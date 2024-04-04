Hopscotch: plan to acquire a stake in Sopexa

Hopscotch, as part of its growth strategy and following approval by its supervisory board, announces that it has entered into discussions with the remaining minority shareholders in Sopexa with a view to obtaining 100% of its capital.



The proposal submitted by Hopscotch to minority shareholder Holdexa is due to receive its final approval in the coming weeks. As a reminder, Sopexa has been a subsidiary of Hopscotch since 2016, and has held a 66% majority stake since 2019.



The communications group specifies that the banks in its pool have all agreed in principle to finance the acquisition of the remaining 34%, at a value close to the share in the company's equity.



