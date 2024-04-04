Hopscotch, as part of its growth strategy and following approval by its supervisory board, announces that it has entered into discussions with the remaining minority shareholders in Sopexa with a view to obtaining 100% of its capital.

The proposal submitted by Hopscotch to minority shareholder Holdexa is due to receive its final approval in the coming weeks. As a reminder, Sopexa has been a subsidiary of Hopscotch since 2016, and has held a 66% majority stake since 2019.

The communications group specifies that the banks in its pool have all agreed in principle to finance the acquisition of the remaining 34%, at a value close to the share in the company's equity.

