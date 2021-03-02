Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hope Education Group Co., Ltd.    1765   KYG4600E1089

HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.

(1765)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hope Education : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - TEQU MAYFLOWER LIMITED - US$350,000,000 Zero Coupon Guaranteed Convertible Bonds Due 2026

03/02/2021 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any country or jurisdiction in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such country or jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company has not registered and does not intend to register any of the Notes in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

TEQU MAYFLOWER LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability)

(the "Issuer")

US$350,000,000 ZERO COUPON GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2026

(Stock Code: 40600)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd.

Ҏૐ઺ԃණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability)

(the "Guarantor")

(Stock Code: 1765)

Sole Bookrunner and Sole Manager

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the zero coupon guaranteed convertible bonds due 2026 in the aggregate principal amount of US$350,000,000 (the "Convertible Bonds"), to be issued by Issuer, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantor, as described in the offering circular dated February 22, 2021 (the "Offering Circular"). The Convertible Bonds will be offered to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) only. The listing of, and permission to deal in, the Convertible Bonds is expected to become effective on or around March 3, 2021.

By order of the Board

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd.

Chairman

Xu Changjun

Hong Kong, March 2, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the sole director of the Issuer is Mr. Wang Huiwu, and the executive directors of the Guarantor are Mr. Xu Changjun, Mr. Wang Huiwu and Mr. Li Tao; the non-executive directors of the Guarantor are Mr. Wang Degen, Mr. Tang Jianyuan and Mr. Lu Zhichao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Guarantor are Dr. Gao Hao, Mr. Chen

Yunhua and Mr. Zhang Jin.

Disclaimer

Hope Education Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 13:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.
08:34aHOPE EDUCATION  : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited -..
PU
02/24CHINA EVERBRIGHT  : Cuts Stake in Hope Education Through Sale of $118 Million Sh..
MT
02/22HOPE EDUCATION  : Raising Nearly $600 Million From Bond, Share Placements
MT
02/08HOPE EDUCATION  : Shares Jump 7% on $77 Million Purchase of School in China's Ji..
MT
01/26HOPE EDUCATION  : Completes Purchase of Nearly 17% Stake in Chinese Mobile Netwo..
MT
2020HOPE EDUCATION  : Shares Jump 7% as FY20 Profit Surges 61%
MT
2020HOPE EDUCATION  : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 20 a..
PU
2020HOPE EDUCATION  : Placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
2020HOPE EDUCATION  : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
2020HOPE EDUCATION  : Form of proxy for use at extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 414 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2021 780 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 568 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 16 897 M 2 613 M 2 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,24x
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 8 484
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,99 CNY
Last Close Price 2,32 CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hui Wu Wang President, CEO & Executive Director
Xuan He Chief Financial Officer
Chang Jun Xu Chairman
Lin Jiang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPE EDUCATION GROUP CO., LTD.28.70%2 613
TAL EDUCATION GROUP11.58%47 901
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.0.33%31 724
GSX TECHEDU INC.102.96%25 024
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.14.62%4 958
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.07%4 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ