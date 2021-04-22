Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hopson Development Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    754   BMG4600H1016

HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(754)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hopson Development : FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (or any adjournment thereof)

04/22/2021 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(Note 2)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(or any adjournment thereof)

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) ofshares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the

abovenamed company (''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) the Chairman of the meeting, or of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the said meeting of the Company to be held at Gloucester Room, 2/F, Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 11 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting (''Notice'') as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4)

  1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020.
  2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020.
  3. A. To re-elect Mr. Xie Bao Xin as an executive director of the Company (the ''Director'').
    1. To re-elect Mr. Bao Wenge as an executive Director.
    2. To re-elect Mr. Zhang Fan as an executive Director.
    3. To re-elect Mr. Ching Yu Lung as an independent non-executive Director.
    4. To authorise the board of Directors (the ''Board'') to fix the remuneration of the Directors.
  5. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.
  6. A. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot shares.
    1. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the Company's own shares.
    2. To add the number of shares repurchased under resolution 5.B. to the mandate granted to the Directors under resolution 5.A.

Dated this

day of

2021.

Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, delete the words ''the Chairman of the meeting, or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the Notice.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney or other person duly authorised.
  6. Where there are joint registered holders of any share(s), any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share(s) as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the meeting, personally or by proxy, then the holder so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share(s) shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or other authority, must be deposited at the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the said meeting (i.e. not later than Wednesday, 9 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof.
  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Hopson Development Holdings Limited published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 04:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:20aHOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (or any adjournme..
PU
12:16aHOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Proposals for (1) re-election of retiring directors and (2..
PU
04/20HOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Change in board lot size
PU
04/09HOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Logs 202% Jump in Contracted Sales for January-March
MT
03/24HOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Raises Dividend as Profit, Revenue Soar in 2020
MT
03/04HOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Total Sales Shoot Up 276% in January-February
MT
03/01HOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Resignation of independent non-executive director
PU
02/04HOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Expects Its $100 Million of 5.8% Bonds to Start Trading To..
MT
01/28HOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : to Issue $100 Million More of Its Outstanding 5.8% Bonds D..
MT
01/13HOPSON DEVELOPMENT  : Shares Fall 3% on Issuance of $400 Million Bonds Due 2022
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 56 979 M 7 340 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 11 368
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hopson Development Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,00 HKD
Last Close Price 26,05 HKD
Spread / Highest target -57,8%
Spread / Average Target -57,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fan Zhang President & Executive Director
Bao Xin Xie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kut Yung Chu Chairman & Executive Vice President
Leng Cheng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Lung Ching Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED31.83%7 540
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.10%44 727
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.12%39 498
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.94%34 131
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED17.79%28 202
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.26%27 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ