Hopson Development : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

the number of members of the audit committee of the Company (the '' Audit Committee '' ) was less than three, which did not comply with rule 3.21 of Listing Rules; and the position of chairman of each of the Audit Committee and the remuneration committee of the Company (the '' Remuneration Committee '' ) was vacant, which did not comply with the requirements under rules 3.21 and 3.25 of the Listing Rules, respectively.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Ip Wai Lun, William (''Mr. Ip'') was appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 6 May 2021.

Biographical details of Mr. Ip

Mr. Ip, aged 64, has over 26 years of investment banking experience in Asia, with a focus on Greater China and Japan. Mr. Ip was the executive director in the mergers and acquisitions department of SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) Limited during the period between April 2012 to January 2021. He served as the managing director and head of the investment banking department of Cantor Fitzgerald (HK) Capital Markets Ltd from 2010 to 2012. Prior to 2010, Mr. Ip has also worked at several major investment banks of Chinese and European background.

Mr. Ip is a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder of the CFA Institute, the U.S.. Mr. Ip has been a Responsible Officer for Type 1, Type 4 and Type 6 (including giving advice on matters falling within the ambit of The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs (as amended from time to time)) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'').

Mr. Ip obtained a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Master of Science in Economics from London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London. He also earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Ip did not hold any directorship in any publicly listed companies, whether in Hong Kong or overseas, in the last three years preceding the date of this announcement.

Mr. Ip has entered into a service contract with the Company for a period of three years commencing from 6 May 2021, which can be terminated by either party giving to the other not less than three months' prior written notice. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company under the Company's bye-laws. Mr. Ip is entitled to an annual remuneration of HK$350,000 which is determined by the Board based on Mr. Ip's experience, level of responsibilities within the Group and the current market conditions.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ip did not have any interest in any share or underlying share of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company as defined in the Listing Rules, nor does he hold any other position in the Company or any other members of the Group.