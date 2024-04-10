-- Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on Monday, April 29, 2024 --

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that the Company will report financial results for its 2024 first quarter before the markets open on Monday, April 29, 2024.

A conference call to discuss 2024 first quarter financial results will be held on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com.

Institutional investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international) and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” Other interested parties are invited to participate via a live webcast of the call available at Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website, www.ir-hopebancorp.com.

After the live webcast, the archived webcast will remain available in Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through May 6, 2024, replay access code 4889007.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $19.13 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, the Bank provides a full suite of commercial, corporate and consumer loans, including commercial and commercial real estate lending, SBA lending, residential mortgage and other consumer lending; deposit and fee-based products and services; international trade financing; cash management services, foreign currency exchange solutions, and interest rate derivative products, among others. Bank of Hope operates 48 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices, commercial loan production offices, and residential mortgage loan production offices in the United States; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to www.bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

