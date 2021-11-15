Log in
    HOPE   US43940T1097

HOPE BANCORP, INC.

(HOPE)
  Report
Hope Bancorp to Participate in the KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip

11/15/2021 | 11:56am EST
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko and Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Peter Koh will be meeting with institutional investors as part of the KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

A copy of the investor presentation being used for the meetings will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com on November 16, 2021.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $17.8 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2021. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 552 M - -
Net income 2021 202 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 1 814 M 1 814 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 449
Free-Float 83,9%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Sung Kim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Ko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David P. Malone Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Jinho Doo Independent Director
William J. Lewis Independent Director
