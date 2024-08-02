Hopscotch: gross margin up 17% in 1st half-year
The second quarter thus confirms the trend seen in the first", notes the communications consultancy group, adding that "while all its activities are showing growth, the events business has particularly stood out at the start of the year".
Hopscotch Groupe intends to accelerate its development, particularly internationally, and to do so is strengthening its Hopscotch brand platform around the world. In particular, its subsidiary Sopexa is changing its name to Hopscotch Season.
