

 

 

2,039,555

 

 

 

%

 

2,034,231

 

 

 

1

%

 

2,032,570

 

 

1,981,811

 

 

3

%

Net interest earning assets

5,953,434

 

 

 

5,524,607

 

 

 

8

%

 

4,254,886

 

 

 

40

%

 

5,123,917

 

 

4,145,994

 

 

24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% change

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial loans

$

4,157,787

 

 

 

$

3,700,020

 

 

 

12

%

 

$

2,719,818

 

 

 

53

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate loans

8,772,134

 

 

 

8,713,536

 

 

 

1

%

 

8,666,901

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer and other loans

633,292

 

 

 

706,669

 

 

 

(10

)%

 

889,288

 

 

 

(29

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

13,563,213

 

 

 

13,120,225

 

 

 

3

%

 

12,276,007

 

 

 

10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

(206,741

)

 

 

(179,849

)

 

 

(15

)%

 

(94,144

)

 

 

(120

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable, net

$

13,356,472

 

 

 

$

12,940,376

 

 

 

3

%

 

$

12,181,863

 

 

 

10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% change

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail buildings

$

2,293,396

 

 

 

$

2,311,516

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

$

2,298,872

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotels/motels

1,634,287

 

 

 

1,675,960

 

 

 

(2

)%

 

1,709,189

 

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas stations/car washes

892,110

 

 

 

824,378

 

 

 

8

%

 

844,081

 

 

 

6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mixed-use facilities

750,867

 

 

 

754,096

 

 

 

%

 

785,882

 

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouses

1,091,389

 

 

 

1,022,657

 

 

 

7

%

 

1,030,876

 

 

 

6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily

518,498

 

 

 

518,295

 

 

 

%

 

465,397

 

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

1,591,587

 

 

 

1,606,634

 

 

 

(1

)%

 

1,532,604

 

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

8,772,134

 

 

 

$

8,713,536

 

 

 

1

%

 

$

8,666,901

 

 

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% change

 

12/31/2019

 

% change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

4,814,254

 

 

 

$

4,488,529

 

 

 

7

%

 

$

3,108,687

 

 

 

55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Money market and other

5,232,413

 

 

 

4,763,893

 

 

 

10

%

 

3,985,556

 

 

 

31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saving deposits

300,770

 

 

 

308,943

 

 

 

(3

)%

 

274,151

 

 

 

10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time deposits

3,986,475

 

 

 

4,446,991

 

 

 

(10

)%

 

5,158,970

 

 

 

(23

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposit balances

$

14,333,912

 

 

 

$

14,008,356

 

 

 

2

%

 

$

12,527,364

 

 

 

14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (%):

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

 

 

12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

33.6

 

%

 

32.1

 

%

 

 

 

24.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Money market and other

36.5

 

%

 

34.0

 

%

 

 

 

31.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saving deposits

2.1

 

%

 

2.2

 

%

 

 

 

2.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time deposits

27.8

 

%

 

31.7

 

%

 

 

 

41.2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposit balances

100.0

 

%

 

100.0

 

%

 

 

 

100.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL RATIOS:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

2,053,745

 

 

$

2,040,561

 

 

$

2,036,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1 ratio

10.94

%

 

11.36

%

 

11.76

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.64

%

 

12.09

%

 

12.51

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

12.87

%

 

13.19

%

 

13.23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.22

%

 

10.02

%

 

11.22

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk weighted assets

$

14,341,456

 

 

$

13,691,823

 

 

$

13,208,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

16.66

 

 

$

16.55

 

 

$

16.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1

9.50

%

 

9.63

%

 

10.27

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity per share 1

$

12.81

 

 

$

12.70

 

 

$

12.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company’s capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Balance at beginning of period

$

179,849

 

 

$

161,771

 

 

$

144,923

 

 

$

94,144

 

 

$

93,882

 

 

$

94,144

 

 

$

92,557

 

CECL day 1 adoption impact

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,200

 

 

 

 

26,200

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

27,500

 

 

22,000

 

 

17,500

 

 

28,000

 

 

1,000

 

 

95,000

 

 

7,300

 

Recoveries

2,207

 

 

2,428

 

 

252

 

 

2,536

 

 

939

 

 

7,423

 

 

3,736

 

Charge offs

(2,815)

 

 

(6,350)

 

 

(904)

 

 

(5,957)

 

 

(1,677)

 

 

(16,026)

 

 

(8,109)

 

PCI allowance adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,340)

 

Balance at end of period

$

206,741

 

 

$

179,849

 

 

$

161,771

 

 

$

144,923

 

 

$

94,144

 

 

$

206,741

 

 

$

94,144

 

Net charge offs/average loans receivable (annualized)

0.02

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.02

%

 

0.11

%

 

0.02

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.04

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

NET CHARGE OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY TYPE:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Real estate loans

$

(726)

 

 

$

5,154

 

 

$

148

 

 

$

2,230

 

 

$

203

 

 

$

6,806

 

 

$

(301)

 

Commercial loans

1,167

 

 

(1,451)

 

 

240

 

 

676

 

 

245

 

 

632

 

 

3,490

 

Consumer loans

167

 

 

219

 

 

264

 

 

515

 

 

290

 

 

1,165

 

 

1,184

 

Total net charge offs

$

608

 

 

$

3,922

 

 

$

652

 

 

$

3,421

 

 

$

738

 

 

$

8,603

 

 

$

4,373

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Loans on nonaccrual status 1

$

85,238

 

 

$

69,205

 

 

$

82,137

 

 

$

72,639

 

 

$

54,785

 

Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status

614

 

 

1,537

 

 

430

 

 

387

 

 

7,547

 

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

37,354

 

 

35,429

 

 

44,026

 

 

43,789

 

 

35,709

 

Total nonperforming loans

123,206

 

 

106,171

 

 

126,593

 

 

116,815

 

 

98,041

 

Other real estate owned

20,121

 

 

18,410

 

 

20,983

 

 

23,039

 

 

24,091

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

143,327

 

 

$

124,581

 

 

$

147,576

 

 

$

139,854

 

 

$

122,132

 

Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.84

%

 

0.74

%

 

0.86

%

 

0.87

%

 

0.78

%

Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO

1.06

%

 

0.95

%

 

1.14

%

 

1.11

%

 

0.99

%

Nonperforming assets/total capital

6.98

%

 

6.11

%

 

7.27

%

 

6.93

%

 

6.00

%

Nonperforming loans/loans receivable

0.91

%

 

0.81

%

 

0.98

%

 

0.93

%

 

0.80

%

Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable

0.63

%

 

0.53

%

 

0.64

%

 

0.58

%

 

0.45

%

Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable

1.52

%

 

1.37

%

 

1.26

%

 

1.15

%

 

0.77

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

242.55

%

 

259.88

%

 

196.95

%

 

199.51

%

 

171.84

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

167.80

%

 

169.40

%

 

127.79

%

 

124.06

%

 

96.03

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming assets

144.24

%

 

144.36

%

 

109.62

%

 

103.62

%

 

77.08

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $26.5 million, $26.2 million, $30.3 million, $28.8 million, and $28.1 million, at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Real estate loans

$

67,450

 

 

$

51,739

 

 

$

64,060

 

 

$

56,787

 

 

$

40,935

 

Commercial loans

13,911

 

 

13,022

 

 

12,079

 

 

12,747

 

 

10,893

 

Consumer loans

3,877

 

 

4,444

 

 

5,998

 

 

3,105

 

 

2,957

 

Total nonaccrual loans

$

85,238

 

 

$

69,205

 

 

$

82,137

 

 

$

72,639

 

 

$

54,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BREAKDOWN OF ACCRUING TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURED LOANS:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Retail buildings

$

5,408

 

 

$

5,451

 

 

$

5,526

 

 

$

5,014

 

 

$

4,215

 

Gas stations/car washes

219

 

 

224

 

 

1,789

 

 

1,675

 

 

 

Mixed-use facilities

3,521

 

 

4,323

 

 

3,583

 

 

3,157

 

 

3,175

 

Warehouses

7,296

 

 

7,320

 

 

13,433

 

 

13,381

 

 

10,381

 

Other 2

20,910

 

 

18,111

 

 

19,695

 

 

20,562

 

 

17,938

 

Total

$

37,354

 

 

$

35,429

 

 

$

44,026

 

 

$

43,789

 

 

$

35,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 Includes commercial business, consumer and other loans

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

30 - 59 days

$

11,347

 

 

$

5,962

 

 

$

18,857

 

 

$

37,866

 

 

$

14,433

 

60 - 89 days

16,826

 

 

58,065

 

 

29,975

 

 

2,605

 

 

4,712

 

Total

$

28,173

 

 

$

64,027

 

 

$

48,832

 

 

$

40,471

 

 

$

19,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Real estate loans

$

15,689

 

 

$

60,510

 

 

$

27,245

 

 

$

23,753

 

 

$

7,689

 

Commercial loans

3,393

 

 

624

 

 

5,987

 

 

4,583

 

 

692

 

Consumer loans

9,091

 

 

2,893

 

 

15,600

 

 

12,135

 

 

10,764

 

Total

$

28,173

 

 

$

64,027

 

 

$

48,832

 

 

$

40,471

 

 

$

19,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRITICIZED LOANS:

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

Special mention

$

184,941

 

 

$

153,388

 

 

$

127,149

 

 

$

122,279

 

 

$

141,452

 

Substandard

366,556

 

 

311,902

 

 

299,357

 

 

278,771

 

 

259,278

 

Doubtful/Loss

1

 

 

6,640

 

 

11

 

 

12

 

 

13

 

Total criticized loans

$

551,498

 

 

$

471,930

 

 

$

426,517

 

 

$

401,062

 

 

$

400,743

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

Unaudited (dollars in thousands)

 

Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management reviews select non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s and the Bank’s financial performance and in response to market participant interest. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management is provided below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders’ equity

$

2,045,959

 

 

$

2,039,555

 

 

$

2,034,231

 

 

$

2,032,570

 

 

$

1,981,811

 

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net

(474,467

)

 

(475,010

)

 

(476,596

)

 

(475,263

)

 

(477,444

)

Average tangible common equity

$

1,571,492

 

 

$

1,564,545

 

 

$

1,557,635

 

 

$

1,557,307

 

 

$

1,504,367

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

28,319

 

 

$

30,490

 

 

$

43,009

 

 

$

111,515

 

 

$

171,040

 

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

7.21

 

%

7.80

%

 

11.04

%

 

7.16

%

 

11.37

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

2,053,745

 

 

$

2,040,561

 

 

$

2,036,011

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net

(474,158

)

 

(474,689

)

 

(476,283

)

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity

$

1,579,587

 

 

$

1,565,872

 

 

$

1,559,728

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

17,106,664

$

16,733,767

 

 

$

15,667,440

 

 

 

 

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net

(474,158

)

 

(474,689

)

 

(476,283

)

 

 

 

 

Tangible assets

$

16,632,506

 

 

$

16,259,078

 

 

$

15,191,157

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

123,264,864

 

 

123,260,760

 

 

125,756,543

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.50

 

%

9.63

%

 

10.27

%

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity per share

$

12.81

 

 

$

12.70

 

 

$

12.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

PRE-TAX PRE-PROVISION INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

28,319

 

 

$

30,490

 

 

$

43,009

 

 

$

111,515

 

 

$

171,040

 

Add back - tax provision

5,289

 

 

9,254

 

 

12,049

 

 

30,776

 

 

55,310

 

Add back - provision for credit losses

27,500

 

 

22,000

 

 

1,000

 

 

95,000

 

 

7,300

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income

$

61,108

 

 

$

61,744

 

 

$

56,058

 

 

$

237,291

 

 

$

233,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


