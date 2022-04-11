Log in
    HOPE   US43940T1097

HOPE BANCORP, INC.

(HOPE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
15.46 USD   +0.72%
Hope Bancorp to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on Monday, April 18, 2022

04/11/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
-- Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 --

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that the company will report financial results for its 2022 first quarter after the markets close on Monday, April 18, 2022.

A conference call to discuss 2022 first quarter financial results will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com.

Institutional investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international), and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” Other interested parties are invited to participate via a live webcast of the call available at Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website.

After the live webcast, the archived webcast will remain available in Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through April 26, 2022, replay access code 1867037.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $17.89 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2021. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 54 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama and Georgia. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.


© Business Wire 2022
