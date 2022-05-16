Log in
    ALHPI   FR0014000U63

HOPIUM

(ALHPI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/13 11:29:18 am EDT
20.30 EUR   -0.49%
02:05aHOPIUM : HOPIUM proposes the appointment of French Cabinet Minister for Transport, Mr. JeanBaptiste Djebbari, as a member of its Board of Directors.
AN
05/12HOPIUM : Hopium partners with Bridgestone to develop bespoke tyres for hydrogen-powered Hopium Machina.
AN
05/12HOPIUM : Infos Business
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hopium : HOPIUM proposes the appointment of French Cabinet Minister for Transport, Mr. JeanBaptiste Djebbari, as a member of its Board of Directors.

05/16/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Press release

Paris, May 16th, 2022

HOPIUM proposes the appointment of French Cabinet Minister for Transport, Mr. Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, as a member of its Board of Directors

HOPIUM, the first French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, announces today the strengthening of its governance, with the proposed appointment of Jean-Baptiste Djebbari as a member of its Board of Directors. This appointment will be submitted to the approval of HOPIUM's next General Assembly, on June 20th, 2022.

Olivier Lombard, founder, and CEO of HOPIUM, declared: “I am honored and proud to welcome Jean-Baptiste Djebbari to this tremendous French industrial adventure, and to count on his vitality and his widely proven expertise in the fields of energy and transports. His arrival on Hopium's Board of Directors is a major step in our development. I look forward to starting this collaboration and meet tomorrow's challenges together.”

French Cabinet Minister for Transport from 2019 to 2022, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari is a well-known figure with a track record of excellence in the mobility sectors, both working as an aircraft pilot for private companies and within the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGAC). As an elected member of French National Assembly from 2017, he immediately specialized in the stakes of transportation, helding a "whip" position within the Sustainable Development Spatial and Regional Planning Committee, before joining the Government. Jean-Baptiste Djebbari graduated from Ecole Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ENAC) and Ecole Polytechnique.

About HOPIUM

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen- powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

www.hopium.com

ISIN : FR0014000U63

Mnemonic : ALHPI

       
     
   
 

CONTACTS

Hopium
Communications Director
Edson PANNIER
+33 (0)6 42 80 01 18
e.pannier@hopium.com		 VLC
Corporate press relations
Valérie LESEIGNEUR
+33 (0)6 68 80 37 35
valerie@agencevlc.com

Joy LION
+33 (0)7 62 59 65 86
joy@agencevlc.com		 Actifin
Financial communication Alexandre COMMEROT
+33 (0)7 85 55 25 25
acommerot@actifin.fr
Jean-Yves BARBARA
+33 (0)6 64 11 18 33
jybarbara@actifin.fr		 Actifin
Financial press relations
Jennifer JULLIA
+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87
jjullia@actifin.fr

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74623-05.16.22.hopium.pr.nomination.en.pdf

