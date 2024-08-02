Hopscotch: gross margin up 17% in 1st half-year

Hopscotch Groupe reports sales and gross margin for the first half of 2024 at 129.6 and 49.3 million euros, up 5.5% and 17.4% respectively on the same period last year.



The second quarter thus confirms the trend seen in the first", notes the communications consultancy group, adding that "while all its activities are showing growth, the events business has particularly stood out at the start of the year".



Hopscotch Groupe intends to accelerate its development, particularly internationally, and to do so is strengthening its Hopscotch brand platform around the world. In particular, its subsidiary Sopexa is changing its name to Hopscotch Season.



